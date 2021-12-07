With Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 just around the corner, there’s about to be a powerful new Melee Weapon to add to your arsenal. Here’s how to unlock the Sawtooth across both games.

Each new seasonal update in Call of Duty typically brings some new equipment. This time around, as Vanguard integrates with Warzone, five new weapons are locked in for Season 1.

From Assault Rifles to Snipers, there’s plenty to get your hands on.

With the arrival of the Sawtooth Melee Weapon in Season 1, players will be wondering how to unlock it. So here’s a full guide on how you can wield this deadly club for yourself.

How to unlock the Sawtooth Melee Weapon in Warzone & Vanguard Season 1

Unlocking the Sawtooth Melee Weapon in Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 is as simple as reaching Tier 37 in the Battle Pass.

All you need to do is progress through the first 31 Tiers by any means necessary. If you prefer to play Warzone for free, you can work through the Battle Pass over the course of a few weeks. However, premium options are available to speed up the process.

Players can always buy their way through any given Battle Pass if they so choose. A 20 Tier-Skip bundle is available on day one to boost you through, and you can even buy individual Tiers beyond that to skip right through the first 36 items.

Once you’ve cleared 37 Tiers, the Sawtooth Melee Weapon will be free to use in any loadout. No different from earlier weapons in the same category, a few quick hits from up close will be enough to take anyone out.

As the first Melee Weapon to be included directly into the Battle Pass, you won’t have to complete any challenges to get the Sawtooth. Simply by playing the game you’ll eventually have this new weapon in your arsenal.

Before you drop into Caldera or load into a Vanguard lobby, be sure to brush up on the full Season 1 patch notes.