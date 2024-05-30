Best Kar98k Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Kar98k is back in Warzone, reintroducing the most iconic marksman rifle in Call of Duty history. Here’s the best Kar98k loadout to dominate the current maps just like it did back in Verdansk.

Warzone Season 4 added two new weapons, the Superi 46 and the Kar98k. Those who have been playing Warzone throughout its various metas will know the historic German firearm very well.

In the original Verdansk days, the Kar98k dominated thanks to its unbelievably fast handling and infinite one-shot potential. It isn’t quite that strong anymore, but it is still a meta weapon that you can expect to start taking over lobbies in no time.

To get the most out of the Kar98k in Warzone, you’ll need the best loadout possible. Here are all of the attachments, perks, and equipment you should pair with the new marksman rifle.

Best Kar98k Warzone loadout

Activision This well-balanced Kar98k loadout offers both fast handling and great range.

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L

Sonic Suppressor L Barrel: Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel

Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammunition: 7.92 High Grain Rounds

While it is viable to solely build the Kar98k for ADS Speed and play extremely aggressively, most Warzone players will get more value from a balanced, all-around build. This loadout takes advantage of the marksman rifle’s incredible handling stats while greatly improving its one-shot potential.

By default, the Kar98k can only secure one shot down up to 50.8 meters. However, with the Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel, Sonic Suppressor L muzzle, and 7.92 High Grain Rounds all equipped, this is increased to 68.7. This 30% improvement makes the Kar98k much more consistent, lowering the chance of hitmarkers when trying to stretch out its range.

These attachments come with some secondary benefits too. Naturally, the suppressor silences outgoing shots, making it harder for enemies to track down your location. Also, the barrel and suppressor combine to boost bullet velocity up to 1239 m/s. This incredibly high bullet velocity rivals the best snipers in Warzone.

The only handling-boosting attachment required on the Kar98k is the No Stock, which improves almost every relevant mobility and handling stat for Warzone. Most notably, it gives a huge 14% boost to ADS Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed. Finally, a suitable optic for medium-range sniping is highly recommended, with the Forge Tac Delta 4 standing out as the best overall option.

Best Kar98k class: Perks & equipment

Perk 1: Double Time Increases Tactical Sprint duration and reduces refresh time.

Double Time Perk 2: Focus Reduce flinch when aiming down sights and extend Hold Breath duration.

Focus Perk 3: Cold-Blooded Undetectable by thermal optics, Tactical Cameras, and Recon Drones. Does not trigger High Alert and Combat Scout.

Cold-Blooded Perk 4: Birdseye Your UAV Killstreak, Portable Radar, or UAV Tower shows the heading of the enemy for your squad and detects players using Ghost.

Birdseye Lethal: Throwing Knife Retrievable throwing knife that is lethal to unarmored targets and the head.

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade Deploys a smoke screen that blocks vision and automated targeted systems.

Smoke Grenade

Since the Kar98k is a sniper best suited to aggressively pushing other teams, it’s best to choose perks that enable that playstyle. Using both Double Time and Focus does just that, with the former letting you move around the map quickly, and the latter making it easier to land decisive headshots when they matter most.

Cold-Blooded is another perk that is fantastic for sniping, with it canceling out High Alert, and concealing you from pesky thermal optics. This meta perk countering High Alert is huge, as it prevents enemy players from jumping around every time you aim in their direction, making it easier to land shots.

For Perk 4, Birdseye is the perfect Warzone perk for aggressive sniping with the Kar98k. When equipped, it empowers UAVs to show the direction of enemies, just like an Advanced UAV. It can even detect other players using Ghost, so there is no hiding from someone using Birdseye.

The equipment meta in Warzone has long since settled, with the Throwing Knife cementing itself as the best option when playing aggressively. Being able to instantly finish off downed enemies without having to waste additional shots is very valuable. Equally, a Smoke Grenade is the best tactical equipment, as it can be used to cover open areas, and transition from one place to another safely.

How to unlock Kar98k in Warzone

The Kar98k can be unlocked by completing Sector 5 on the Season 4 Battle Pass. This requires 15 Battle Pass Tokens, assuming you go straight for the marksman rifle from the Battle Pass’ starting point.

Best alternative to Kar98k in Warzone

The XRK Stalker is the only other fast-handling sniper rifle that can one shot down in Warzone. It has better damage range than the Kar98k, but slower handling and mobility. This makes it a more well-rounded option for those who prefer a traditional sniper rifle.

