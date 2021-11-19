Best 3-Line Rifle CoD Vanguard class loadout: attachments, perks, proficiency, setup

Sniping has always been a staple in Call of Duty and what better way to do it than using the best 3-Line Rifle CoD Vanguard class loadout out there? Here’s the ultimate setup with attachments, proficiency, and perks.

Call of Duty: Vanguard only has three snipers in the game but none can bring the power that the 3-Line Rifle can.

Snipers allow you to control the tempo of the game, you can run in and quick scope your way to a V2 Rocket or you can take a laid-back approach and camp it out, picking off enemies one by one.

So if you’re looking to play at a different pace than something like the Volk or NZ-41 go at, then you’ll want to take a look at this 3-Line Rifle build.

Contents

Best 3-Line Rifle Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Empress 700 TN02

Empress 700 TN02 Stock: ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Proficiency: Awareness

Awareness Kit: Deep Breath

The best 3-Line Rifle loadout is focused on maximizing the ADS speed of the weapon along with reducing the sway, as this will improve accuracy.

For this, we start with the F8 Stabilizer and Empress 700 TN02 as these two complement one another really well. The stabilizer works to increase accuracy and range while the barrel reduces initial sway, making it more accurate.

Next up is the ZAC Custom MZ which benefits every aspect of this weapon while hurting nothing that is important. This stock gives improved accuracy as well as ADS and walking speed while only slightly lowering movement speed.

We also pair up the Mark VI Skeletal with Leather Grip as both of these attachments boost the ADS speed of the 3-Line Rifle.

For the ammo, it is essential to run FMJ Rounds so you can hit wall bangs and make sure no one walks away alive. We don’t recommend using a magazine attachment as the cons outweigh the pros.

Finally, you’ll want to use Awareness because it will let you see the enemy’s names from further away — which is key for sniping. Use this with Deep Breath in the kit slot and you will be able to stay aimed down sight for a long time.

Best 3-Line Rifle Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Tactician

Tactician Secondary: Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: No 69 Stun Grenade

No 69 Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Tactical Insertion

When using a sniper, you are likely to be posted up somewhere, so Ghost will be an essential perk to keep your position hidden from enemies.

For the second slot, Radar is by far the best perk in its section so you will always want to run this. In the third one, we are going to go for Tactician as we can resupply our No 69 Stun Grenades and set up easy kills on the map.

Pair the 3-Line Rifle up with a Machine Pistol in your back pocket to finish off wounded enemies that may be pushing. Also, the Throwing Knife can be another key element to killing people that are running at you.

When playing with a sniper your mobility is typically a lot slower than other weapons so we are going to use the Tactical Insertion Field Upgrade so we can mark where we want to spawn in the event that we die.

How to unlock 3-Line Rifle in Vanguard

It is quite simple to unlock the 3-Line Rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard. All you need to do is reach level 22 and it will be available to you.

Take advantage of 24/7 playlists like Das Haus or Shipment and you should be level 22 in no time.

Alternatives to 3-Line Rifle Vanguard loadout

If the 3-Line Rifle doesn’t work out or you want to try something else to compare it to, then the Kar98k is the next-best option.

This classic Call of Duty sniper has been prominent in the franchise and is extremely good in Vanguard.

