 Best NZ-41 CoD Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup
Best NZ-41 CoD Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

Published: 17/Nov/2021 13:23

by Jacob Hale
The NZ-41 is one of the more underrated assault rifles in Call of Duty Vanguard, and it can be a fantastic off-meta pick if you’re looking for a different gun to use.

The STG44 is the clear-cut favorite when it comes to Vanguard assault rifles, easily topping the rankings for most popular Vanguard weapons.

That said, players are starting to shift away from it and, with the Warzone Pacific integration looming ever closer, you’re going to want to get as many weapons leveled up as possible. Here’s how you should build yours out in Vanguard.

Contents

Best NZ-41 Vanguard loadout

  • Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
  • Barrel: Orbweaver 360MM BC
  • Optic: Slate Reflector
  • Stock: Ravenwood Padded
  • Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
  • Magazine: 8MM Klauser 30 Round Mags
  • Ammo Type: Lengthened
  • Rear Grip: Stippled
  • Proficiency: Brace
  • Kit: Fully Loaded

This loadout is all about maximizing accuracy and damage, especially for mid to long-range gunfights that you’re likely to take with an AR.

The F8 Stabilizer muzzle, Orbweaver 360MM BC barrel and Carver foregrip will all see huge accuracy boosts, especially in longer fights. Pair this with the Brace proficiency and you should be hitting most of your shots.

The Ravenwood Padded stock and Stippled Grip also improve accuracy and recoil control, but the combination of all of these weapons means you lose out on speed and mobility. The 8MM Klauser 30 Round Mags, however, greatly improve accuracy but also increase ADS speed, allowing for some easier snaps onto opponents.

Finally, the Lengthened ammo type gives huge boosts to bullet velocity, while the Fully Loaded kit means you shouldn’t run out of ammo too quickly, making going on long streaks much easier.

Best NZ-41 class (Perks, Equipment & Field Upgrade)

You’ll want to make sure you build out your class to fully support your play style, and this largely comes down to personal preference.

That said, you can use our recommendations for reference. Here are the perks and equipment we think are best for the NZ-41:

  • Perk 1: Fortified
  • Perk 2: Radar
  • Perk 3: Demolition
  • Lethal: Mk2 Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: No 69 Stun Grenade
  • Field Upgrade: Dead Drop
The perk options are fairly standard. Fortified allows you to be better protected from explosive devices, imperative in a CoD game lacking equipment like a Trophy System. Then, Radar returns the minimap to a classic CoD style, as long as opponents aren’t using suppressed ammo types.

Perk 3 allows for more variety, depending on how you play, but we recommend Demolition to grant you an extra lethal and tactical grenade, which could come in extremely helpful for rooting out enemy areas.

We also suggest using the Frag and Stun grenades on just about every loadout in Vanguard — they’re easy to use, familiar, and very powerful when you use them right.

How to unlock the NZ-41 in Vanguard

Unlocking the NZ-41 in Call of Duty Vanguard is easy. All you have to do is reach level 41 and it will automatically be available to use.

In fact, if you’ve played much at all, you’ve probably already got it unlocked.

Alternatives to NZ-41 Vanguard loadout

If you’re looking for a different off-meta assault rifle pick to avoid falling back onto the STG hype train, the Volkssturmgewehr (or Volk) could be a perfect choice.

It’s pretty lethal at most ranges and can pack a serious punch when decked out right — just make sure to check out our best Volk loadout guide.

