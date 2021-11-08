Best BAR Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

The best BAR loadout is capable of obliterating multiple enemies in just a few shots, making it one of the greatest ARs in Vanguard. Find out which attachments you should equip to make the strongest BAR build.

The BAR comes packed with high amounts of damage, laser-like accuracy, and more than enough rounds to pick up multiple kills. In fact, when this deadly CoD Vanguard AR is kitted out with the best attachments, there is very little it can’t do.

While the STG44 may currently be the most popular Assault Rifle in the game, once players unlock the BAR, there is little reason to ever go back. Not only is this loadout capable of netting you plenty of kills, but it’s also incredibly easy to use.

Whether you’re aiming to use the BAR when the Warzone integration releases or just wish to increase your KD, then this lethal BAR loadout will give you plenty of power.

Contents

Best BAR Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: Cooper SP

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: .50 BMG 30 Round Mag

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Kit: Fully Loaded

The best BAR loadout is tailored around boosting the gun’s firepower, accuracy, and ammo count. First up on the list is the F8 Stabilizer muzzle and G16 2.5x optic. Both these attachments greatly increase the BAR’s accuracy, while also adding damage and aiding recoil control.

This does come at a cost to ADS and sprint to fire speed, but the Fabric Grip does help mitigate the downsides of these attachments. Next up is the Cooper SP and M1941 Hand Stop. These attachments provide the BAR with aiming stability, further recoil control, and flinch resistance.

Having a gun that you can rely on across all engagement ranges, particularly on maps with long sightlines, is incredibly important. Fortunately, this particular BAR loadout can take down enemies across all engagement ranges.

In fact, once you’ve unlocked the 50 BMG 30 Round Mag and Lengthened ammo, you’ll be taking down foes incredibly quickly. The added bullet velocity from both attachments enables you to simply click on your targets without having to worry about any over-aiming, while the added damage only makes those head and bodyshots all the more lethal.

Because of the BAR’s limited magazine, we’ve attached the Sleight of Hand and Fully Loaded. These attachments will make your quicken your reload speed and give you the maximum amount of starting ammo, which is especially important since we’re not running Scavenger.

While you can opt for a barrel attachment, the decrease in accuracy, ADS speed, and recoil is not worth it. In fact, we have purposely avoided using a barrel to ensure the BAR is as accurate and easy to use as possible.

Best BAR Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment, & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Forward Intel

Perk 3: Demolition

Secondary: Machine Pistol

Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stim

Field Upgrade: Armor

The best BAR loadout uses Ghost, Forward Intel, and Demolition as its perk choices. Just like previous CoD titles, Ghost keeps you hidden from Spy Planes and enemy equipment, which enables you to go for those all-important flanks.

Next up is Forward Intel. This perk is arguably the most powerful in the game as it enables you to instantly gain knowledge on enemy locations without running any reconnaissance killstreaks. With the perk equipped, you’ll be able to see enemy spawn rotations and avoid any frustrating backstabs.

Demolition is a great choice for those that like to bring two Lethals – an area that is important if you wish to flush out any pesky campers with the MK2 Frag Grenade. The Machine Pistol has been a staple secondary in many CoD games. This is down to its high rate of fire and great accuracy.

Whether you find yourself running low on BAR ammo or just need to quickly finish off a low health foe, then the Machine Pistol will give you the tools needed to finish the job. Lastly, both the Stim and Armor maximize your survivability, enabling you to turn the tide of even the fiercest of firefights.

How to unlock the BAR in Vanguard

In order to unlock the BAR in CoD Vanguard, you’ll need to reach account level 25. This shouldn’t take too long if you make use of double XP tokens or play with the Assault and Blitz Combat Pacing.

The higher density of firefights may seem rather tough at first, but the increased player count ensures that there are plenty of targets to grind out the necessary experience.

Alternative to the BAR Vanguard loadout

If you’re looking for an alternative loadout to the BAR, check out our Automaton loadout. This punchy full-auto AR is also capable of melting enemies at medium-range, while also remaining competitive in close-quarter engagements.

The Automaton is a great pick for those that have yet to unlock the BAR or for those that want great mobility and speed. Make sure to give this AR a go and kit it out best meta attachments to increase your killcount.

So, there you have it, the best BAR loadout that can destroy even the most skilled Vanguard players. Make sure you check out our other Vanguard loadout guides to get a competitive edge over your foes:

