Vanguard Season 1 patch notes: Control mode, new guns, maps, more

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Vanguard is almost here and Activision is bringing a ton of content for the game’s debut act. This includes the return of Control, new guns, maps, and more.

Vanguard Season 1 is set to launch on December 8 and we finally have our first look at all the content that will be available.

CDL players everywhere can rejoice as Control is coming back to the game and will likely be the third game mode for competitive play. On top of that, there are two new perks that can certainly shake up the battlefield.

Also, Season 1 will introduce five new weapons that can be unlocked for free. Popular Modern Warfare 3 map, Dome is making a return along with a new one. Here’s everything to know about Season 1 of Vanguard.

CoD Vanguard Season 1 roadmap

As seen in the roadmap, there is so much to look forward to with the Season 1 update. With the new features, players can expect to see a change in gameplay as new maps, perks, and weapons are introduced to Vanguard.

Moreover, there’s a new 100-tier battle pass along with prestiges, as season levels will reset and will give exclusive rewards for ranking up. Finally, keep an eye out for the “Festive Fervor” seasonal event later on. You can take a look at the full patch notes here.

CoD Vanguard Multipayer Season 1: Full patch notes

– Multiplayer Heads Across the Pacific. Prepare for Paradise, an all-new map based in the Pacific, and remember your Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 3 Dome strategies for Radar. – Control Returns, another Returning Mode Dropping In-Season. The competitive mode will arrive in the launch window of Season One, while veterans of the franchise may want to get in the zone for a festive surprise later in season… – Get Intuition, Serpentine, and Incendiary Lethal Grenade in Battle Pass Free Tiers. Know your enemy’s position, take less damage on the move, and lock down objectives. New Maps, Including MW3 Dome Remake Radar

Paradise (Launch): A weapons testing site somewhere in the Pacific Ocean hosts all task force Operators for joint exercises. Medium-sized three-lane-style map featuring an underground tunnel and pools of toxic waste.

Radar (Launch): A reimagined version of Dome, the classic Modern Warfare 3 map. This small radar station in the Pacific is built for fast-paced combat. Remember to not camp on the catwalks!

Control Returns (Launch Window)

Best known as a popular third mode in competitive Call of Duty, Control will see a return in Vanguard Multiplayer in the launch window of Season One. Control mixes the limited-life nature of Search and Destroy with the objective style of Hardpoint and the elimination-centered gameplay of Team Deathmatch. Two teams alternate between attacking or defending two fixed capture zones on the map with limited respawns. Attackers either have to capture both zones or completely eliminate the Defenders before the time limit. Another, more respawn-heavy mode, is set to drop during for Festive Fervor, and any veteran since the Modern Warfare 3 days should be prepared to get in the zone for it… Two New Perks and Incendiary Lethal Grenade for Loadouts Ready those Loadouts for some new Perks and Equipment.

Through the Season One Battle Pass, you can unlock three new options across all Vanguard Loadouts, which are set to rival the already stiff competition between the Lethal Equipment and Perk 1 and 2 slot choices: Serpentine — Perk 1, Tier 21 of Season One Battle Pass Sprinting reduces incoming damage. Breaking out into a regular sprint slightly reduces all damage from ballistics and explosives, while Tactical Sprinting can cut damage by more than a quarter of its normal value. Intuition — Perk 1, Tier 44 of Season One Battle Pass Your vision pulses when enemies are nearby, even through walls. Similar to High Alert in previous games, but with shorter range, Intuition allows you to perceive threats before they round corners or burst through doors. This is done without the need to suppress them like Piercing Range, making it a more passive option for those looking for more close-range engagements. Special Incendiary Grenade — Lethal Equipment, Tier 39 of Season One Battle Pass Obscures an area in a white fog and burns those who come close. A handheld and extremely limited version of the Firebombing Run Killstreak, the Incendiary Grenade deals a small burst of damage within a large radius at the detonation point, then deals burn damage every second to those who stay within its range. This damage scales the longer someone is within the area and lasts for a longer time than its rivals, the Thermite and Molotov Cocktail.

’Tis the Season for Prestige: Season One Challenges and Events

Season One launch is the kickoff for the Festive Fervor celebrations to come, as well as all the pulse-pounding free content when the new year arrives. Expect more intel about Festive Fervor later this month. And as you prepare for the holidays, remember that the season of Prestige is upon us!