Best Itra Burst Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

The Itra Burst is a powerful Assault Rifle in CoD Vanguard capable of knocking foes down with a single well-placed shot. Here’s an optimal loadout build to help you get the most out of this deadly burst-fire weapon.

Unlike most Assault Rifles in Vanguard, the Itra Burst isn’t full-auto as the name implies. Rather than holding down the trigger, this burst-rifle fires three shots at once, meaning precision and timing are key.

While burst-fire weapons are often overlooked in CoD, the Itra Burst is no slouch. Just a single shot can take down targets from mid to long-range, and it’s even more lethal with the right attachments equipped.

Here’s the best Itra Burst build to make this unique burst-rifle one of the most feared Assault Rifles in Vanguard.

Best Itra Burst Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Botti 300MM CXII

Optic: MK 18 Sunfilter

Stock: Perfetto Padded Grip

Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

Magazine: 8MM Jaeger 32 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Vital

Kit: On-Hand

Without any upgrades equipped, the Itra Burst has some noticeable downsides. Its ADS speed is fairly slow, as is the overall rate of fire. With damage already quite high, these are the key areas you want to focus on improving with the right build.

With that in mind, the Recoil Booster Muzzle is first on the list. The name is a little inaccurate here as this attachment actually improves your fire rate instead. While it does come with some negative effects, this Muzzle only impacts horizontal recoil, not vertical, so your shots will still be mostly on point.

Next is the Botti 300MM CXII Barrel, an attachment that appears to be outright broken at this stage. Not only does it provide a huge 40% improvement to recoil control, but it also comes with an absurd 1591.9% boost to damage range. Simply put, this attachment is a must-pick.

When it comes to choosing an Optic, it’s purely down to personal preference here. If your playstyle is more aggressive, quick and easy scopes are ideal. If you prefer to sit back and play patient, longer-range scopes are for you. We’ve gone with the MK 18 Sunfilter as a middle-of-the-road option to give a slight zoom without any negative effects.

As one of the more significant attachments in this build, the Perfetto Padded Grip Stock comes with some major positives and negatives. On one hand, it provides huge recoil boosts, keeping your bursts as accurate as possible. On the other, it comes with a big hit to your sprint to fire speed.

That’s where the SMLE Pistol Grip Underbarrel comes in to counteract the Stock. While the previous attachment makes your sprint to fire speed 30% worse, this Underbarrel brings it back to just 10% slower than default.

This gives you the most precise loadout possible, with just a small downside to mobility.

In terms of Magazines, there isn’t a clear standout option for the Itra Burst. Most come with severe negative effects that can’t be justified. As a result, the 8MM Jaeger 32 Round Drums are the only viable option, providing a small bump in mag size, with only half a second added to your reload time.

Making your shots all the more powerful, the Lengthened Ammo Type is another must-pick attachment for the Itra Burst. Bullet velocity is always important and this option provides a massive boost in that regard.

Next up is the Stippled Grip Reap Grip for further recoil control. This attachment keeps your initial shots on target, making each burst that much more accurate.

Last but not least come the weapon perks in Proficiency and Kit. For the former, Vital is just too powerful to ignore. By expanding critical hitboxes, you can effectively one-burst enemies even when aiming for the chest.

Moreover, the On-Hand Kit provides a slight buff to mobility, letting you recover from equipment usage even quicker than usual.

Best Itra Burst Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment, & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Radar

Perk 3: Double Time

Secondary: Machine Pistol

Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stim

Field Upgrade: Armor

When it comes to building the rest of your Itra Burst loadout, selecting the appropriate Perks, Equipment, and Field Upgrades are all essential as well.

As with just about any Assault Rifle class, Ghost, Radar, and Double Time are among the obvious picks. Staying off enemy minimaps while gaining as much intel as possible will help tally up the kills.

As for Double Time, getting out of spawn and into the action as soon as you can is always handy.

You likely won’t be using your secondary all too often, but having a fully automatic weapon on standby definitely helps. That’s why we’ve settled on the Machine Pistol as a last resort for close-range fights if your magazine runs dry.

For Equipment, the standard MK2 Frag Grenade is effective no matter what situation you’re in. Similarly, Stim is crucial in Vanguard to keep you on your feet. After taking damage, Stim will get you right back in the fight with full health and Tac Sprint.

Wrapping up the build is the Armor Field Upgrade that just can’t be overlooked for any build in Vanguard. Adding to your overall health is simply too powerful and thus, another must-pick in this loadout.

So there you have it, our optimal Itra Burst loadout in Vanguard. With this setup, you should be one-bursting from just about any range with near-perfect accuracy.

With this build coming from the recent CoD Vanguard Beta, there’s every chance things change ahead of launch.

So be sure to check back as we’ll keep this loadout guide updated to reflect all the latest buffs and nerfs in Vanguard.