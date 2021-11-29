Best SVT-40 CoD Vanguard class loadout: attachments, perks, proficiency, setup

The SVT-40 is one of the strongest Marksman Rifles and we’ve got the nest Cod Vanguard class loadout guide for you. Here’s the perfect build for the SVT-40 from the attachments to the best perks.

Marksman Rifles can struggle to find their place in the CoD meta as they are banned in pro play and usually have a low pick rate.

However, with some precision these weapons can take down enemies in as little as two bullets, making them extremely viable.

So if you are a sharpshooter and want to melt enemies in Vanguard you will want to try out this SVT-40 loadout.

Best SVT-40 Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Kovalevskaya 800MM BO3

Kovalevskaya 800MM BO3 Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Empress Crown

Empress Crown Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

To kick off the best SVT-40 loadout, use the F8 Stabilizer as will help increase the damage range and give you a higher chance to kill enemies in two bullets. Pair it up with the Kovalevskaya 800MM BO3 because it gives a larger “one-hit-kill area” and recoil control.

For the Optic, the Slate Reflector works great and makes seeing opponents very simple. The SMLE Pistol Grip increases the aim to fire speed which is essential as most attachments on this weapon slow that time down.

Next up, use the Empress Crown as this stock gives the SVT a ton of weapon stability, recoil control, and accuracy. You’ll want to use Fabric Grip as this will give you a faster ADS and sprint to fire speed.

For the ammo type, Lengthened is perfect especially for players with a quick trigger finger as the bullets fly out of the gun. To round out the best SVT build use Vital as this Proficiency gives a larger critical damage area, and Fully Loaded to get some extra magazines.

Best SVT-40 Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Secondary: Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

MK2 Frag Grenade Tactical: No 69 Stun Grenade

No 69 Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Dead Drop

For the SVT-40 you will want to use the usual perks you find in other loadouts. Ghost is essential to remain hidden from Spy Planes. Next, use Radar so you can see where enemies are firing from and Double Time to run around the map faster.

The Machine Pistol works well with the SVT but if you want to shake it up then using Overkill in the third perk slot and a Combat Shotgun is another way to prevent enemies from getting too close.

For the equipment, use the MK2 Frag Grenade and No 69 Stun Grenade as these are great for slowing down enemies and getting more kills. To finish off, use the Dead Drop Field Upgrade because it will save you killstreak progress and you can keep pumping them out.

How to unlock SVT-40 in Vanguard

To unlock the SVT-40 in CoD Vanguard you just need to reach level 27 and it will be available.

Take advantage of the Combat Pacing feature and 24/7 playlists on Shipment and Das Haus to earn XP at the fastest rate possible.

Alternatives to SVT-40 Vanguard loadout

While trying to unlock the SVT use the game’s first Marksman Rifle the M1 Garand as this is another powerful weapon in the class.

But you will definitely want to give the SVT-40 a try when you unlock as it can be the strongest gun in the game as it kills enemies with just two bullets.

