Best Warzone settings to increase FPS on PC - Dexerto

Maintaining high FPS on Call of Duty: Warzone is crucial for optimal performance. However, it can be difficult to identify which settings affect the performance of the game most. Here’s how you can boost your framerate with the best Warzone settings.

FPS drops are a PC player’s worst nightmare, especially on fast-paced shooters like Warzone. Even with a high-spec computer, players often experience performance issues on Call of Duty titles. There’s nothing more frustrating than losing a gunfight over a drop in frames and having to head to the Gulag.

Luckily, running the optimal settings can often alleviate any issues and have your game running smoothly after a few changes. Here’s which settings you should use to increase your FPS in Warzone and eradicate those drops in frames.

Best settings to increase FPS on Warzone

For starters, it’s key you have the latest graphics card driver installed on your PC. This is a tip that’s mentioned over and over again but you’d be surprised how much of a difference updating your drivers can have.

Now, let’s check out what in-game settings you should be running to maximize your FPS.

General

Dismemberment & Gore Effects: Disabled

Display

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Refresh Rate: 144Hz (change depending on your monitor)

144Hz (change depending on your monitor) Render Resolution: 100% (Reducing will reduce your resolution below 1080p)

100% (Reducing will reduce your resolution below 1080p) V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled

Disabled NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Low

Low Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal

Normal Particle Quality: High

High Tessellation: Disabled

Disabled On-demand Texture Streaming: Disabled

Disabled Streaming Quality: Low

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Low Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Particle Lighting: Low

Low DirectX Raytracing: Disabled

Disabled Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Disabled Screen Space Reflection (SSR): Disabled

Post Processing Effects

Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Depth of Field: Disabled

Disabled Filmic Strength: 1.00

1.00 World Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled

These settings should help alleviate any drops in frames and have your game running significantly better. Of course, the Verdansk landscape will certainly not look as pretty as it did before, but a consistent framerate is guaranteed to improve your gameplay experience.