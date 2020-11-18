Best Warzone settings to increase FPS on PC - Dexerto

Maintaining high FPS on Call of Duty: Warzone is crucial for optimal performance. However, it can be difficult to identify which settings affect the performance of the game most. Here’s how you can boost your framerate with the best Warzone settings.
FPS drops are a PC player’s worst nightmare, especially on fast-paced shooters like Warzone. Even with a high-spec computer, players often experience performance issues on Call of Duty titles. There’s nothing more frustrating than losing a gunfight over a drop in frames and having to head to the Gulag.
Luckily, running the optimal settings can often alleviate any issues and have your game running smoothly after a few changes. Here’s which settings you should use to increase your FPS in Warzone and eradicate those drops in frames.
Best settings to increase FPS on Warzone
For starters, it’s key you have the latest graphics card driver installed on your PC. This is a tip that’s mentioned over and over again but you’d be surprised how much of a difference updating your drivers can have.
Now, let’s check out what in-game settings you should be running to maximize your FPS.
General
- Dismemberment & Gore Effects: Disabled
Display
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Screen Refresh Rate: 144Hz (change depending on your monitor)
- Render Resolution: 100% (Reducing will reduce your resolution below 1080p)
- V-Sync: Disabled
- NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal
- Particle Quality: High
- Tessellation: Disabled
- On-demand Texture Streaming: Disabled
- Streaming Quality: Low
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Low
- Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled
- Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled
- Particle Lighting: Low
- DirectX Raytracing: Disabled
- Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
- Screen Space Reflection (SSR): Disabled
Post Processing Effects
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Depth of Field: Disabled
- Filmic Strength: 1.00
- World Motion Blur: Disabled
- Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled
These settings should help alleviate any drops in frames and have your game running significantly better. Of course, the Verdansk landscape will certainly not look as pretty as it did before, but a consistent framerate is guaranteed to improve your gameplay experience.