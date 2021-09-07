Best MP40 Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

If you’re looking for an edge with your MP40 loadout in CoD Vanguard, we’ve got you covered with the ultimate class setup to push the pace and keep you atop the scoreboard. From optimal attachments to the best equipment, here’s all you need to know.

As with every gun in Vanguard, equipping your favorite weapon is just the beginning. 70 weapon levels of unique attachments and unlocks leaves you with hundreds of potential builds to truly craft your ideal tool of destruction.

In Vanguard’s Gunsmith, you have more options at your disposal than ever before. With up to 10 attachment slots on most weapons, the possible upgrades are immense.

The MP-40 SMG is no slouch from the very beginning but with the right setup, you can evolve the gun into an entirely different beast.

From the best Ammo Types and Magazines down to the best weapon Proficiency and everything in between, here’s our rundown on the best MP-40 loadout in Vanguard.

Best MP40 Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: Krausnick 317MM 04B

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: VDD 34M

Underbarrel: M1941 Handstop

Magazine: 9MM Para 24 Round Fast Mag

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Proficiency: Vital

Kit: Quick

With 10 categories to sift through, it can often be daunting trying to figure out where to start. So let’s break down each MP-40 attachment to help you understand how this build works.

Kicking things off in the top left we have the F8 Stabilizer in the Muzzle slot along with the Krausnick 317MM 04B Barrel. Both attachments here serve a similar purpose in boosting recoil control and weapon handling. With these combined, your SMG should be beaming in close to mid-range fights.

For the Optic, this one boils down to personal preference. We’ve settled on the Slate Reflector as something simple as there are no downsides to this option. If you’re looking down the list, just keep in mind that certain Optics have negative effects.

Next up we have the M1941 Handstop Underbarrel to improve your agility. While your overall movement speed remains the same, this attachment helps get your gun up faster than usual while sprinting. Reducing sprint to fire speed is essential for any SMG loadout and our MP-40 build is no different.

Sticking with the first Magazine option could also serve you well with the MP-40. The 9MM Para 24 Round Fast Mag may be small, but it’s one of the few options that come without any downsides. The bigger your mag, the bigger your headache. So keeping it simple works wonders here.

When choosing your Ammo Type, there’s no reason not to settle on Lengthened rounds. Bullet Velocity is king in any CoD so this upgrade will have you killing foes considerably faster than usual.

While most Rear Grips come with similar effects, we settled on the Granular Grip to help with flinch resistance. If you’re taking damage, this option should keep your aim on point through the battle.

Vital is arguably the strongest weapon Proficiency for any SMG as hitting the upper chest has the potential to deal critical (AKA headshot) damage.

As your second added benefit through the Kit, Quick should be an insta-pick for this SMG class. With faster sprint speeds, you’ll be blitzing through any given map on your way to the next gunfight.

Best MP40 Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment, & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Radar

Perk 3: Double Time

Secondary: 1911

1911 Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stim

Field Upgrade: Armor

When it comes to building out the rest of your MP-40 loadout, Perks, Equipment, and Field Upgrades are just as important as your gun’s attachments.

For Perks in this aggressive SMG class, there’s no looking past Ghost to begin with. You’ll always be on the move, thus, you’ll always be hidden from enemy radars.

Next comes Radar which reveals enemies using unsilenced weapons on the map. You’ll see their indicators on your minimap, allowing you to push up and go for the kill.

Last but not least is Double Time, the most important Perk for this MP-40 loadout. Tactical Sprint is incredibly powerful in Vanguard so doubling its length will have you flying through the map.

A standard sidearm is always helpful and the regular grenade will help out in a jiffy, but these two options aren’t all too impactful. However, your Tactical and Field Upgrade choices certainly are.

With the former, Stim is an absolutely necessary tool for any decent SMG build in Vanguard. Not only does it regenerate health in an instant, but it also replenishes your Tac Sprint, further improving your mobility.

As for your Field Upgrade, Armor is just too hard to ignore as absorbing a few extra bullets will give you an edge in any gunfight.

That’s a full rundown on our optimal MP-40 loadout in Vanguard, but as patches come and go, stats are likely to change across the board.

Rest assured, we’ll keep this loadout updated with the latest optimal attachments and equipment with each Vanguard update.