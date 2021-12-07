Best Cooper Carbine CoD Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

The best CoD Vanguard Cooper Carbine loadout comes packed with high damage and great accuracy, making it an exceptionally deadly pick in Season 1.

CoD Vanguard is filled with powerful Assault Rifles, but the new Cooper Carbine aims to make a name for itself in the Season 1 update. This lightning-fast AR can pump bullets out at incredible speeds, which makes it a great pick for those looking to rival the game’s best SMG loadouts.

Those that enjoy the run and gun playstyle of Vanguard’s SMG class will love the Cooper Carbine. When kitted out with the attachments outlined below, the Cooper Carbine becomes an absolute monster. Whether it has what it takes to become Vanguard’s best AR remains to be seen, but this loadout will certainly net you plenty of kills.

Best Cooper Carbine Vanguard loadout

Muzzle : Reco il Booster

il Booster Barrel: 22″ Coop er Custom

er Custom Stock: Co oper 45RS

oper 45RS Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Pi ne Tar Grip

ne Tar Grip Proficiency: Vital

Kit: Fully Loaded

The best Cooper Carbine loadout boosts the gun’s firepower, accuracy, and ammo. First up is the Recoil Booster and 22″ Cooper Custom barrel. Both these attachments increase the AR’s fire rate and also make it incredibly accurate.

In fact, this gun is an absolute laser. This is particularly true when you kit it out with the Cooper 45RS, Carver Foregrip, and Pine Tar Grip. All three of these attachments completely negate the Cooper Carbine’s recoil, which enables you to effortlessly beam down your foes without needing to wrestle for control.

Next up is the .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags. This smaller magazine is faster to reload, increases bullet velocity, provides penetration, and enhances the Cooper Carbine’s damage. Fully Loaded also ensures you have the maximum amount of starting ammo, so you’ll be able to go game-winning streaks without having to constantly switch out weapons.

If the Cooper’s damage wasn’t high enough, then the addition of Hollow Point rounds and Vital proficiency bolsters this area even further. After all, dealing more damage to enemy limbs and having increased critical hit areas is always beneficial to any meta loadout.

Best Cooper Carbine Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Forward Intel

Perk 3: Demolition

Secondary: Machine Pistol

Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stim

Field Upgrade: Armor

The best Cooper Carbine loadout uses Ghost, Forward Intel, and Demolition as its perk choices. Ghost keeps you hidden from Spy Planes and enemy equipment, which enables you to flank your foes and beam them down before they can even react.

Next up is Forward Intel. This perk is arguably the most powerful in the game as it enables you to instantly gain knowledge on enemy locations without running any reconnaissance killstreaks. Being able to see enemy spawn rotations and avoid any backstabs is extremely useful.

Demolition is our last perk choice as it enables you to bring two Lethals. Having access to more MK2 Frag Grenades is always nice, particularly when you need to flush out pesky campers. While the Cooper Carbine comes packed with plenty of ammo, we’ve utilized the Machine Pistol as a secondary.

This deadly pistol comes packed with a high rate of fire and great accuracy. Whether you find yourself running low on ammo or just need to quickly finish off a low health foe, then the Machine Pistol is the tool for the job.

Lastly, both the Stim and Armor maximize your survivability, enabling you to turn the tide of even the fiercest of firefights.

How to unlock the Cooper Carbine in Vanguard

In order to unlock the Cooper Carbine in CoD Vanguard, you’ll need to reach Tier 15 of the Season 1 Battle Pass. This shouldn’t take too long if you make use of double XP tokens or play simply play Vanguard or Warzone’s multiplayer.

If you don’t wish to grind out levels on the Battle Pass, then you can always purchase some premium skips instead. This will provide you with instant access to the new AR, allowing you to focus on grinding out attachments.

Once you’ve reached Tier 15 in the Season 1 Battle Pass, the Cooper Carbine will be yours to equip across Warzone and Vanguard.

Alternatives to Cooper Carbine Vanguard loadout

If you’re looking for an alternative loadout to the Cooper Carbine, then check out our Automaton loadout. While this full-auto AR may not have a high rate of fire, it is capable of melting enemies across all engagement ranges.

The Automaton’s fantastic damage range and accuracy make it a great pick for those that prefer highly versatile options. Make sure to give our Automaton loadout a go and begin leveling it up for upcoming integration.

So, there you have it, the best Cooper Carbine loadout that can melt foes in Vanguard Season 1. Make sure you check out our other Vanguard loadout guides to get a competitive edge over your foes:

