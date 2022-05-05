How to get free PS Plus Odyssey Combat Pack in Warzone & Vanguard

Activision has released a new free DLC pack for Warzone and Vanguard players. This pack is exclusive to PlayStation Plus subscribers and includes a Legendary Operator skin – here’s how to get it.

Season 3 of Warzone and Vanguard has finally been released for the players to enjoy. A ton of content has been deployed for them along with an upcoming Godzilla vs King Kong event on May 11, 2022.

A new DLC, the Odyssey Combat Pack, is available to claim in both Warzone and Vanguard, and it’s available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers to celebrate the launch of Season 3.

PS Plus subscribers on both PS4 and PS5 can download the brand-new Combat Pack completely free of charge — here’s how.

What’s included in the Odyssey Combat Pack

There are a total of eight items included in the Pacific Season 3 Odyssey Combat Pack. Here’s everything included:

Legendary Operator Skin for Padmavati Balan

Legendary Gold Hawk Weapon Blueprint

Legendary Heavy Foliage Blueprint

Survival Tactics Emblem

Serpentine Watch

Mercier Mini Weapon Charm

All-Terrain Calling Card

60-minute Double XP Token

The first seven items that are included in the bundle are cosmetics that are to be used in-game. The eighth item is an hour-long Double XP Token, which you might find useful to level up in-game.

How to get the Odyssey Combat Pack in Warzone & Vanguard

Gear up in #Warzone and #Vanguard with an in-game bundle available at no additional cost ot PlayStation Plus members. Includes a Legendary Operator Skin for Padmavati Balan: https://t.co/IZT0KNrkxC pic.twitter.com/kToBSeMJEb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 4, 2022

Like all other Vanguard and Warzone PS Plus bundles, the Odyssey Combat Pack can be found in both the PlayStation Store and the in-game Call of Duty store. If you’re having trouble finding it, however, here are some instructions to help you out.

Open Call of Duty Warzone or Vanguard. Head on to the Store tab. Scroll down until you reach the “Franchise Store” section and select it. Scroll down again until you reach the “Misc” section. Click on “Redeem”.

Again, this pack and its items are only available on PlayStation consoles. These will not transfer over to PC or Xbox if you also play there. You’re also required to have an active PS Plus subscription to redeem this pack, otherwise, it won’t be available to you.

For more on PlayStation Plus freebies this month, be sure to check out our guide to May’s monthly games.