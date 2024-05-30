Best Superi 46 MW3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Superi 46 has been added in MW3 Season 4, adding the most mobile weapon in Modern Warfare 3 to date. Here’s the best loadout to turn this new SMG into the ultimate run-and-gun primary.

In addition to the various buffs and nerfs added in Season 4, the new update also delivered two new weapons. Alongside the Kar98k, Sledgehammer also added the Superi 46.

This new submachine gun has incredible mobility, becoming by far the most mobile weapon in Modern Warfare 3 when built correctly. This does come at the cost of a slower fire rate, but those who don’t mind that are in for a treat.

Here’s the best Superi 46 loadout to use in MW3, including the optimal attachments, perks, and equipment to make it the speed demon it was destined to be.

Contents

Best Superi 46 Modern Warfare 3 loadout

Activision The Superi 46 is by far the most mobile weapon in Modern Warfare 3.

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: Bore 99 Short Barrel

Bore 99 Short Barrel Stock: Rescue-9 Stock

Rescue-9 Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Saking ZX-Grip

The Superi 46 can be built in MW3 to have an absurd level of mobility that betters even the pre-nerf BP50. For those who love the run-and-gun playstyle, this SMG is now the best weapon to use, and it’s not even close.

To maximize the Superi 46’s mobility, equip the Bore 99 Short Barrel and Rescue-9 Stock. This incredible combination gives a Movement Speed of 6.3 m/s, a Sprint Speed of 6.8 m/s, and an incredible Tactical Sprint Speed of 8.3 m/s, For context, that’s 10% faster than the quickest WSP Swarm build possible, while also having superior range, better recoil control, and a larger magazine.

The new SMG doesn’t just have fast mobility either, its handling is great too. That’s especially true when the DR-6 Handstop is equipped. This meta attachment provides an 11% boost to ADS Speed, 9% to Sprint to Fire Speed, and further improvements to key mobility stats like ADS Movement Speed.

Given its mobility, you would expect the Superi 46 to be amongst MW3’s hardest-to-control weapons. However, when using both the Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider and Sakin ZX Grip, it actually has great recoil control. Keeping your shots on target is also made easier by the SMG’s fantastic iron sights, negating the need for an optic entirely.

Best Superi 46 class: Perks & equipment

Vest: Ninja Vest Eliminates footstep sounds, immune to movement reduction effects, and resupply Throwing Stars and Knives.

Ninja Vest Boots: Running Sneakers Increases Tactical Sprint duration and reduces refresh time. Improves sprint to fire time after Tactical Sprint.

Running Sneakers Gear: Ghost T/V Camo While moving, blocks detection by UAVs, enemy radar sources, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Ghost T/V Camo Lethal: Throwing Knife Retrievable throwing knife that is lethal on impact in core multiplayer.

Throwing Knife Tactical: Battle Rage Health regenerates quickly, enemy tactical equipment is resisted, and Tactical Sprint is constantly refreshed.

Battle Rage Field Upgrade: Med Box A box of medical supplies for you and your teammates to reduce healing delay until death.

Med Box

Since the Superi 46 is the king of mobility, it makes sense to pick perks that play to that strength. For this reason, it’s best to use the Ninja Vest which silences footsteps, letting you freely run around the map and flank enemies without being noticed. This pairs nicely with Ghost T/V Camo to complete the stealth setup.

The other perk you’ll want to use is Running Sneakers. It goes without saying, Running Sneakers partner great with such a mobile weapon. They let you sprint around extremely quickly, making it possible to cross every MW3 map in no time at all.

For an underrated option that works great with the Superi 46, try using MW3’s Med Box. This Field Upgrade can be deployed when you spawn in, granting rapid healing regeneration for that life. It’s basically an enhanced version of Compression Plate (formerly Quick Fix), but you don’t have to use a perk slot to gain the benefits.

Keeping with the theme of fast healing, Battle Rage provides similar benefits, while also helping you resist the effects of enemy equipment. This can be used while waiting for Med Box to charge up, providing a practically infinite boost to health regeneration. Finally, a Throwing Knife is the best lethal as it partners perfectly with the Ninja Vest.

How to unlock Superi 46 in Modern Warfare 3

The Superi 46 is unlocked by completing Sector 6 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. Doing so requires a total of 20 Battle Pass Tokens if you go straight for it from Sector 1.

Best alternative to Superi 46 in Modern Warfare 3

The FJX Horus is another MW3 SMG that has a lot in common with the Superi 46. Both are highly mobile, accurate weapons that are great up close, but they also hold their own at medium range.

They aren’t the only viable SMGs that currently feature in Modern Warfare 3’s meta. You can also use the RAM-9, Striker 9, Striker, and HRM-9, all of which are competitive.