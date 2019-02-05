Ultimate Apex Legends weapon guide: Damage stats, attachments, hop ups, more

With so many weapons to loot and choose from in Apex Legends, it’s key you’re aware of their damage stats, attachments, and what tips & tricks you can utilize to dominate your opponents.

To gain the upper hand over enemy squads in your Apex matches, you’ll need a basic understanding of each weapon in the game and how they work.

That way, you’ll never waste any time looting unnecessary items and you’ll know exactly how much damage you and your opponents are capable of doing.

To help you get to grips with Apex’s huge arsenal of weapons, we’ve broken down the guns into categories, detailed their damage, attachments, and ammo type, and even included a guide to give you some helpful tips & tricks.

Contents

Apex Legends weapon list and details

There are several different types of weapon classes in Apex Legends that are all standard within the battle royale genre – Submachine Guns, Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, and Pistols.

With 27 weapons total for players to pick up and master, it’s important you know exactly what you’re going up against in the Apex Games.

Apex Legends Assault Rifles

Weapon Damage Attachments Optics Ammo type Tips & tricks Havoc Head: 32

Body: 18

Legs: 12 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock, Hop-Up (Turbocharger) HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Energy Guide Flatline Head: 33

Body: 19

Legs: 14 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Heavy Guide Hemlok Head: 35

Body: 20

Legs: 15 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock, Hop-Up (Boosted Loader) HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Heavy Guide R-301 Carbine Head: 25

Body: 14

Legs: 11 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Light Guide

Apex Legends Submachine Guns

Weapon Damage Attachments Optics Ammo type Tips & tricks Alternator Head: 24

Body: 16

Legs: 13 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock, Hop-Up (Disruptor Rounds) HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Light (Supply Drop) Guide Prowler (Burst) Head: 115

Body: 75

Legs: 60 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Heavy Guide R-99 Head: 17

Body: 11

Legs: 9 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Light Guide Volt Head: 23

Body: 15

Legs: 12 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Energy Guide

Apex Legends Light Machine Guns

Weapon Damage Attachments Optics Ammo type Tips & tricks Devotion Head: 28

Body: 16

Legs: 15 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock, Hop-Up (Turbocharger) HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Energy Guide L-STAR Head: 32

Body: 18

Legs: 14 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Energy Guide Spitfire Head: 36

Body: 18

Legs: 14 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Heavy (Supply Drop) Guide Rampage Head: 36

Body: 24

Legs: 20 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Heavy Guide

Apex Legends Snipers

Weapon Damage Attachments Optics Ammo type Tips & tricks Charge Rifle Head: 116

Body: 90

Legs: 90 Optic, Stock Holo, HCOG Classic, HCOG Bruiser, Variable Holo, 4x Sniper, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG, Variable Sniper, Digital Sniper Threat Sniper Guide Longbow Head: 129

Body: 60

Legs: 48 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock Holo, HCOG Classic, HCOG Bruiser, Variable Holo, 6x Sniper, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG, Variable Sniper, Digital Sniper Threat Sniper Guide Kraber Head: 435

Body: 145

Legs: 116 – – Sniper (Supply drop) Guide Sentinel Head: 140

Body: 70

Legs: 63 Mag, Stock, Optic Holo, HCOG Classic, HCOG Bruiser, Variable Holo, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG, Variable Sniper, Digital Sniper Threat Sniper Guide

Apex Legends Marksman Rifles

Weapon Damage Attachments Optics Ammo type Tips & tricks G7 Scout Head: 60

Body: 34

Legs: 26 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Light Guide Triple Take Head: 117

Body: 60

Legs: 54 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Energy (Supply Drop) Guide 30-30 Repeater Head: 74

Body: 42

Legs: 36 Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Heavy Guide Bocek Bow Head: 31

Body: 25

Legs: 20 Hop-Ups (Shatter Caps & Deadeye’s Tempo) HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger Arrows Guide

Apex Legends Shotguns

Weapon Damage Attachments Optics Ammo type Tips & tricks EVA-8 Head: 99

Body: 63

Legs: 63 Shotgun Bolt, Optic Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Shotgun Guide Mastiff Head: 112

Body: 88

Legs: 88 Shotgun Bolt, Optic Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Shotgun Guide Mozambique Head: 69

Body: 45

Legs: 42 Shotgun Bolt, Optic Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Shotgun Guide Peacekeeper Head: 121

Body: 99

Legs: 77 Shotgun Bolt, Optic Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Shotgun Guide

Apex Legends Pistols

Weapon Damage Attachments Optics Ammo type Tips & tricks RE-45 Head: 18

Body: 12

Legs: 11 Mag, Barrel, Optic Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Light Guide P2020 Head: 27

Body: 18

Legs: 16 Mag, Optic Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Light Guide Wingman Head: 27

Body: 18

Legs: 16 Mag, Optic, Hop-Up (Boosted Loader) Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Heavy Guide

So, there you have it, that’s all the stats, attachments, and optics available for every weapon in Apex Legends.

After you’ve familiarized yourself with each of the guns, don’t forget to check out our weapons tier list so you’re always wielding the best gun in the current meta.

