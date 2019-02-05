 Apex Legends weapon guide: Damage stats, attachments, more - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Ultimate Apex Legends weapon guide: Damage stats, attachments, hop ups, more

Published: 5/Feb/2019 1:11 Updated: 5/Aug/2021 16:50

by Alex Garton
Weapon guide Apex Legends
With so many weapons to loot and choose from in Apex Legends, it’s key you’re aware of their damage stats, attachments, and what tips & tricks you can utilize to dominate your opponents.

To gain the upper hand over enemy squads in your Apex matches, you’ll need a basic understanding of each weapon in the game and how they work.

That way, you’ll never waste any time looting unnecessary items and you’ll know exactly how much damage you and your opponents are capable of doing.

To help you get to grips with Apex’s huge arsenal of weapons, we’ve broken down the guns into categories, detailed their damage, attachments, and ammo type, and even included a guide to give you some helpful tips & tricks.

Contents

Apex Legends weapon list and details

There are several different types of weapon classes in Apex Legends that are all standard within the battle royale genre –  Submachine Guns, Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, and Pistols.

With 27 weapons total for players to pick up and master, it’s important you know exactly what you’re going up against in the Apex Games.

Apex Legends Assault Rifles

Apex Legends Assault rifle
There are four assault rifles in Apex Legends.
Weapon Damage Attachments Optics Ammo type Tips & tricks
Havoc Head: 32
Body: 18
Legs: 12		 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock, Hop-Up (Turbocharger) HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Energy Guide
Flatline Head: 33
Body: 19
Legs: 14		 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Heavy Guide
Hemlok Head: 35
Body: 20
Legs: 15		 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock, Hop-Up (Boosted Loader) HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Heavy Guide
R-301 Carbine Head: 25
Body: 14
Legs: 11		 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Light Guide

Apex Legends Submachine Guns

Apex Legends submachine guns
There are four submachine guns in Apex Legends.
Weapon Damage Attachments Optics Ammo type Tips & tricks
Alternator Head: 24
Body: 16
Legs: 13		 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock, Hop-Up (Disruptor Rounds) HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Light (Supply Drop) Guide
Prowler (Burst) Head: 115
Body: 75
Legs: 60		 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Heavy Guide
R-99 Head: 17
Body: 11
Legs: 9		 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Light Guide
Volt Head: 23
Body: 15
Legs: 12		 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Energy Guide

Apex Legends Light Machine Guns

LMG Apex Legends
There are four LMGs total in Apex Legends.
Weapon Damage Attachments Optics Ammo type Tips & tricks
Devotion Head: 28
Body: 16
Legs: 15		 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock, Hop-Up (Turbocharger) HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Energy Guide
L-STAR Head: 32
Body: 18
Legs: 14		 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Energy Guide
Spitfire Head: 36
Body: 18
Legs: 14		 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Heavy (Supply Drop) Guide
Rampage Head: 36
Body: 24
Legs: 20		 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Heavy Guide

Apex Legends Snipers

Apex Legends snipers
The Sentinel sniper rifle can be charged up with Shield Cells.
Weapon Damage Attachments Optics Ammo type Tips & tricks
Charge Rifle Head: 116
Body: 90
Legs: 90		 Optic, Stock Holo, HCOG Classic, HCOG Bruiser, Variable Holo, 4x Sniper, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG, Variable Sniper, Digital Sniper Threat Sniper Guide
Longbow Head: 129
Body: 60
Legs: 48		 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock Holo, HCOG Classic, HCOG Bruiser, Variable Holo, 6x Sniper, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG, Variable Sniper, Digital Sniper Threat Sniper Guide
Kraber Head: 435
Body: 145
Legs: 116		  –  – Sniper (Supply drop) Guide
Sentinel Head: 140
Body: 70
Legs: 63		 Mag, Stock, Optic Holo, HCOG Classic, HCOG Bruiser, Variable Holo, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG, Variable Sniper, Digital Sniper Threat Sniper Guide

Apex Legends Marksman Rifles

Apex Legends Marksmen Rifles
The 30-30 Repeater was added in Season 8 alongside Fuse.
Weapon Damage Attachments Optics Ammo type Tips & tricks
G7 Scout Head: 60
Body: 34
Legs: 26		 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Light Guide
Triple Take Head: 117
Body: 60
Legs: 54		 Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Energy (Supply Drop) Guide
30-30 Repeater Head: 74
Body: 42
Legs: 36		 Optic, Mag, Stock HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG Heavy Guide
Bocek Bow Head: 31
Body: 25
Legs: 20		 Hop-Ups (Shatter Caps & Deadeye’s Tempo) HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger Arrows Guide

Apex Legends Shotguns

Apex Legends Shotgun
There are no supply drop shotguns in Season 10.
Weapon Damage Attachments Optics Ammo type Tips & tricks
EVA-8 Head: 99
Body: 63
Legs: 63		 Shotgun Bolt, Optic Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Shotgun Guide
Mastiff Head: 112
Body: 88
Legs: 88		 Shotgun Bolt, Optic Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Shotgun Guide
Mozambique Head: 69
Body: 45
Legs: 42		 Shotgun Bolt, Optic Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Shotgun Guide
Peacekeeper Head: 121
Body: 99
Legs: 77		 Shotgun Bolt, Optic Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Shotgun Guide

Apex Legends Pistols

Apex Legends pistols
There are three pistols total in Apex Legends.
Weapon Damage Attachments Optics Ammo type Tips & tricks
RE-45 Head: 18
Body: 12
Legs: 11		 Mag, Barrel, Optic Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Light Guide
P2020 Head: 27
Body: 18
Legs: 16		 Mag, Optic Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Light Guide
Wingman Head: 27
Body: 18
Legs: 16		 Mag, Optic, Hop-Up (Boosted Loader) Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat Heavy Guide

So, there you have it, that’s all the stats, attachments, and optics available for every weapon in Apex Legends.

After you’ve familiarized yourself with each of the guns, don’t forget to check out our weapons tier list so you’re always wielding the best gun in the current meta.

