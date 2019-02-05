Ultimate Apex Legends weapon guide: Damage stats, attachments, hop ups, more

With so many weapons to loot and choose from in Apex Legends, it’s key you’re aware of their damage stats, attachments, and what tips & tricks you can utilize to dominate your opponents.
To gain the upper hand over enemy squads in your Apex matches, you’ll need a basic understanding of each weapon in the game and how they work.
That way, you’ll never waste any time looting unnecessary items and you’ll know exactly how much damage you and your opponents are capable of doing.
To help you get to grips with Apex’s huge arsenal of weapons, we’ve broken down the guns into categories, detailed their damage, attachments, and ammo type, and even included a guide to give you some helpful tips & tricks.
Contents
Apex Legends weapon list and details
There are several different types of weapon classes in Apex Legends that are all standard within the battle royale genre – Submachine Guns, Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, and Pistols.
With 27 weapons total for players to pick up and master, it’s important you know exactly what you’re going up against in the Apex Games.
Apex Legends Assault Rifles
|Weapon
|Damage
|Attachments
|Optics
|Ammo type
|Tips & tricks
|Havoc
|Head: 32
Body: 18
Legs: 12
|Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock, Hop-Up (Turbocharger)
|HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG
|Energy
|Guide
|Flatline
|Head: 33
Body: 19
Legs: 14
|Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock
|HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG
|Heavy
|Guide
|Hemlok
|Head: 35
Body: 20
Legs: 15
|Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock, Hop-Up (Boosted Loader)
|HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG
|Heavy
|Guide
|R-301 Carbine
|Head: 25
Body: 14
Legs: 11
|Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock
|HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG
|Light
|Guide
Apex Legends Submachine Guns
|Weapon
|Damage
|Attachments
|Optics
|Ammo type
|Tips & tricks
|Alternator
|Head: 24
Body: 16
Legs: 13
|Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock, Hop-Up (Disruptor Rounds)
|HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat
|Light (Supply Drop)
|Guide
|Prowler (Burst)
|Head: 115
Body: 75
Legs: 60
|Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock
|HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat
|Heavy
|Guide
|R-99
|Head: 17
Body: 11
Legs: 9
|Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock
|HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat
|Light
|Guide
|Volt
|Head: 23
Body: 15
Legs: 12
|Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock
|HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat
|Energy
|Guide
Apex Legends Light Machine Guns
|Weapon
|Damage
|Attachments
|Optics
|Ammo type
|Tips & tricks
|Devotion
|Head: 28
Body: 16
Legs: 15
|Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock, Hop-Up (Turbocharger)
|HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG
|Energy
|Guide
|L-STAR
|Head: 32
Body: 18
Legs: 14
|Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock
|HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG
|Energy
|Guide
|Spitfire
|Head: 36
Body: 18
Legs: 14
|Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock
|HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG
|Heavy (Supply Drop)
|Guide
|Rampage
|Head: 36
Body: 24
Legs: 20
|Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock
|HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG
|Heavy
|Guide
Apex Legends Snipers
|Weapon
|Damage
|Attachments
|Optics
|Ammo type
|Tips & tricks
|Charge Rifle
|Head: 116
Body: 90
Legs: 90
|Optic, Stock
|Holo, HCOG Classic, HCOG Bruiser, Variable Holo, 4x Sniper, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG, Variable Sniper, Digital Sniper Threat
|Sniper
|Guide
|Longbow
|Head: 129
Body: 60
Legs: 48
|Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock
|Holo, HCOG Classic, HCOG Bruiser, Variable Holo, 6x Sniper, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG, Variable Sniper, Digital Sniper Threat
|Sniper
|Guide
|Kraber
|Head: 435
Body: 145
Legs: 116
|–
|–
|Sniper (Supply drop)
|Guide
|Sentinel
|Head: 140
Body: 70
Legs: 63
|Mag, Stock, Optic
|Holo, HCOG Classic, HCOG Bruiser, Variable Holo, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG, Variable Sniper, Digital Sniper Threat
|Sniper
|Guide
Apex Legends Marksman Rifles
|Weapon
|Damage
|Attachments
|Optics
|Ammo type
|Tips & tricks
|G7 Scout
|Head: 60
Body: 34
Legs: 26
|Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock
|HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG
|Light
|Guide
|Triple Take
|Head: 117
Body: 60
Legs: 54
|Barrel, Optic, Mag, Stock
|HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG
|Energy (Supply Drop)
|Guide
|30-30 Repeater
|Head: 74
Body: 42
Legs: 36
|Optic, Mag, Stock
|HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger, Variable AOG
|Heavy
|Guide
|Bocek Bow
|Head: 31
Body: 25
Legs: 20
|Hop-Ups (Shatter Caps & Deadeye’s Tempo)
|HCOG Classic, Holo, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, HCOG Ranger
|Arrows
|Guide
Apex Legends Shotguns
|Weapon
|Damage
|Attachments
|Optics
|Ammo type
|Tips & tricks
|EVA-8
|Head: 99
Body: 63
Legs: 63
|Shotgun Bolt, Optic
|Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat
|Shotgun
|Guide
|Mastiff
|Head: 112
Body: 88
Legs: 88
|Shotgun Bolt, Optic
|Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat
|Shotgun
|Guide
|Mozambique
|Head: 69
Body: 45
Legs: 42
|Shotgun Bolt, Optic
|Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat
|Shotgun
|Guide
|Peacekeeper
|Head: 121
Body: 99
Legs: 77
|Shotgun Bolt, Optic
|Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat
|Shotgun
|Guide
Apex Legends Pistols
|Weapon
|Damage
|Attachments
|Optics
|Ammo type
|Tips & tricks
|RE-45
|Head: 18
Body: 12
Legs: 11
|Mag, Barrel, Optic
|Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat
|Light
|Guide
|P2020
|Head: 27
Body: 18
Legs: 16
|Mag, Optic
|Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat
|Light
|Guide
|Wingman
|Head: 27
Body: 18
Legs: 16
|Mag, Optic, Hop-Up (Boosted Loader)
|Holo, HCOG Classic, Variable Holo, HCOG Bruiser, Digital Threat
|Heavy
|Guide
So, there you have it, that’s all the stats, attachments, and optics available for every weapon in Apex Legends.
After you’ve familiarized yourself with each of the guns, don’t forget to check out our weapons tier list so you’re always wielding the best gun in the current meta.
