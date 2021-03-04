How to master the P2020 in Apex Legends: tips, damage stats & DPS - Dexerto

The P2020 is hardly something you want to be stuck with in Apex Legends. However, if you find yourself desperate, here’s how you can get the most out of the semi-automatic pistol.

We’re not going to sugar coat this ⁠— the P2020 is not a gun you want to run for long in Apex Legends. You’ve just dropped in, it’s on the floor, and you need something to fight with.

While we do recommend you replace it at your earliest convenience, there’s a way to get the most out of the pistol. We’ve got all the tips and tricks you need to know about the P2020 so you can use it, even when you’re in the most sticky of situations.

Apex Legends P2020 damage stats

The P2020 is one of the lowest damage guns in the game per bullet. However, its DPS can be one of the highest, especially against unarmored enemies with the Hammerpoint Rounds hop-up.

At only 15 damage a bullet to the body, and 23 to the head, it’ll take almost an entire 12-round base mag to take down an enemy if you wildly click and pray. It gets out damaged by practically every gun in the game because of this. Nevertheless, here’s the full damage stats for the P2020:

Body Part Damage Head 23 (1.5x) Body 15 Leg 14 (0.9x)

P2020 attachments

The P2020 doesn’t have much in the way of attachments. It’s got your stock-standard extended magazine, as well as a selection of short-ranged scopes too.

However, the big sell is the Hammerpoint Rounds hop-up. We mentioned it earlier, but the bonus damage to unarmored opponents is nothing to scoff at, more than doubling the gun’s DPS. In fact, it’s the only thing that makes the P2020 somewhat viable, and is a must-run.

Extended Light Magazine

Common: 14 rounds

Rare: 16 rounds

Epic: 18 rounds

Legendary: 18 rounds

Optics

1x Holo

1x HCOG “Classic”

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

1x-2x Variable Holo

1x Digital Threat

Hop-up

Hammerpoint Rounds

Good for the first fight

Let’s be real, the P2020 is a last-resort weapon. You’ve dropped, found nothing, and you need to start fighting. We’re not going to talk up this gun as the next big thing, because it’s arguably the worst gun in the game.

However, it’s better than fighting with your bare fists (debatable, but we’re pretty sure). Be sure to ditch it as early as possible, but if you’re desperate, just hipfire and click as fast as you can. It can get through its rounds pretty quickly with minimal recoil, so it’s good in close quarters before the fall-off kicks in.

Use it to finish off enemies rather than open a fight

There is one advantage to the P2020: if you find a Hammerpoint Rounds hop-up, it can actually do some decent damage as a secondary. Use a different gun to break someone’s armor, then come in and clean up with the P2020.

Hammerpoint Rounds do extra damage to unshielded enemies, and can down someone in two shots, and finish off a downed enemy super quickly for a cheeky armor swap (or weapon swap) mid-fight. Don’t waste a clip breaking armor, only to run out when it really matters.