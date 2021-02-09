How to use the Alternator in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

The Alternator buff has made this SMG a true terror in the early-game, and mastering it could net you plenty of kills.

As of February 2021, following the Season 8 update, the Alternator received a buff to its damage. While this damage increase may be small, it has helped give it a little more urgency in early-game firefights. Combine this with the gun’s accurate hipfire, low recoil, decent damage, and you have a zippy SMG that can get the job done.

Apex Legends’ Alternator may not replace that of the R-99 and Volt SMGs, but it is still a gun you’ll need to master. This is particularly true if you wish to survive the mad looting dash upon landing.

Apex Legends Alternator damage stats

Respawn Entertainment

Just like every gun in Apex Legends, it’s always important to know what kind of damage your gun is capable of dishing out. While the Alternator may not share the high kill potential of the R-99 and Volt, it can still give you the edge needed to sway early-game firefights in your favor.

Its hipfire and low recoil pattern give this pint-sized SMG a few options when it comes to taking down your foe. While the Alternator is best suited for close-quarter battles, the low recoil does make hitting mid-range target possible.

The full damage breakdown for the Alternator can be found below.

Damage Head 24 (1.5x) Body 16 Legs 13 Body DPS 160

Alternator Mag attachments

The Alternator shares a similar ammo capacity to that of the R-99 and Volt. The only caveat here is that the Alternator does have a much slower rate of fire, sitting at a methodical 600 RPM. However, you’ll still need to grab a decent Mag attachment if you wish to fill your opponent with lead.

Below you can see the number of rounds each mag rarity will give you.

Stock: 19

White Mag: 22

Blue Mag: 25

Purple/Gold: 27

Alternator optic attachments

1x Holo

1x HCOG “Classic”

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

1x-2x Variable Holo

1x Digital Threat

Hipfire as much as possible

This point can be applied to every SMG in Apex Legends, but this particularly true for the Alternator. The Alternator has incredibly accurate hipfire and its reticle is very clean, which makes hitting targets incredibly easy. Because you’ll be using the Alternator in close-quarter fights, there is often very little reason to ADS.

After all, aiming down sights can often take the precious seconds you need to quickly take down a target.

Pair the Alternator with a mid to long-range weapon

While the Alternator’s minimal recoil pattern does enable players to hit their foes at range, it’s often best to take a heavier hitting gun. As a result, it’s often best to pair it with mid to long-range weapons like the Spitfire, R-301 Carbine, or 30-30 Repeater.

All of these guns will enable you to pepper enemy squads safely from afar, which can then open up opportunities for you to aggressively push their location. The Alternator is also pretty bad at shredding through armor, so once you melted through your enemy’s shields, simply switch to the Alternator to finish them off.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Alternator. If you follow these Alternator tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more early-game kills. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.

