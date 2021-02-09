Logo
How to use the Alternator in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 9/Feb/2021 12:12

by James Busby
Alternator
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

The Alternator buff has made this SMG a true terror in the early-game, and mastering it could net you plenty of kills. 

As of February 2021, following the Season 8 update, the Alternator received a buff to its damage. While this damage increase may be small, it has helped give it a little more urgency in early-game firefights. Combine this with the gun’s accurate hipfire, low recoil, decent damage, and you have a zippy SMG that can get the job done. 

Apex Legends’ Alternator may not replace that of the R-99 and Volt SMGs, but it is still a gun you’ll need to master. This is particularly true if you wish to survive the mad looting dash upon landing. 

Apex Legends Alternator damage stats

Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment

Just like every gun in Apex Legends, it’s always important to know what kind of damage your gun is capable of dishing out. While the Alternator may not share the high kill potential of the R-99 and Volt, it can still give you the edge needed to sway early-game firefights in your favor. 

Its hipfire and low recoil pattern give this pint-sized SMG a few options when it comes to taking down your foe. While the Alternator is best suited for close-quarter battles, the low recoil does make hitting mid-range target possible. 

The full damage breakdown for the Alternator can be found below.

 Damage
Head24 (1.5x)
Body16
Legs13
Body DPS160

Alternator Mag attachments

Alternator
Respawn Entertainment
The Alternator’s methodical fire does make it this gun easier to control.

The Alternator shares a similar ammo capacity to that of the R-99 and Volt. The only caveat here is that the Alternator does have a much slower rate of fire, sitting at a methodical 600 RPM. However, you’ll still need to grab a decent Mag attachment if you wish to fill your opponent with lead. 

Below you can see the number of rounds each mag rarity will give you. 

  • Stock: 19
  • White Mag: 22
  • Blue Mag: 25
  • Purple/Gold: 27

Alternator optic attachments

Alternator optics
Respawn Entertainment
The Alternator has one of the clean default sights in the game.
  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 1x Digital Threat

Hipfire as much as possible

Alternator hipfire accuracy
Respawn Entertainment
The Alternator boasts some incredibly accurate hipfire.

This point can be applied to every SMG in Apex Legends, but this particularly true for the Alternator. The Alternator has incredibly accurate hipfire and its reticle is very clean, which makes hitting targets incredibly easy. Because you’ll be using the Alternator in close-quarter fights, there is often very little reason to ADS. 

After all, aiming down sights can often take the precious seconds you need to quickly take down a target.

Pair the Alternator with a mid to long-range weapon

Spitfire
Respawn Entertainment
The buffed Spitfire is a good primary option.

While the Alternator’s minimal recoil pattern does enable players to hit their foes at range, it’s often best to take a heavier hitting gun. As a result, it’s often best to pair it with mid to long-range weapons like the Spitfire, R-301 Carbine, or 30-30 Repeater. 

All of these guns will enable you to pepper enemy squads safely from afar, which can then open up opportunities for you to aggressively push their location. The Alternator is also pretty bad at shredding through armor, so once you melted through your enemy’s shields, simply switch to the Alternator to finish them off. 

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Alternator. If you follow these Alternator tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more early-game kills. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.

Apex Legends

How to use EVA-8 Auto in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 9/Feb/2021 12:11 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 12:12

by James Busby
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

The EVA-8 Auto may not be the best shotgun in Apex Legends, but its fast fire rate can net you many a close-quarters kill if you use it right.

As of February 2021, following the Season 8 update, the EVA-8 Auto received a buff to its fire rate and the removal of the gun’s Double Tap Trigger. While the small increase in fire rate will likely do little to help the EVA-8 become the go-to shotgun, it has definitely increased its lethality. 

Apex Legends’ EVA-8 may still be one of the many guns reserved for early-game skirmishes, but you’ll want to master this blisteringly fast shotgun if you wish to secure some quick kills. 

Apex Legends EVA-8 Auto damage stats

EVA-8 apex legends bug
Respawn Entertainment
The EVA-8 boast impressive damage thanks to its high fire rate.

Just like every gun in Apex Legends, it’s important to know what kind of damage your gun is capable of dishing out. While the EVA-8 may not share the high kill potential of the Mastiff, it is still capable of shredding through even the tankiest of foes. After all, its high rate of fire makes landing multiple shots incredibly easy.

Because of the full-auto nature of the EVA-8, players can quickly rack up some pretty decent damage, particularly when the majority of the pellets hit. Of course, like most shotguns, the EVA-8’s damage drops off completely outside of close-quarter engagements.

The full damage breakdown can be found below.

 Damage
Head 99 (11×9) 
Body63 (7×9)
Body DPS15-135

EVA-8 Shotgun Bolt attachments

Arguably the strongest selling point of the EVA-8 is its high rate of fire. This speedy shotgun can pump out plenty of buckshot rounds at a rate of 126 RPM. This makes landing follow up shots incredibly easy, which is a bonus if you find it tricky to hit shots with the Mastiff. 

If you plan on utilizing the EVA-8, you’ll want to try and find an Epic (purple) Shotgun Bolt. This speed-enhancing attachment increases the EVA’s fire rate by a whopping +35%, which drastically increases the gun’s damage in close-quarter scenarios. 

Below you can see the fire rate increase offered from each Shotgun Bolt. 

  • Common: +15%
  • Rare: +25%
  • Epic: +35%

EVA-8 optic attachments

EVA-8 optics
Respawn Entertainment
The EVA-8 has some pretty decent optic attachments.
  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 1x Digital Threat

Seek out close-quarter firefights

EVA-8
Respawn Entertainment
Close-quarter fights are where the EVA-8 excels.

The EVA-8 Auto only shines in close-quarter firefights as its damage drastically drops off at range. Instead, try to aggressively flank your enemies and ambush them to deliver a deadly surprise. Due to the automatic nature of the EVA-8, you’ll be able to effortlessly hit multiple targets with very little downtime between each shot. 

This makes it perfect in the early to mid-game firefights when very few players have access to the game’s best shields. Combine this with the increased fire rate from the Epic Shotgun Bolt and you have a shotgun down targets pretty quickly. 

Pair the EVA-8 with a mid to long-range weapon

30-30 Repeater
Respawn Entertainment
The 30-30 Repeater is a decent ranged option.

While the EVA-8 is capable of taking down foes in close-quarter skirmishes, its lackluster range damage can prove problematic. As a result, it’s often best to pair it with a mid to long-range weapon like the R-301 Carbine or 30-30 Repeater

Both of these guns will give you the power needed to sling lead downrange, giving you numerous opportunities to stop squads before they can even get to you. 

If your enemies duck behind cover, simply rush their position and get ready to melt them with your EVA-8. This works wonders when you manage to catch any enemies undergoing any lengthy shield or healing animations. 

Don’t ADS

EVA-8 hipfire
Respawn Entertainment
The EVA-8 has some very accurate hipfire.

This may sound like an incredibly simple rule, but it is an important one. Due to the EVA-8’s decent hipfire accuracy, there is little reason to ever ADS. If you’re using the EVA-8 as intended, you should never be far from your foe. Aiming down sights can often take the precious seconds you need to down a target, so it’s often best to avoid doing so entirely. 

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the EVA-8. If you follow these EVA-8 tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more close-quarter kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.

