Black Ops 6 weapon tier list: Every gun ranked

With the Black Ops 6 Beta now in focus, we’ve been on the grind to put together a comprehensive tier list ranking every single weapon in the game from the worst to the very best.

Another year means another new CoD title. Black Ops 6 is next up as Treyarch takes the helm once again. While the full release on October 25 is still a ways off, we’ve already been pumping hours into the new game thanks to its early access Beta period.

With plenty of experience using every single weapon available so far – note the Open Beta period is set to increase the level cap up to level 30 – we’ve been testing every single new gun out to see what the best options are. While the frontrunner may be obvious if you’ve played even a few rounds, you may be curious how the rest of the rankings go.

Here’s our complete tier list ranking every single weapon in the Black Ops 6 Beta along with detailed breakdowns for the very best guns.

Black Ops 6 Beta weapon tier list: All guns ranked

Explaining our rankings

S Tier: Leading the meta, these are the very best guns in the game today.

A Tier: While very strong picks on most maps and modes, these guns are just a cut below the very best.

B Tier: Decent weapons but nothing truly exceptional.

C Tier: Weapons you should avoid most of the time unless grinding for camos in the full release.

Best weapons in Black Ops 6 Beta

5. LR 7.62 – Best Sniper Rifle

Activision There’s nothing more satisfying than a one-shot kill in CoD.

While quickscoping isn’t what it once was, a sniper can always be deadly in the right hands. That’s no different here in Black Ops 6 with the LR 7.62 being the standout bolt-action pick.

Obviously, sniping isn’t for everyone, but if you’re looking for one-shot kills, there’s simply no better option in the Black Ops 6 Beta than this gun. Most of your shots, so long as they’re on target in the upper chest or head, will be guaranteed kills, and that’s the case even at longer ranges too.

With the right set of attachments equipped too, this bolt-action sniper only gets better. By improving ADS speed, extending your magazines, and reducing sway, you’ll have one lethal weapon on your hands.

4. AK-74 – Well-rounded Assault Rifle

Activision The Ak-74 is back in the AR slot this year and it’s a force to be reckoned with.

While a slower pick in the AR category, the AK-74’s higher damage output makes it one of the very best picks in Black Ops 6 today. The goal here is to improve mobility in the Gunsmith, as well as trying to extend its viability at longer ranges.

This year’s AK, back in the AR slot, is deadly in the right situations. You won’t necessarily want to run and gun your way through any given map, but if you’re looking to hold down an objective or pick off targets at a distance, you can’t do much better than this Assault Rifle.

3. C9 – Lightning quick TTK

Activision The C9 even has a faster TTK than the Jackal, if you build it right in the Gunsmith.

Although it’s the second-best of the two available SMGs in the Beta currently, the C9 still packs one hell of a punch. As the first SMG unlocked, it’s good to level this one up nice and early so you’ve got a well-rounded SMG pick available when you need it.

With a focus on mobility, you’re able to sprint incredibly fast with the C9 equipped. When paired with this year’s dazzling Omnimovement feature, you can quite literally run circles around your opposition. Topping it off with an exceptionally fast TTK, the C9 is definitely not an SMG to look past.

2. AMES 85 – Best Assault Rifle

Activision The AMES-85 AR is the most well-rounded Assault Rifle pick in Black Ops 6.

The best Assault Rifle in Black Ops 6 today is the AMES 85. Where the SMG category excels up close, ARs are designed for mid to long-range gunfights. It’s in this regard the AMES 85 stands atop both the XM4 and the AK-74, giving you the most accuracy and firepower at range.

If you’re looking for a sturdy, straight-shooting, and overall reliable gun to take into any lobby, this should be near the very top of your list.

1. Jackal PDW – Overall best weapon in Black Ops 6

Activision There’s not much competition for the top spot. The Jackal is by and large the best gun in Black Ops 6 today.

If you’ve played even five minutes of the Black Ops 6 Beta, you already knew this was coming. The Jackal SMG has emerged as the gun to beat right out of the gate. It’s far and away the strongest gun today, with an absurd TTK, but it’s made even better thanks to the game’s focus on movement.

Sprinting, diving, and sliding are the name of the game in this year’s CoD. Able to move freely in any direction, you’re more than able to bamboozle enemies, breaking their ankles as you get the jump on them. There’s no better gun to have in hand when doing just that than the Jackal PDW.

It’s quickly become the most widely-adopted gun in the Beta, for obvious reasons, so it’s clear Treyarch will have it in their sights for the first major balance pass. Exactly when that’ll arrive, however, is anyone’s guess for the time being.

Rest assured, we’ll update you here and change our tier list to reflect all the latest balance adjustments as new patches roll out. In the meantime, be sure to brush up on the rest of our Black Ops 6 coverage to help give you the edge.