How to use the Wingman in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS - Dexerto

There is an incredible selection of weapons to use in Apex Legends, but one of the most satisfying is the Wingman. The question is, how can you master it?

Despite its small size, the Wingman is capable of delivering some truly dizzying damage numbers. However, unlike the game’s fully automatic weapons, the Wingman requires a little more precision when placing those all-important head and bodyshots.

This punchy pistol also has a decent amount of recoil as well, which does make it a little more difficult to control. While a lot of players will often gravitate towards other Heavy ammo weapons like the Spitfire and 30-30 Repeater, the Wingman does offer eagle-eyed players a lot of kill potential.

Apex Legends Wingman damage stats

While the Wingman might be classified as a revolver, it does offer some ludicrous damage per shot. This is particularly true when you manage to land those 2x headshot multipliers. Of course, landing headshots can be rather tricky when your foe is constantly moving around, so it’s often best to go for cranium kills when your target is more sedentary.

The full damage breakdown for the Wingman can be found below.

Damage Head 90 (2.0x) Body 45 Legs 41 Body DPS 117

Wingman Mag attachments

The Wingman’s magazine size is relatively small and even with a purple/gold Mag, you still only have eight rounds to play with. Of course, this shouldn’t matter too if you focus on landing headshots. However, if you don’t have the accuracy to confirm head or body shots, then it’s best to simply switch to another gun entirely.

If you plan on unleashing as much damage as possible without having to reload every second, then you’ll want to try finding a purple Mag attachment. Below you can see the number of rounds each mag rarity will give you.

Stock: 5

5 White Mag: 6

6 Blue Mag: 7

7 Purple/Gold Mag: 8

Wingman optic attachments

Respawn Entertainment

Here are the optics that can be equipped to the Wingman:

1x Holo

1x HCOG “Classic”

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

2x Variable Holo

1x Digital Threat

Learn the Wingman’s recoil pattern

As we mentioned earlier, this revolver pistol certainly packs a punch where recoil is concerned. Anybody that’s given it a try knows that it moves around a lot, but there are ways of controlling it.

When fired, the Wingman will bounce upwards and to the right side. This means that your first shot will be accurate, but those following that initial bullet are going to stray away from the target.

So, to control this you’re going to have to move your mouse or joystick downwards in order to counteract the Wingman’s recoil. While this can be tricky at first, practice certainly makes perfect with this technique.

Aim movement with Wingman

Quite often you will see gunfights that are frantic. Both players jumping around, moving side to side and those can be tricky situations if you get caught up in the speed of it all.

However, sometimes standing firm and making small flicks to the side can allow you to land accurate shots in this type of scenario. This can also be particularly useful when you’re looking to shoot an enemy that’s moving around at long or medium range.

In close-quarter firefights, it’s often easier to hip fire with Wingman as the target range is quite condensed, making it easier than some weapons to hit your opponent up close.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Wingman. If you follow these Wingman tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.