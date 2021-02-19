Logo
How to master the Longbow DMR in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & more

Published: 19/Feb/2021 11:45 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 11:46

by Alex Garton
Longbow DMR
Respawn Entertainment

If you’re a fan of sniping in Apex Legends, you’ll definitely have come across the Longbow DMR and experienced its deadly damage at long range. To help you master the weapon, we’ve put together a detailed guide on how you can take the gun to another level and become a true marksman in-game.

Finding the perfect sniper in Apex Legends can be incredibly difficult with the number of rifles available in Season 8. From the Sentinel to the Charge Rifle, there’s no doubt both these weapons can be incredible in the right player’s hands. However, sometimes it’s better to go for a classic choice and pick up a DMR Longbow.

With a perfect balance of damage and fire rate, the Longbow is a great choice for any player looking to dominate at long-range and pick up the victory. To do this, you’ll need to know the damage stats of the Longbow and which attachments get the most out of the gun’s strengths.

Apex Legends Longbow DMR damage stats

DMR Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The DMR Longbow was first introduced to players in Titanfall.

Although the Longbow doesn’t have the fire rate of G7 Scout, it certainly makes up for it in headshot damage and effectiveness at long-range. However, as with any rifle, if things get up close and personal, the Longbow will struggle to compete. That’s why it’s always best to run an SMG as your secondary in case an enemy squad decides to push your position.

The Longbow can certainly be effective in the early game, but the priority should always be to kit it out as quickly as possible. Despite this, the weapon still has great base damage stats, with a headshot and a body shot killing an opponent with level one armor. The full damage breakdown for the Longbow can be found below:

Body PartDamage
Head110
Body55
Legs44

Longbow DMR Skullpiercer attachment

Although the base damage of the Longbow is more than enough heading into the mid-game of a match, in the later stages,  you’ll want to find a Skullpiercer Rifling attachment.

This single attachment allows the Longbow to one-shot opponents from long-range, increasing the headshot multiplier of the weapon from 2x to 2.5x.

When going up against opponents with fully upgraded armor, this hop-up can be an absolute game-changer and be the difference-maker for you to pick up the victory.

Longbow DMR optic attachments

DMR Longbow
YouTube: SoiYa/ Respawn Entertainment
Make sure you run a close-range weapon alongside the Longbow.

Here are the scopes that can be equipped to the Longbow:

  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 6x Sniper
  • 3x HCOG “Ranger”
  • 2x-4x Variable AOG
  • 4x-8x Variable Sniper
  • 4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat

At the end of the day, optics are down to preference but keep in mind the 2x-4x Variable AOG and the 4x-8x Variable Sniper are both incredible when attached to the Longbow.

Fully kitted DMR Longbow available in Season 8

The Longbow was added to the list of fully kitted weapons for Season 8, meaning players can find a legendary version of the gun whilst looting around the map.

This legendary Longbow will come equipped with a range of the “best” attachments for the weapon and should definitely be utilized by players if they find one. Despite this, the gold Longbow has the 4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat scope equipped, which has been criticized heavily by the Apex community.

So, check out the weapon for yourself but if you dislike the scope, opt to pick up a base Longbow and kit it out yourself.

DMR Longbow
Respawn Entertainment
The DMR Longbow uses Sniper Ammo, not Heavy.

So there you have it, there’s everything you need to know about the DMR Longbow to absolutely dominate your online matches. If you follow these tips and equip the correct attachments, you’ll be taking out opponents from long-range in every single game.

Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.

Apex Legends

How to use the Prowler in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 19/Feb/2021 10:56 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 11:07

by James Busby
Prowler
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends’ Prowler is one of the most unique SMGs in the game thanks to its togglable burst fire mode. This SMG offers great damage and accuracy, giving players tremendous amounts of kill potential. 

While the Prowler may no longer be part of Apex Legends’ floor loot in Season 8, it can still be found in the game’s Care Packages. Unlike most SMGs, the Prowler utilizes Special Heavy Rounds, which can not be replenished. This may seem like a rather bad catch, but the Prowler’s damage more than makes up for this, especially when you switch over to its full-auto mode. 

The damage and playstyle are very similar to the R-99 and Volt SMGs, meaning that it’s incredibly potent in close-quarter firefights. If that wasn’t enough, the Prowler can also take down foes in the mid-range thanks to its burst-fire option. To help you utilize the Prowler to its full potential, you’ll first need to get to grips with its punchy playstyle.

Apex Legends Prowler damage stats

Prowler
Respawn Entertainment
The Prowler is not lacking in the damage department.

Getting to grips with the Prowler’s damage profile will not only help you secure more kills, it will also give you the knowledge needed to counter it. For example, the Prowler’s headshot multiplier drastically decreases when fired at targets from 39+ meters. This means you’ll want to focus on close-quarter scenarios where you can tear your targets to shreds.

Each bullet deals 15 damage per body shot and 23 per headshot. This becomes particularly potent when you consider how fast this gun’s fire rate is (795 RPM). Not only does this enable you to quickly barrage your foes with hard-hitting rounds, but it can also keep your foes locked down while your team pushes their position. 

The full damage breakdown for the Prowler can be found below.

Body PartDamage
Head23 (1.5x) per bullet

 

115 (5×23) per burst

Body15 per bullet

 

75 (5×15) per burst

Legs12 (0.8x) per bullet

 

60 (5×12) per burst

Body DPS199 (Auto)

All Prowler attachments

Just like every Care Package gun, the Prowler is already fully equipped with attachments. These can not be switched out nor can they be removed, meaning you’ll have to use this gun as it is. Below you can see every attachment that is available for the Prowler.

  • Extended Heavy Mag
  • 1x Digital Threat scope.

Conserve your ammo

Prowler
Respawn Entertainment
Once you’ve used up all the Prowler’s ammo, you won’t be able to find anymore.

While the Prowler may come prepacked with 210 backup special Heavy Rounds, you won’t be able to replenish them. This can leave you at a huge disadvantage, especially if you get caught with low ammo during late-game circles. As a result, it’s often best to only use the Prowler in close-quarter engagements or in scenarios where you can easily land your shots. 

Not only will this allow you to easily shred through your foe’s armor, it will also help you conserve ammo for when you need it the most. After all, the Prowler’s fast rate of fire can quickly chew through loads of special Heavy Rounds if you’re not careful. 

Switch to burst fire

Prowler
Respawn Entertainment
The Prowler’s burst-fire mode can give you a little more accuracy in mid-range fights.

Unlike Apex Legends’ other SMGs, the Prowler does have fairly decent accuracy in mid-range engagements. Of course, you’re almost always better of using the Charge Rifle or the new 30-30 Repeater for ranged combat. However, there are times where you just don’t have time or need to reload your other weapon. Fortunately, the Prowler’s five-round burst-fire mode can get you out of a pinch. 

Simply switch to this fire mode whenever you need a little extra precision and let those special Heavy Rounds fly. Just remember to switch over to the gun’s full-auto mode when going for those aggressive flanks. 

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Prowler. If you follow these Prowler tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more SMG kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.