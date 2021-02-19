How to master the Longbow DMR in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & more

If you’re a fan of sniping in Apex Legends, you’ll definitely have come across the Longbow DMR and experienced its deadly damage at long range. To help you master the weapon, we’ve put together a detailed guide on how you can take the gun to another level and become a true marksman in-game.

Finding the perfect sniper in Apex Legends can be incredibly difficult with the number of rifles available in Season 8. From the Sentinel to the Charge Rifle, there’s no doubt both these weapons can be incredible in the right player’s hands. However, sometimes it’s better to go for a classic choice and pick up a DMR Longbow.

With a perfect balance of damage and fire rate, the Longbow is a great choice for any player looking to dominate at long-range and pick up the victory. To do this, you’ll need to know the damage stats of the Longbow and which attachments get the most out of the gun’s strengths.

Apex Legends Longbow DMR damage stats

Although the Longbow doesn’t have the fire rate of G7 Scout, it certainly makes up for it in headshot damage and effectiveness at long-range. However, as with any rifle, if things get up close and personal, the Longbow will struggle to compete. That’s why it’s always best to run an SMG as your secondary in case an enemy squad decides to push your position.

The Longbow can certainly be effective in the early game, but the priority should always be to kit it out as quickly as possible. Despite this, the weapon still has great base damage stats, with a headshot and a body shot killing an opponent with level one armor. The full damage breakdown for the Longbow can be found below:

Body Part Damage Head 110 Body 55 Legs 44

Longbow DMR Skullpiercer attachment

Although the base damage of the Longbow is more than enough heading into the mid-game of a match, in the later stages, you’ll want to find a Skullpiercer Rifling attachment.

This single attachment allows the Longbow to one-shot opponents from long-range, increasing the headshot multiplier of the weapon from 2x to 2.5x.

When going up against opponents with fully upgraded armor, this hop-up can be an absolute game-changer and be the difference-maker for you to pick up the victory.

Longbow DMR optic attachments

Here are the scopes that can be equipped to the Longbow:

1x Holo

1x HCOG “Classic”

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

1x-2x Variable Holo

6x Sniper

3x HCOG “Ranger”

2x-4x Variable AOG

4x-8x Variable Sniper

4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat

At the end of the day, optics are down to preference but keep in mind the 2x-4x Variable AOG and the 4x-8x Variable Sniper are both incredible when attached to the Longbow.

Fully kitted DMR Longbow available in Season 8

The Longbow was added to the list of fully kitted weapons for Season 8, meaning players can find a legendary version of the gun whilst looting around the map.

This legendary Longbow will come equipped with a range of the “best” attachments for the weapon and should definitely be utilized by players if they find one. Despite this, the gold Longbow has the 4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat scope equipped, which has been criticized heavily by the Apex community.

So, check out the weapon for yourself but if you dislike the scope, opt to pick up a base Longbow and kit it out yourself.

So there you have it, there’s everything you need to know about the DMR Longbow to absolutely dominate your online matches. If you follow these tips and equip the correct attachments, you’ll be taking out opponents from long-range in every single game.

