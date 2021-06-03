Apex Legends pick rates: Most popular Legends in Season 9 - Dexerto

With an ever-growing roster of available characters, the pick rate for each in Apex Legends is constantly fluctuating as new metas emerge and the developers make balancing changes. Here’s the latest data for pick rates in Season 9.

It’s important to clarify that this data is based on a database of just over 4 million players – which isn’t the total player base, but is a very good sample size. It doesn’t mean these are the “best” Legends either, just the most popular currently.

The complete data set for all players is only available to the developers, so unless they choose to share it publicly, we will have to use the data available via ApexLegendsStatus.

Advertisement

This is available pick rate information based on users who have connected their account, which at the time of writing is over 4.5 million players. These stats also exclude players below level 10, to provide a more accurate picture of pick rates for all Legends.

Apex Legends Pick Rates in Season 9

Octane: 14.5% Wraith: 13% Bloodhound: 11.7% Lifeline: 8.9% Valkyrie: 8.5% Pathfinder: 8.4% Bangalore: 7.2% Loba: 4.5% Horizon: 4% Mirage: 3.6% Gibraltar: 3.4% Caustic: 2.7% Revenant: 2.7% Fuse: 2.6% Wattson: 2.1% Crypto: 1.7% Rampart: 1.6%

Octane is topping the charts in Season 9 quite comfortably, and it’s no surprise given how fun and simple, yet effective, his abilities are.

Wraith is also moving back up to the top after taking a hit in Season 8, probably thanks to Low Profile being removed. Valkyrie is enjoying a high pick rate, 5th overall, although it might be slightly inflated because she’s the new character.

Advertisement

This chart shows the movement of pick rates since late February 2021 – we can see a big drop for Horizon after her Season 9 nerfs.

Valkyrie has slowly dropped off from her initial hype at the start of Season 9, but her pick rate is still high, coming in just below Lifeline – who had a major drop with her res shield being removed.

Read More: Best Legends to use in Arenas in Apex Legends

Loba’s pick rate has slowly started to pick up, thanks to her bracelet buffs, but she’s still in the bottom half overall – but that might change as more players try her out again.

When the next set of buffs and nerfs roll out, we’ll update the standings to reflect any changes in pick rates.