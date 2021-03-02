How to use the Peacekeeper in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS - Dexerto

The Peacekeeper is capable of pumping out some incredible amounts of damage in close-quarter firefights, so we’ve got a few tips that could help secure a dominant victory.

There are plenty of different shotguns that you can use in Apex Legends. There’s the lightning-fast Eva 8, semi-auto Mastiff, hilariously bad Mozambique, and the fully kitted out Peacekeeper. The Peacekeeper is a lever-action shotgun that can only be found in Care Packages. Because of its rarity, finding this Heirloom rarity shotgun can prove difficult.

However, if you are lucky enough to get your hands on this shotgun, then you’ll be downing your enemies in a blink of an eye. This is particularly true when you’re aiming for those all-important headshots. While you may not be able to utilize the Peacekeeper in every Apex Legends game, you’ll certainly have a huge edge in close-quarter fights if you put in the time to mastering it.

Apex Legends Peacekeeper damage stats

Before you go sprinting across Kings Canyon in pursuit of your next target, it’s important to know what kind of damage the Peacekeeper is capable of pumping out. While the Peacekeeper may have a much slower fire rate than the EVA-8 and Mastiff, it is capable of dishing out a lot more damage.

To make matters even better, the tighter bullet spread of the Peacekeeper enables players to land more lethal head and bodyshots. The Peacekeeper is also currently the only shotgun that doesn’t lose its headshot multiplier outside of close-quarter ranges, meaning you can still deliver lethal hits no matter where you are.

Of course, like most shotguns, the Peacekeeper’s damage greatly relies on you being able to land the majority of the gun’s pellets. The full damage breakdown can be found below:

Body Part Damage Head 13 (1.25x) per pellet 143 (13×11) total Body 10 per pellet 110 (10×11) total Legs 8 per pellet 88 (8×11) total Body DPS 10-110

Apex Legends Peacekeeper attachments

As the Peacekeeper can only be found in Care Packages, it comes equipped with 20 backup ammo and a 1x Digital Threat optic. Even if you find other shotgun attachments, you won’t be able to utilize them. This may seem problematic, but the Peacekeeper really doesn’t need any added buffs to give it an edge in the damage department.

The 1x Digital Threat makes seeking out targets and securing cranium kills incredibly easy, while the 20 backup Shotgun Shells give you enough rounds to take down multiple foes. Just be careful not to waste any shots as you won’t be able to find any more special Shotgun Shells.

ADS for greater accuracy

One of the biggest benefits of using the Peacekeeper is its incredible accuracy. Aiming down sights further reduces the gun’s spread, giving you the opportunity to those high damage headshots. When you combine this with the fact that the Peacekeeper is the only shotgun that doesn’t lose its headshot multiplier outside of close-quarter engagements, you have an extremely lethal shotgun.

There will be times when hip firing is the best option, but if you have the time, it’s almost always best to aim down sights. This is particularly true when your opponents are stationary or you manage to ambush them.

Pair the Peacekeeper with a mid to long-range weapon

While the Peacekeeper’s headshot multiplier may not diminish over long-distances, we recommend taking another gun that you can rely on in the mid to long-range. After all, why bother trying to hit distant targets with the Peacekeeper when you can simply use a sniper or AR? Weapons like the R-301 Carbine, 30-30 Repeater, Spitfire, and Longbow DMR are all decent options.

Not only will these guns enable you to consistently take down your foes, but they will also cover up the Peacekeeper’s shortcomings. Just like most shotguns, the Peacekeeper really excels in close-quarter firefights, so consider using any of the above options before you go wasting those precious Shotgun Shells.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Peacekeeper shotgun. If you follow these Peacekeeper tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure wins in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.