All weapon buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 23

All weapon buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 23Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 22 was, for most of its duration, dominated by the newly introduced dual Mozambiques before they got some big nerfs. For Season 23, the initial set of changes is focused on buffing existing weapons rather than nerfing what’s good.
The dev team seems to have placed a focus on bringing some of the less-used weapons into relevance rather than nerfing what’s good. There are a great deal of weapons in Apex Legends that you’d dread picking up off the ground, and this patch may just fix that.
Underutilized guns like the L-Star and Longbow are getting some love to push them into the meta, and charge weapons like the Sentinel and Rampage are getting improvements to how the charge mechanic works.
Considering how hard the fight for Rift Relics will be this season, being able to pick up whatever you find and use it will be essential.
Here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs coming in Apex Legends Season 23:
Apex Legends Season 23 weapon buffs and nerfs
Devotion
- The Devotion will be leaving the care package and returning to ground loot without a Turbocharger
- Spin up time decreased to compensate for this nerf
- Hipfire now tightens slower and is less accurate
Havoc
- The Havoc is entering the care package with:
- Improved hipfire
- Magazine size increased to 36
- Damage increased to 19 (was 18)
- And a returning hop-up:
- Select Fire: Beam Shot
- High ammo consumption
- Deadly accurate
- Devastating damage
- Select Fire: Beam Shot
Longbow
- Damage increased: 55 >>> 60
L-Star
- Damage increased: 17 >>> 18
- Gold mags now further reduce cooldown time rather than being the same as Purple mags
- Cool-off animation improved
P2020
- Akimbo hipfire spread decreased
- Base P2020 unchanged
Rampage
- Revved up:
- Increased decay rate
- Reduced cost per shot
- Significantly increased energized capacity
- Successfully charging up the Rampage with a Thermite will also trigger a reload
Sentinel
- Charging up the sentinel with Boosted Loader equipped (and within activation criteria) will overload the next mag as though it were a Boosted Reload
- Increased energized capacity
- Increased energize total time
- Successfully charging up the Sentinel with a Shield Cell will also trigger a reload
Spitfire
- Damage increased: 18 >>> 19
Peacekeeper
- Choke speed increased
Triple Take
- Choke speed increased
- Fire Rate slightly increased