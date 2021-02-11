Logo
Apex Legends

How to use the L-STAR in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 11/Feb/2021 15:30 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 15:35

by James Busby
L-STAR Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

The L-STAR is one of the most unique weapons in Apex Legends, but how can you master this high-damage energy weapon to secure yourself a dominant win? 

Apex Legends’ L-STAR performs very differently to the majority of weapons in the game. This is partly down to its unique mechanic, which allows players to continuously fire until the gun overheats. 

While it certainly doesn’t lack in the damage department, it can be tricky to master due to its slow projectile speed and recoil pattern. As a result, many players often ditch the L-STAR in favor of reliable weapons like the Spitfire and 30-30 Repeater. However, if you’re willing to put in the time to mastering the L-STAR, you’ll be able to capitalize on its incredible kill potential. 

If you want to find out how to master any the weapons in this list check out our guides below:
Weapons Tier List | R99 | Mastiff | Spitfire | 30/30 Repeater | Eva-8 Auto | Flatline | Alternator | Volt SMG | L-STAR | Hemlok | Havoc | Sentinel | Wingman |

Apex Legends L-STAR damage stats

L-STAR LMG
Respawn Entertainment
The L-STAR shreds in close-quarter firefights.

Before you go blasting anything that moves, you’ll want to get to grips with the L-STAR’s damage profile first. After all, this gun is capable of some dizzying damage numbers. This is especially true when you land those all-important head and bodyshots. 

While the L-STAR will overheat after 22 continuous shots (26 with Modded Loader), it still deals decent damage across both close to medium engagement ranges, particularly when you fire it in short bursts. The full damage breakdown for the L-STAR can be found below.

 Damage
Head36×2
Body18
Legs14
Body DPS180

L-STAR optic attachments

Here are the scopes that can be equipped to the L-STAR:

  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 3x HCOG “Ranger”
  • 2x-4x Variable AOG

Fire in short bursts

Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment

Unlike the majority of guns in Apex Legends, the L-STAR allows you to keep firing at your target as long as you keep under the overheat threshold. This means you can maintain pressure if you simply fire in short bursts and have the necessary ammo. 

This can be rather difficult to do, especially when you get caught in the heat of the moment. Many L-STAR users simply hold down the trigger when fighting, but you’ll want to break this habit if you wish to avoid being stuck in a lengthy cooldown animation.

Lead your shots

L-STAR
Respawn Entertainment
Get used to leading your shots when engaging any distant enemies.

Due to the overall bulk and size of the L-STAR’s rounds, the projectiles are incredibly slow when fired at range. This can make landing any shots incredibly difficult outside of close-quarter firefights. As a result, you’ll either want to switch to a different weapon entirely or lead your shots. 

When using the L-STAR at mid-range distances, try to predict where your target will be and shoot just ahead of them. This can be pretty tricky on more mobile Legends like Wraith and Octane, but a few well-placed shots will quickly stop them dead in their tracks. 

Pair the L-STAR with a ranged weapon

Apex Legends Pathfinder
Respawn Entertainment
It’s often best to save your ammo for close-quarters firefights.

To compensate for the L-STAR’s high recoil and slow projectile speed, it’s often best to simply pair it with a long-range weapon. This will instantly alleviate any frustrations that come from trying to hit any targets at mid to long-range distances. 

The L-STAR has one of the slowest ranged projectile speeds in the game, so you’ll often find yourself outclassed in situations where you need a little extra precision. Having a gun that you can quickly switch to during mid to long-range firefights will certainly cover up the L-STAR’s main weakness. 

Master the L-STAR’s recoil pattern

L-STAR firing range
Respawn Entertainment
The L-STAR’s recoil is still a little tricky, but it is fairly manageable.

One of the main reasons a lot of players dislike the L-STAR is due to its unwieldy recoil. However, Respawn alleviated this issue by giving it a new recoil pattern that has lowered the sporadic nature of its kick. 

To avoid any frustrating deaths and to increase your overall accuracy, you’ll want to head into the practice range and unload your entire clip into the nearest target. The LMG will start to move to the left of the screen, then climb vertically.

As soon as the L-STAR begins to kick upwards, simply pull down on your mouse/analog stick to keep your shots on target. However, the recoil is very manageable and requires next to no recoil control when fired from the hip in close-quarter fights.

So there you have it, five tips to help you master the L-STAR LMG. If you found this guide helpful, then be sure to follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news. 

Apex Legends

How to use the Devotion in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 11/Feb/2021 12:33

by James Busby
Devotion
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends’ energy weapons may not be for everyone, but the Devotion LMG offers plenty of kill potential if you’re willing to learn its intricacies. 

The Devotion is one of the strongest energy weapons in Apex Legends, but unlike the Spitfire, this LMG performs very differently. Just like most Energy weapons, the Devotion takes a while to get going. However, once you’ve fired off a few rounds, it will spit out bullets at a blisteringly fast rate. This is magnified even further when you equip the iconic Titanfall weapon with a Turbocharger. 

While many players are often put off by the Devotion’s sluggish startup, there are a few who swear by its incredible kill potential. There’s certainly no denying how lethal this LMG can be, and if you put the time into mastering it, you’ll certainly secure more game-winning kills in no time. 

For more Apex Legends Season 8 tips and tricks check out our guides below:
30-30 Repeater guide | All legend buffs and nerfs | All weapon buffs and nerfs | Fuse guide | What is in the Season 8 battle pass? | Season 8 Patch notes | How to open explosive holds | Spitfire guide | R99 guide | Mastiff guide | When is Apex for Switch out?

Apex Legends Devotion damage stats

devotion apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
The Devotion is capable of dishing out plenty of damage.

The Devotion may not have received any buffs in Season 8, but it is still capable of pumping out some decent damage per second. This is particularly true when you manage to find yourself a Turbocharger. After all, this enables the LMG to reach its 900 RPM much quicker.

Due to the gun’s fairly high recoil pattern, landing shots at a distance can prove rather difficult, especially if you don’t have a Barrel Stabilizer. To counter this, it’s often best to take close to mid-range firefights. The full damage breakdown for the Devotion can be found below.

 Damage
Head32 (2x)
Body16
Legs14 (0.8)
Body DPS240

Devotion Mag attachments

The Devotion can make short work of your Energy Ammo, so you’ll need to go on the hunt for a Purple Extended Energy Mag. This is particularly true when the Devotion spins up to its maximum RPM. This deadly Energy weapon can pepper opponents with hundreds of rounds, provided you have the necessary ammo reserves. 

To help alleviate the LMG’s frustratingly long reload times, you’ll need to prioritize upgrading the Devotion’s Mag.

Below you can see the number of rounds each Extended Energy Mag will give you. 

  • Stock: 36 rounds
  • White Mag: 40 rounds
  • Blue Mag: 44 rounds
  • Purple/Gold Mag: 48 round

Devotion optic attachments

Devotion Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The red dot is a good choice for close-quarter to mid-range firefights.

Here are the scopes that can be equipped to the Devotion:

  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 3x HCOG “Ranger”
  • 2x-4x Variable AOG

Equip a Turbocharger ASAP

Devotion Turbocharger Hop-Up
Respawn Entertainment
The Turbocharger Hop-Up is a gamechanger for the Devotion.

The main reason a lot of Apex Legends players avoid the Devotion is down to the gun’s overall reliance on attachments. While you can get by without the Barrel Stabilizer and Purple Extended Energy Mag, you won’t get too far without the Turbocharger. Not only does this Hop-Up allow the Devotion to reach its maximum RPM faster, it also drastically increases the LMG’s lethality. 

The Devotion is an absolute DPS machine when it gets going, so having an attachment that reduces the gun’s biggest caveat is huge. Finding a Turbocharger Hop-Up can be pretty tricky, but it’s not entirely impossible either. 

Stock up on Energy Ammo

Devotion energy ammo
Respawn Entertainment
You’ll need plenty of energy ammo if you want to use the Devotion.

The Devotion is an incredibly greedy LMG. In fact, this gun can quickly guzzle up hundreds of Energy rounds in a matter of seconds, especially if you have the Turbocharger equipped. To help avoid any frustrating deaths, it’s often best to hoard stacks of Energy ammo. 

Make sure your team knows that you need this ammo type and always look for opportunities where you can replenish it. After all, no likes to hear the dreaded empty click in the middle of a firefight. 

Learn the Devotion’s recoil pattern

Devotion recoil Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The Devotion’s recoil can be a little tricky to control.

While the Devotion may offer blisteringly fast kill times, its vertical recoil can make landing those all-important bodyshots difficult, especially when shoot targets at mid-range distances. When holding down the trigger, the Devotion will climb its way up the screen and veer slightly to the left. 

As you can see from the image above, the recoil pattern can get rather erratic the longer you hold down the trigger. Even with the Barrel Stabilizer equipped, it’s still good practice to slow drag down on the mouse/analog stick to mitigate the gun’s vertical kick. By doing this, you’ll be able to land the majority of your shots. 

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Devotion. If you follow these Devotion tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more LMG kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.