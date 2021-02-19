How to use the G7 Scout in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Apex Legends’ G7 Scout boasts great close to mid-range precision, allowing players to burst down even the most well-armored foes.

The G7 Scout has always been a reliable semi-automatic battle rifle, giving players plenty of opportunities to secure those all-important ranged kills. While it may lack the potency of the Longbow or 30-30 Repeater, it does have a more forgiving playstyle. This makes it perfect for those that like the precision of the game’s sniper rifles, but wish to pepper their foes with quick-fire rounds.

While the G7 may not have received any buffs in Apex Legends’ Season 8 update, this Light Round rifle is still a decent pick. Whether you’re looking to barrage enemy players with lethal headshots or just wish to mix things up, then the G7 Scout will enable you to do just that.

Apex Legends G7 Scout damage stats

The G7 has largely remained the same since its launch and while the Double Tap Trigger has been removed, this reliable rifle still offers decent damage. Other Light Round guns like the R-99 and R-301 may be able to make short work of opponents in close-quarter fights, the G7 has an edge in mid-range engagements.

Each bullet deals 30 damage per body shot and 60 (1.75x) per headshot. This damage quickly racks up, particularly when you manage to fire off multiple rounds. On paper, the G7’s fire rate may look slow (240 RPM), but this really isn’t the case. By simply tapping the trigger, you’ll be able to unleash a hail of bullets in a relatively short amount of time.

The full damage breakdown for the G7 Scout can be found below.

Body Part Damage Head 60 (1.75x) Body 34 Legs 26 (0.75x) Body DPS 136

G7 Scout Mag attachments

The G7’s Extended Light Mag attachment is a must for those that wish to barrage their foes with a constant stream of bullets. Despite Light Ammo being incredibly common, it’s still a good idea to go hunting for that Legendary gold Mag.

After all, there’s nothing worse than filling your enemy with lead for them to only get away.

To help alleviate this frustrating issue, you’ll want to grab an Extended Light Mag ASAP. Below you can see the number of rounds each Mag will give you.

Stock: 10

White Mag: 15

Blue Mag: 18

Purple/Gold Mag: 20

G7 Scout optic attachments

Here are the optics that can be equipped to the G7 Scout:

1x Holo

1x HCOG “Classic”

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

1x-2x Variable Holo

3x HCOG “Ranger”

2x-4x Variable AOG

Lead your shots

If you plan to use the G7 for long-range shooting or simply don’t have another option available, then you’ll need to get into the habit of leading your shots. One of the G7’s biggest flaws is its range drop-off. Unlike the Apex Legends’ Heavy Round guns, Light ammo guns tend to struggle during any firefights that require a little more range.

To help compensate for this, simply fire your shots to the side of a moving target. You may also need to adjust the height of your shots, so simply place the G7’s sights just above the target’s head. It can take a number of shots before you find the sweet spot, but this method will keep your bullets on target.

Carry a close-range weapon

Due to the G7’s slower rate of fire, it’s imperative that you take an SMG or shotgun for those close-quarter brawls. There will be times where you will be forced to contest enemy-controlled positions, so you’ll need to rely on a gun that can get the job done. While the G7’s hipfire may be accurate, you’ll get outmatched by any players running full-auto guns.

As a result, it’s best to equip a fast-firing SMG like the Prowler or a deadly burst weapon like the Mastiff shotgun. Not only will these guns help save you from any frustrating deaths, but they’ll also give you great kill potential during late-game circles.

There you have it, everything you need to know about the G7 Scout. If you follow these G7 Scout tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more wins in Season 8. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.