Apex Legends

How to use the Prowler in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 19/Feb/2021 10:56 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 11:07

by James Busby
Prowler
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends’ Prowler is one of the most unique SMGs in the game thanks to its togglable burst fire mode. This SMG offers great damage and accuracy, giving players tremendous amounts of kill potential. 

While the Prowler may no longer be part of Apex Legends’ floor loot in Season 8, it can still be found in the game’s Care Packages. Unlike most SMGs, the Prowler utilizes Special Heavy Rounds, which can not be replenished. This may seem like a rather bad catch, but the Prowler’s damage more than makes up for this, especially when you switch over to its full-auto mode. 

The damage and playstyle are very similar to the R-99 and Volt SMGs, meaning that it’s incredibly potent in close-quarter firefights. If that wasn’t enough, the Prowler can also take down foes in the mid-range thanks to its burst-fire option. To help you utilize the Prowler to its full potential, you’ll first need to get to grips with its punchy playstyle.

Apex Legends Prowler damage stats

Prowler
Respawn Entertainment
The Prowler is not lacking in the damage department.

Getting to grips with the Prowler’s damage profile will not only help you secure more kills, it will also give you the knowledge needed to counter it. For example, the Prowler’s headshot multiplier drastically decreases when fired at targets from 39+ meters. This means you’ll want to focus on close-quarter scenarios where you can tear your targets to shreds.

Each bullet deals 15 damage per body shot and 23 per headshot. This becomes particularly potent when you consider how fast this gun’s fire rate is (795 RPM). Not only does this enable you to quickly barrage your foes with hard-hitting rounds, but it can also keep your foes locked down while your team pushes their position. 

The full damage breakdown for the Prowler can be found below.

Body PartDamage
Head23 (1.5x) per bullet

 

115 (5×23) per burst

Body15 per bullet

 

75 (5×15) per burst

Legs12 (0.8x) per bullet

 

60 (5×12) per burst

Body DPS199 (Auto)

All Prowler attachments

Just like every Care Package gun, the Prowler is already fully equipped with attachments. These can not be switched out nor can they be removed, meaning you’ll have to use this gun as it is. Below you can see every attachment that is available for the Prowler.

  • Extended Heavy Mag
  • 1x Digital Threat scope.

Conserve your ammo

Prowler
Respawn Entertainment
Once you’ve used up all the Prowler’s ammo, you won’t be able to find anymore.

While the Prowler may come prepacked with 210 backup special Heavy Rounds, you won’t be able to replenish them. This can leave you at a huge disadvantage, especially if you get caught with low ammo during late-game circles. As a result, it’s often best to only use the Prowler in close-quarter engagements or in scenarios where you can easily land your shots. 

Not only will this allow you to easily shred through your foe’s armor, it will also help you conserve ammo for when you need it the most. After all, the Prowler’s fast rate of fire can quickly chew through loads of special Heavy Rounds if you’re not careful. 

Switch to burst fire

Prowler
Respawn Entertainment
The Prowler’s burst-fire mode can give you a little more accuracy in mid-range fights.

Unlike Apex Legends’ other SMGs, the Prowler does have fairly decent accuracy in mid-range engagements. Of course, you’re almost always better of using the Charge Rifle or the new 30-30 Repeater for ranged combat. However, there are times where you just don’t have time or need to reload your other weapon. Fortunately, the Prowler’s five-round burst-fire mode can get you out of a pinch. 

Simply switch to this fire mode whenever you need a little extra precision and let those special Heavy Rounds fly. Just remember to switch over to the gun’s full-auto mode when going for those aggressive flanks. 

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Prowler. If you follow these Prowler tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more SMG kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.

Apex Legends

Respawn responds to Apex Legends bug causing all skins & unlocks to disappear

Published: 18/Feb/2021 23:31

by Alan Bernal
apex legends loba skins bug
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Reports have been filing in of a bug in Apex Legends that’s been clearing some people’s accounts from all cosmetics and unlocks they’ve earned. Respawn is investigating the claims.

With Season 8: Mayhem in full-swing, players are dropping into the Apex Games to unlock the troves of new skins and content that came with the updated Battle Pass. In the midst of the season, Respawn are seeing that some ‘rare’ cases leave people without unlocks in their inventory.

Director of Community and Communications at Respawn, Ryan K. Rigney, said that there were some people who have been reporting losses in their inventory.

While this is a troublesome event, Rigney explained that people shouldn’t be concerned, however, since how few players the bug is actually affecting.

“Seeing scattered reports about a rare issue causing players to lose all their cosmetics/unlocks in Apex,” Rigney said of the glitch. “Team is looking into it, will report back when we know more.”

As for people hesitant to log in, the comms director made it a point to say that a minimal amount of players are actually experiencing the issue as the studio turns its attention on how to solve the problem.

“Only seeing a few players affected out of millions. Either way, we’ll figure it out,” Rigney said. This isn’t a widespread issue, but Respawn hopes to find a meaningful solution soon.

This comes on the heels of another that had to do with Anniversary Collection Event heirloom pack “unintentionally resetting the ‘counter’ that guarantees you get heirloom shards every 500 packs.”

In 24 hours, the company was able to confirm a fix and restoration of items for the items that were affected, with Respawn taking about another day to clean up the “last few edge cases caused by a related bug.”

Players that are now dealing with their inventories being cleaned out of cosmetics and unlocks will hope that the devs can similarly clear this issue up as quickly as it did the last time.

Stay tuned to Dexerto and the @TitanFallBlog page to get the latest updates as Respawn investigates the current claims.