How to use the Prowler in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Apex Legends’ Prowler is one of the most unique SMGs in the game thanks to its togglable burst fire mode. This SMG offers great damage and accuracy, giving players tremendous amounts of kill potential.

While the Prowler may no longer be part of Apex Legends’ floor loot in Season 8, it can still be found in the game’s Care Packages. Unlike most SMGs, the Prowler utilizes Special Heavy Rounds, which can not be replenished. This may seem like a rather bad catch, but the Prowler’s damage more than makes up for this, especially when you switch over to its full-auto mode.

The damage and playstyle are very similar to the R-99 and Volt SMGs, meaning that it’s incredibly potent in close-quarter firefights. If that wasn’t enough, the Prowler can also take down foes in the mid-range thanks to its burst-fire option. To help you utilize the Prowler to its full potential, you’ll first need to get to grips with its punchy playstyle.

If you want to find out how to master any of the weapons in this list, then check out our guides below:

Weapons Tier List | R99 | Mastiff | Spitfire | 30/30 Repeater | Eva-8 Auto | Flatline | Alternator | Volt SMG | L-STAR | Hemlok | Havoc | Sentinel | Wingman |

Apex Legends Prowler damage stats

Getting to grips with the Prowler’s damage profile will not only help you secure more kills, it will also give you the knowledge needed to counter it. For example, the Prowler’s headshot multiplier drastically decreases when fired at targets from 39+ meters. This means you’ll want to focus on close-quarter scenarios where you can tear your targets to shreds.

Read More: How to use the Spitfire in Apex Legends

Each bullet deals 15 damage per body shot and 23 per headshot. This becomes particularly potent when you consider how fast this gun’s fire rate is (795 RPM). Not only does this enable you to quickly barrage your foes with hard-hitting rounds, but it can also keep your foes locked down while your team pushes their position.

The full damage breakdown for the Prowler can be found below.

Body Part Damage Head 23 (1.5x) per bullet 115 (5×23) per burst Body 15 per bullet 75 (5×15) per burst Legs 12 (0.8x) per bullet 60 (5×12) per burst Body DPS 199 (Auto)

All Prowler attachments

Just like every Care Package gun, the Prowler is already fully equipped with attachments. These can not be switched out nor can they be removed, meaning you’ll have to use this gun as it is. Below you can see every attachment that is available for the Prowler.

Extended Heavy Mag

1x Digital Threat scope.

Conserve your ammo

While the Prowler may come prepacked with 210 backup special Heavy Rounds, you won’t be able to replenish them. This can leave you at a huge disadvantage, especially if you get caught with low ammo during late-game circles. As a result, it’s often best to only use the Prowler in close-quarter engagements or in scenarios where you can easily land your shots.

Not only will this allow you to easily shred through your foe’s armor, it will also help you conserve ammo for when you need it the most. After all, the Prowler’s fast rate of fire can quickly chew through loads of special Heavy Rounds if you’re not careful.

Switch to burst fire

Unlike Apex Legends’ other SMGs, the Prowler does have fairly decent accuracy in mid-range engagements. Of course, you’re almost always better of using the Charge Rifle or the new 30-30 Repeater for ranged combat. However, there are times where you just don’t have time or need to reload your other weapon. Fortunately, the Prowler’s five-round burst-fire mode can get you out of a pinch.

Simply switch to this fire mode whenever you need a little extra precision and let those special Heavy Rounds fly. Just remember to switch over to the gun’s full-auto mode when going for those aggressive flanks.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Prowler. If you follow these Prowler tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more SMG kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.