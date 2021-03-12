How to use the RE-45 in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & more - Dexerto

The RE45 automatic pistol may not be the gun to secure you the victory in the late game, but as a starter weapon, it’s perfect for clearing out enemy squads. Here’s everything you need to know about this deadly pistol so you can dominate the early game.

Apex Legends is filled with a range of weapons that each fulfill a specific purpose or thrive in a certain scenario. From the devastating short-range damage of the Mastiff to the Kraber’s deadly headshot damage at long range, there’s a weapon for every situation.

Despite this, a lot of players overlook the role of early game weapons that are used for a short period of time at the start of the match – one example being the RE-45.

Although it’s certainly not the most powerful weapon in the game, it has its purpose and knowing how to use it is key to get the best start to a match. Without further ado, here’s exactly how you can get the most out of the RE-45.

Apex Legends RE-45 damage stats

As expected, the RE-45’s damage is nothing to ride home about as the gun is just an automatic pistol. However, for an early game weapon just used to take out the first squad you encounter, it packs enough of a punch to get the job done.

As with every weapon in Apex, make sure you’re aiming at your opponent’s head to make the most of the damage multiplier. This is particularly important in the early game when players don’t have much armor and the margins between winning gunfights are incredibly slim.

Check out the RE-45’s damage stats below:

Body Part Damage Head 18 Body 12 Leg 11

RE-45 Quickdraw Holster attachment

If you’re looking to hold onto the RE-45 into the later stages of a match, you’ll need to find a Quickdraw Holster hop-up. This Epic attachment reduces the weapon’s swap time, ADS time, and hip fire spread.

This makes the gun extremely effective in close-quarter gunfights where it’s possible to catch enemies off-guard. The RE-45 thrives in these scenarios, so use movement to your advantage and try to get the first shot off.

No attachment for the weapon will make it top-tier in the late-game, but the Quickdraw Holster hop-up at least makes it a viable secondary option.

RE-45 Optic attachments

As with most weapons in Apex, the RE-45 has a range of optic attachments for players to choose from. Here’s the full list below:

1x Holo

1x HCOG “Classic”

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

1x-2x Variable Holo

1x Digital Threat

Use speed to your advantage

A key strength of the RE-45 is its user’s ability to maintain a high amount of movement speed while running around with the weapon. This makes the gun incredibly effective at closing down opponents and catching them off-guard before they can react.

With only a 5% movement speed penalty, its important players make the most of their speed, particularly in the early game.

Find an Extended Light Mag

As with a lot of weapons in Apex, the RE-45 struggles with its base magazine as it’s incredibly small, This means unless you hit every single bullet, it’s unlikely you’re going to be able to take out an opponent without reloading.

To combat this, the best option is to find an Extended Light Mag in the early game. This will give you a huge advantage over your opponents and could be the deciding factor in a lot of early game gunfights.

Of course, there’s no guarantee you’ll find an Extended Light Mag at the start of the game, but just make sure you’re on the lookout.

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know to master the RE 45 and dominate the early game of your Apex matches.

