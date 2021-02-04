How to use the Spitfire in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS - Dexerto

The Spitfire is one of the strongest Apex Legends LMGs, but how can you master this high-damage weapon and use it to claim a game-winning victory?

Apex Legends’ big Season 8 update brought with it plenty of new and exciting content for players to sink their teeth into. Alongside the new Legend and weapon, Respawn has also tweaked existing guns. While certain weapons like the Volt SMG were nerfed, a number of weapons received some minor buffs.

The Spitfire has always been a popular pick, and it’s damage increase and addition to the Fully Kitted Rotation will boost it further.

But you’ll want to master this beefy LMG if you wish to secure more wins. With its methodical rate of fire, large magazine, and decent damage, the Spitfire can net you plenty of kills.

Apex Legends Spitfire damage stats

Before mowing down anything that so much dares to stray into your sights, you’ll first want to familiarize yourself with the Spitfire’s damage profile. While it’s not the strongest gun in the game, it is capable of pumping out some decent damage per second. This is particularly true when you can land those all-important head and body shots.

Of course, landing headshots can be rather tricky in ranged firefights, so it’s often best to go for cranium kills at close to medium range engagement ranges. The full damage breakdown for the Spitfire can be found below.

Damage Head 38 (2x) Body 19 Legs 14 Body DPS 161.5

Spitfire Mag attachments

Arguably the strongest selling point of the Spitfire is its incredible ammo capacity. This mighty LMG can spew out hundreds of heavy rounds, provided you have the necessary ammo reserves. You’ll also want to prioritize upgrading the Spitfire’s Mag to avoid the gun’s sluggish reload speed.

Below you can see the number of rounds each mag rarity will give you.

Stock: 35 rounds

White Mag: 40 rounds

Blue Mag: 45 rounds

Purple/Gold Mag: 55 rounds

Spitfire optic attachments

Here are the scopes that can be equipped to the Spitfire:

1x Holo

1x HCOG “Classic”

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

1x-2x Variable Holo

3x HCOG “Ranger”

2x-4x Variable AOG

Don’t constantly reload

Now, this habit can be incredibly hard to break, especially if you’re used to playing with Apex Legends’ R-99 and Volt SMG. However, the Spitfire’s magazine holds a lot of ammunition (55 rounds with purple/gold), meaning you can tear through multiple foes before needing to reload.

However, this does come at a rather hefty downside. In fact, the Season 8 update increased the Spitfire’s reload time to 3.2 seconds, and its empty reload speed to 3.8 seconds. As a result, you’ll want to find a safe place to hunker down before beginning this lengthy animation, or just switch to another weapon entirely.

Pair the Spitfire with a close-range weapon

While the Spitfire is capable of taking down foes in close-quarter firefights, its methodical rate of fire can leave you in the dust. Instead, it’s often best to pair the LMG with close-quarter SMGs like the R-99 and Volt, or the Mastiff shotgun. After all, there’s nothing worse than losing a gunfight due to a long reload animation.

Once you’ve finished peppering your opponents from afar with the Spitfire, don’t be afraid to aggressively push them. The Spitfire really excels at mid-range firefights and can quickly down your targets when they’re rushing between cover. Just remember to switch to your secondary when going for those aggressive flanks.

Constantly replenish Heavy rounds

The Spitfire is an incredibly greedy LMG and can quickly chew through hundreds of rounds, especially if you have the purple mag attachment. As a result, you’ll want to ensure you have plenty of Heavy rounds in your inventory.

Make sure you prioritize hoovering up as much Heavy ammo in the early rounds as this will help you to avoid any frustrating late-game looting.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Spitfire. If you follow these Spitfire tips & tricks, you'll be able to secure more LMG kills in no time.