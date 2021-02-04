 How to use the Spitfire in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

How to use the Spitfire in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 4/Feb/2021 11:05

by James Busby
Spitfire LMG
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

The Spitfire is one of the strongest Apex Legends LMGs, but how can you master this high-damage weapon and use it to claim a game-winning victory?

Apex Legends’ big Season 8 update brought with it plenty of new and exciting content for players to sink their teeth into. Alongside the new Legend and weapon, Respawn has also tweaked existing guns. While certain weapons like the Volt SMG were nerfed, a number of weapons received some minor buffs. 

The Spitfire has always been a popular pick, and it’s damage increase and addition to the Fully Kitted Rotation will boost it further.

But you’ll want to master this beefy LMG if you wish to secure more wins. With its methodical rate of fire, large magazine, and decent damage, the Spitfire can net you plenty of kills.

Apex Legends Spitfire damage stats

Spitfire in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The Spitfire LMG received the most changes in Apex Legends’ Season 8 patch.

Before mowing down anything that so much dares to stray into your sights, you’ll first want to familiarize yourself with the Spitfire’s damage profile. While it’s not the strongest gun in the game, it is capable of pumping out some decent damage per second. This is particularly true when you can land those all-important head and body shots.

Of course, landing headshots can be rather tricky in ranged firefights, so it’s often best to go for cranium kills at close to medium range engagement ranges. The full damage breakdown for the Spitfire can be found below.

Damage
Head 38 (2x)
Body 19
Legs 14
Body DPS 161.5

Spitfire Mag attachments

Arguably the strongest selling point of the Spitfire is its incredible ammo capacity. This mighty LMG can spew out hundreds of heavy rounds, provided you have the necessary ammo reserves. You’ll also want to prioritize upgrading the Spitfire’s Mag to avoid the gun’s sluggish reload speed.

Below you can see the number of rounds each mag rarity will give you. 

  • Stock: 35 rounds
  • White Mag: 40 rounds
  • Blue Mag: 45 rounds
  • Purple/Gold Mag: 55 rounds

Spitfire optic attachments

Spitfire
Respawn Entertainment
Mid-range optics are often the best choice.

Here are the scopes that can be equipped to the Spitfire:

  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 3x HCOG “Ranger”
  • 2x-4x Variable AOG

Don’t constantly reload

Apex Legends Spitfire LMG
YouTube: Sandata Skinsuits
The Spitfire long reload animation can prove problematic.

Now, this habit can be incredibly hard to break, especially if you’re used to playing with Apex Legends’ R-99 and Volt SMG. However, the Spitfire’s magazine holds a lot of ammunition (55 rounds with purple/gold), meaning you can tear through multiple foes before needing to reload. 

However, this does come at a rather hefty downside. In fact, the Season 8 update increased the Spitfire’s reload time to 3.2 seconds, and its empty reload speed to 3.8 seconds. As a result, you’ll want to find a safe place to hunker down before beginning this lengthy animation, or just switch to another weapon entirely. 

Pair the Spitfire with a close-range weapon

Apex Legends r99 skin
Respawn Entertainment
The R-99 is a good secondary weapon choice.

While the Spitfire is capable of taking down foes in close-quarter firefights, its methodical rate of fire can leave you in the dust. Instead, it’s often best to pair the LMG with close-quarter SMGs like the R-99 and Volt, or the Mastiff shotgun. After all, there’s nothing worse than losing a gunfight due to a long reload animation.

Once you’ve finished peppering your opponents from afar with the Spitfire, don’t be afraid to aggressively push them. The Spitfire really excels at mid-range firefights and can quickly down your targets when they’re rushing between cover. Just remember to switch to your secondary when going for those aggressive flanks. 

Constantly replenish Heavy rounds

Spitfire LMG
Respawn Entertainment
The Spitfire requires a lot of Heavy ammo.

The Spitfire is an incredibly greedy LMG and can quickly chew through hundreds of rounds, especially if you have the purple mag attachment. As a result, you’ll want to ensure you have plenty of Heavy rounds in your inventory. 

Make sure you prioritize hoovering up as much Heavy ammo in the early rounds as this will help you to avoid any frustrating late-game looting. 

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Spitfire. If you follow these Spitfire tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more LMG kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends players catch surprising link between Fuse and Titanfall

Published: 3/Feb/2021 20:53

by Alan Bernal
fuse season 8 apex legends titanfall tactical ability
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

An odd link between Titanfall and Apex Legends’ new Season 8 character, Fuse, has been discovered, adding to various layers of callbacks to the mainline series that Respawn loves to include.

With the two set in the same universe, there’s going to be plenty of links between overarching Titanfall lore across Apex Legends. Respawn enjoys indulging in such easter eggs, and the Apex community just loves to discover them.

The craze was reignited after the launch of the Season 8: Mayhem patch that brought a mess of updates along with the Australian ‘Bombastic Explosives Expert,’ who’s been making a huge impact on the battle royale.

But ever-watchful Apex players who still have an ear for their fan-favorite TitanFall series noticed that Fuse has a special nod to the classic franchise of Respawn’s past. In a post that’s quickly garnering hundreds of upvotes, user ‘hugwalk’ noticed that Fuse’s tactical ability, the Knuckle Cluster, has a different sound queue for when its cooldown timer has expired.

Fuse’s tactical ready sound is from Titanfall, different from other legends. from apexlegends

They played back the sound queues for other Legends’ with them all sounding the same, except for Fuse.

At the end of the clip, the user included the sound of tactical in Titanfall and, lo and behold, the two share the same kind of rhythm that was confusing some people with how similar they are.

“So that’s why I like playing him. It’s messing with my subconscious,” one person said, with others sharing the same sentiment to the new character.

fuse season 8 apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse has been bringing a ton of surprised to Apex Legends Season 8.

As far as the story goes, Apex has had a bunch of callbacks to the original but this takes implementation to a strange new level. It doesn’t have very much impact at all on the game, which is why some people thought it was a cool decision by Respawn

While there are those that believe this was a simple mixup by the devs, others seem to be appreciating the supposed callback in the new season.

Respawn have been known to go to great lengths to have a bit of fun with their audience, so we wouldn’t put it past them to find a simple, yet effective, way to mess with their Apex Legends player-base.