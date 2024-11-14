Apex Legends devs finally address secret weapon change missed in Season 23 update patch notes

Apex Legends Season 23 has had a late update to the patch notes after players uncovered a secret weapon change with the Charge Rifle.

When a new seasonal update rolls out for Apex Legends, it doesn’t take long before players are doing their best to try and break things. New legends with fresh abilities offer the chance to discover new combos with other characters, and then you’ve got weapon changes.

Even though Season 23 hasn’t given us a new legend or weapon, there has been plenty of experimenting from players. Support legends have been the main highlight of this, especially now that some of them can walk faster while healing and others can revive their fallen teammates a bit quicker.

On top of that, players have also been pushing the weapons to their limits. The most interesting of which has been the Charge Rifle.

Some players, including streamer Monsoon – who is well-known for his love of the tricky long-range weapon – noted that it can now break down doors with a shot or two.

This change wasn’t noted in the Season 23 patch notes at first. It led fans to discuss whether or not this had actually been in the battle royale for a while.

Despite some claiming that it had been a thing for a few seasons, Respawn have finally set everyone straight.

“Oops! We missed a Patch Note,” they posted. “With the launch of From the Rift in @PlayApex, Charge Rifles now have the power to break down doors.”

Players quickly questioned if anything else had been missed. “How do y’all miss a patch note?” one asked. “You also missed Lifeline not being able to reassign drone,” another chimed in.

As has been the case with previous seasons, we’ll likely see a mid-season update that addresses further issues. So, hopefully, anything else that has been missed will be picked up before long.