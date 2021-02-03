How to master 30-30 Repeater in Apex Legends: Tips & Tricks

Apex Legends introduced the new 30-30 Repeater Rifle to the loot pool in Season 8, and it can be a seriously effective weapon if you use it right.

The game’s major update introduced a number of different changes to the old school map, blowing up certain areas and creating new high, as well as low, ground for players to take fights.

With the 30-30 Repeater, we have a gun that is perfect for the mid-range. It’s sort of a mix between the Longbow and the G7 Scout – good power, and a good rate of fire as well.

If you play your cards right, this could be an ideal weapon for you, but it all depends on your approach.

Extended Mag

This is one of the fundamentals, though having a larger mag capacity is very important for the 30-30 Repeater. It has a good fire rate, but a slow reload time.

Below you can see the number of rounds each mag rarity will give you. Of course, finding Purple and Gold mags isn’t always easy in the early game, but a Blue Mag should suffice with 10 heavy bullets to fire.

Stock: 6 rounds

6 rounds White Mag: 8 rounds

8 rounds Blue Mag: 10 rounds

10 rounds Purple/Gold: 12 rounds

Not one for short-range, but that’s fine

If you’re pushing a team and are likely to get up close and personal with them, the 30-30 Repeater might not be the ideal weapon to use. Equipping an SMG or Assault Rifle as a secondary to use in those scenarios would be the better course of action, as that’s what you will be up against.

The Repeater is much more effective in mid-range scenarios, where you can land two or three heavy shots against enemies that may not have the weapons to compete. In long-range, the slow travel speed of the bullets makes it difficult to hit opponents in most cases.

Which Optics work for 30-30 Repeater?

Here are the scopes that can be equipped to the rifle:

1x Holo

1x HCOG “Classic”

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

1x-2x Variable Holo

3x HCOG “Ranger”

2x-4x Variable AOG

Make the most of the charge

Charging the 30-30 Repeater for every single shot would be difficult, because that tactic would obviously slow down your rate of fire. If the enemy team is close enough, charging too often could cost you dearly.

Though, after taking one or two shots at an opponent, a final charge shot to end the play can be seriously effective. It’s all about picking your moments when charging. To put that into perspective, a full charge can increase damage by 35% per hit.

Another tip to know is that this rifle can actually open doors by shooting the handle, which could be handy when enemies run inside to take cover. This is also the case with other heavy ammo weapons, like the Wingman.

30-30 Repeater damage stats

For a casual player, damage statistics for each weapon won’t be common knowledge. Though, it can be the difference between picking the right weapon and the wrong one at times.

With the 30-30 Repeater, expect to see a solid base damage, but much more impressive performance when charging the rifle in bursts.

Damage Head 74-100 (1.75x) Body 42-57 Legs 32-43 (0.75x) Body DPS 97,02

Reload at the right time

One of the downsides to the 30-30 Repeater is its slow reload time, which will be even slower if you have an Extended Mag attached.

Therefore, it’s best to find some cover to reload the weapon during gunfights, because unlike other rifles you’re not really going to get away with changing mags in front of opponents. It takes far too long.