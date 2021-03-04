How to use the Kraber in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & more - Dexerto

The Kraber .50-Cal Sniper isn’t a weapon you’ll get your hands on every single match, but when you do it’s important you get the most out of it. Let’s check out exactly how you can master Apex’s most powerful Sniper rifle.

When it comes to Sniper rifles in Apex Legends, there’s a lot of great options for players to choose from throughout a match. From the Longbow DMR to the Triple Take, picking your ideal sniper all comes down to personal preference and how you like to play the game.

However, out of all of the options, there’s only one rifle that can knock down an enemy with full shields at max health in the late game, and that’s the Kraber.

Although this Heirloom rarity rifle cannot be found on the ground and is only obtainable through care packages, finding it in the later stages of the match can be the difference in picking up the victory.

In order to make the most out of the Kraber, let’s check out everything you need to know about this deadly long-range weapon.

Apex Legends Kraber damage stats

The Kraber may have one of the slowest fire rates in the game, but when it comes to one-shot potential, it’s completely unmatched. No other sniper can take down an enemy with top-tier shields and full health in the late game with a single headshot.

The weapon’s single-shot damage is absolutely outrageous and is exactly why this gun cannot be looted from the ground. Although this means you won’t be able to use the Kraber every match, it’s all the more reason to master the weapon, so when you do get it, it’s lights out for your opponents.

Keep in mind, when using the Kraber, as with every sniper rifle, you should always be aiming for the head. While hitting the body is still devastating, a headshot with the weapon almost triples the damage output.

When it comes to stats, it’s clear to see why the Kraber is so dangerous in long-range firefights. Check out the table below:

Body Part Damage Head 435 Body 145 Legs 116

Kraber. 50 Cal Attachments

Unfortunately, players cannot equip their own choice of hop-ups on the Kraber as it is a legendary weapon. This means it comes fully equipped in a care package with a preset range of attachments.

Although this means players cannot customize the weapon, the Kraber has everything that you need to dominate your opponents already attached. From the exclusive 6x-10x scope that is incredible for long-range shots to the 8 backup ammo magazine that ensures you have plenty of bullets to take out a full squad – it’s fair to say this sniper is ready to go as soon as you pick it up.

It’s also worth noting that the Kraber comes filled with a special type of ammo that can’t be replenished – so, it’s important you make all of your shots count.

Run a close-range weapon with the Kraber

Keep in mind that despite the Kraber’s overwhelming damage, it’s extremely difficult to use in short-range gunfights. Although the weapon is certainly strong if you can land a close-range quick scope, if you miss the shot, you’re probably going to be knocked down.

So, always keep an SMG or shotgun as your secondary ready for when an enemy squad pushes your position. This way, you’re equipped for every possible scenario and give yourself the best possible chance of bringing home the victory.

Account for bullet drop

For a lot of players, bullet drop can be a curse that causes them to miss every single one of their long-range shots. Luckily, the Kraber’s scope provides you with the exact distance of where you’re aiming when looking down the sight.

You can use this number with the digits in the center of the sight to align exactly how high you should aim your scope. This will ensure you land more headshots and therefore, take down more enemies.

So there you have it, there’s everything you need to know about the Kraber to land some devastating long-range kills. If you follow these tips, there’s no doubt you’ll be picking up more wins in no time.

