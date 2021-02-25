How to use the Flatline in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS - Dexerto

Apex Legends’ Flatline is one of the most versatile guns in the game, giving players great accuracy and kill potential across close to mid-range engagements.

The Flatline has been around since Apex Legends’ initial release and while it’s always been an extremely reliable rifle, fans have often neglected it in favor of the game’s higher fire rate SMGs and assault rifles. While the gun’s vertical recoil and poor full-auto accuracy may put a lot of players off, it still remains an incredibly powerful weapon that you should add to your arsenal.

Despite not receiving any buffs in the Season 8 update, the previous reintroduction of the Anvil Receiver has stopped the Flatline from dropping out of contention. Whether you’re looking to beam enemy players with lethal single-shot headshots or just want a highly accurate AR you can rely on, then the Flatline is a great choice.

Apex Legends Flatline damage stats

Before you go equipping yourself with the nearest Flatline you can find, you’ll want to get to grips with the rifle’s damage profile first. After all, Apex Legends wins don’t come easy, so make sure you utilize the Flatlines 2x headshot multiplier and excellent body shot damage to beat the competition.

The Flatline’s damage really ramps up when you attach the Anvil receiver. This attachment increases semi-auto damage by a whopping 2.25x, which enables you to down squishy Legends in just four body hits, or just two shots if you focus on landing headshots.

Combine this with the Flatline’s 20-round standard mag, methodical fire rate, single fire option, and you have a reliable rifle that can cut down even the hardiest of foes.

The full damage breakdown for the Flatline assault rifle can be found below:

Body Part Damage Head 38 (x2) Body 19 Legs 14 (0.75) Body DPS 190

Flatline Mag attachments

The Flatline holds a similar amount of ammo to that of the R-301, which helps give it a slight edge in prolonged firefights. However, if you wish to avoid having to reload every few seconds, you’ll want to seek out a blue or purple Mag.

Below you can see the number of rounds each Extended Light Mag will give you.

Stock: 20

20 White Mag: 25

25 Blue Mag: 28

28 Purple/Gold Mag: 30

Flatline optic attachments

Here are the optics that can be equipped to the Flatline:

1x Holo

1x HCOG “Classic”

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

1x-2x Variable Holo

3x HCOG “Ranger”

2x-4x Variable AOG

Master the Flatline’s recoil pattern

One of the main reasons a lot of players dislike the Flatline is due to its incredibly high recoil, which makes it difficult to land shots during medium to long-range firefights. To avoid any frustrating deaths and to increase your overall accuracy, you’ll want to head into the practice range and unload your entire clip into the nearest mid-range target. The rifle will naturally creep upwards, snaking its way to the right, then begin climbing vertically once again.

To compensate for this, you’ll want to gradually drag your mouse or analog stick downwards to offset the weapon’s vertical recoil. Once you’ve got the hang of doing this and mastered the Flatline’s fully auto recoil, you’ll be able to quickly take down multiple foes in close-quarter and mid-range skirmishes.

Know when to use the Flatline’s single-fire mode

Being able to down targets in just a couple of hits is always going to be incredibly useful in any firefight, particularly when you need to clutch out a victory for your team. Fortunately, the Flatline’s Heavy rounds pack a mean punch, especially when you’re able to quickly fire off a number of lethal shots to the head.

While it can be tempting to hold down the trigger and hose down the nearest enemy you see, it’s important that you pay attention to the distance of your enemy. After all, the Flatline’s recoil pattern can make landing shots frustratingly difficult, so consider switching to the single-fire mode when you’re in need of extra precision.

The slower fire rate may seem rather jarring and somewhat counter-intuitive at first, but switching between these firing modes will drastically increase your overall accuracy during engagements.

Take a close-range weapon to avoid any frustrating deaths

The Flatline may not be the slowest firing weapon in the game, but it does tend to get outclassed by Apex Legends’ speedier weapons, making it particularly problematic in close-quarters fights. Having a gun that you can rely on to quickly melt through multiple opponents will give you a huge advantage, particularly if you don’t have to waste time aiming down sights.

After all, the Flatline’s 20-round magazine and reticle make it rather difficult to hip fire your shots, so make sure you equip any of the above guns to avoid any early deaths.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Flatline. If you follow these Flatline tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.