How to use the R-301 in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS - Dexerto

Apex Legends’ Light Ammo weapons may not be as lethal as their Heavy Ammo counterparts, but the R-301 offers plenty of kill potential if you’re willing to master it.

As of February 2021, following the Season 8 update, the R-301 was added to the Fully Kitted Weapons. The Anvil Receiver was also brought back, which increases the AR’s semi-auto damage and doubles the shots the gun fires when tap fired.

While the R-301’s small clip size and may put a lot of players off, it still remains an incredibly powerful option in Apex Legends. The R-301 is an extremely reliable assault rifle that boasts high accuracy, methodical fire rate, and decent damage in close to mid-range engagements.

Whether you’re looking for a full-auto Light Ammo gun that can outrange the R-99 or an AR that won’t leave you in the dirt, then the R-301 is a great choice.

Apex Legends R-301 damage stats

The R-301 may not have received any buffs in Season 8, but the reintroduction of the Anvil Receiver has given it increased lethality. This is particularly true when you manage to find an Extended Light Mag. After all, this enables the R-301 to constantly barrage foes with highly accurate shots.

Due to the gun’s fairly vertical and horizontal recoil pattern, landing shots at a distance can prove rather difficult, especially if you don’t have a Barrel Stabilizer. This can be particularly detrimental considering how poor the R-301’s standard ammo capacity is.

To counter this, it’s often best to take close to mid-range firefights. The full damage breakdown for the R-301 can be found below.

Body part Damage Head 28 (2x) Body 14 Legs 11 Body DPS 182

R-301 Mag attachments

One of the R-301’s biggest weaknesses is its terrible clip size. In fact, you’ll need to land the majority of the Mag to down your opponent. This can prove rather troublesome if you miss a few shots or find yourself against a mobile opponent.

To help alleviate the R-301’s lackluster standard Mag size, you’ll need to prioritize upgrading it as soon as you can. Below you can see the number of rounds each Extended Light Mag will give you.

Stock: 18

White Mag: 20

Blue Mag: 25

Purple/Gold Mag: 28

R-301 optic attachments

Here are the optics that can be equipped to the R-301:

1x Holo

1x HCOG “Classic”

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

1x-2x Variable Holo

3x HCOG “Ranger”

2x-4x Variable AOG

Get an Extended Light Mag ASAP

As you may have gathered, the R-301 doesn’t really have the highest ammo count in Apex Legends. In fact, this is AR’s biggest weakness. While the gun’s standard stock (18) may be ok for close-quarter fights, it can quickly land you in a lot of trouble during ranged engagements.

This is because you’ll often need to land the R-301’s entire clip if you wish to down fully armored opponents. To avoid having to reload every second and alleviate the pressures of having to be highly accurate, it’s imperative that you find an Extended Light Mag. While the 28 rounds of the Purple/Gold Extended Light Mag is still pretty low, it will help increase the gun’s kill potential.

Tap fire at long-range

Like most guns in Apex Legends, it can be best to simply avoid going full-auto in ranged engagements, especially during long-distance shooting. This is particularly true with Light Ammo guns, where the stopping power is lower. Not only will tap-firing enable you to conserve the R-301’s ammo, but it will also give you greater precision.

After all, the vertical and horizontal recoil can prove incredibly hard to handle when going full-auto. The reintroduction of the Anvil Receiver also enables the R-301 to use two ammo per shot, giving it even more damage when fired in single shots.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the R-301. If you follow these R-301 tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.