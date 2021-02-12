Logo
Apex Legends

How to master the R-99 in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & more

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:03

by Connor Bennett
R-99 tips
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends players know that having an R-99 SMG at their side is key to grabbing a victory. Though, there are a few tips that you can use in battle to really master this rapid weapon.

The R-99 SMG is one of the top tier weapons to use in Apex Legends, so picking one up is a great way to give yourself a chance of becoming the Apex Champion.

However, the rapid sub-machine gun is a weapon that can also be pretty tricky to handle. Its recoil is one of the most difficult to control in-game and to do the full 198 damage, you will have to land 90% of the shots from one round of ammo – which can be difficult in the late game.

To help you unleash the R-99’s full potential, you’ll need to get to grips with its hyper-aggressive playstyle. 

Apex Legends R-99 damage stats

r-99
Respawn Entertainment
The R-99 continues to be a popular pick for close-quarters play.

As noted, the R-99 can deal some serious damage if you get up close and personal with an enemy player. If you’ve managed to master the recoil, you’ll shred through an enemy’s health in no time. 

If you’re lucky enough to get a weapon in the early part of the game, where enemies don’t have a ton of armor on, it’ll take between six and eight clean shots to deal 100 damage to an unarmored opponent. The full damage breakdown for the Volt can be found below.

Damage
Head17 (1.5x)
Body11
Legs9
Body DPS198

R-99 Mag attachments

This lightning-fast SMG can spew out hundreds of Light Rounds with very little downtime, provided you have the ammo. To avoid having to constantly reload mid firefight, you’ll want to prioritize upgrading the R-99’s Mag.

Below you can see the number of rounds each mag rarity will give you.

  • Stock: 20
  • White Mag: 22
  • Blue Mag: 24
  • Purple/Gold: 27

R-99 optic attachments

Apex Legends r99 skin
Respawn Entertainment
The R-99 is incredibly deadly when kitted out with the Digital Threat optic.

Here are the optics that can be equipped to the R-99:

  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 1x Digital Threat

Load up on attachments and use optics

R-99
Respawn Entertainment
The R-99’s recoil becomes a lot more easier to handle with a Barrel Stabilizer.

Now, if you’re dedicated to getting better at Apex, mastering the R-99’s recoil can take some time in the Firing Range. However, if the luck is on your side, you’re better off loading up on attachments – specifically the Barrel Stabilizer, Extended Light Mag, and a sight of your choice.

Unlike some other weapons, you aren’t slowed down when you aim down sight. In fact, when you aim down sight with the R-99, you’re still pretty quick across the ground. This means that you ADS without becoming a sitting duck. 

Don’t ever use the R-99 at long range

30-30 repeater
Respawn Entertainment
The 30-30 Repeater is a good choice for ranged engagements.

Kill hungry Apex players will take shots with weapons even when they aren’t supposed to. You may deal a tiny touch of damage to an enemy, but you’re likely to never get a kill as enemies will simply dash away. 

The R-99 only has a one times headshot multiplier from 39 meters and beyond. This means you’re better off either using your secondary weapon at range or trying to get closer to your foe. 

R-99 recoil pattern

You can see the recoil pattern for the R-99 above. After shaking from side-to-side for the first 5-6 shots, it goes flying up and slightly to the right. To mitigate this, simply pull down and veer slightly left.

Once you’ve mastered this recoil pattern, you’ll be even more accurate in close-quarter fights. You can see recoil patterns for all the weapons here.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the R-99. If you follow these R-99 tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more SMG kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Ultimate and Tactical ability cooldowns for all Legends

Published: 12/Feb/2021 7:55 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 7:56

by Andrew Amos
Horizon in Apex Legends
Respawn

Picking up a new Legend for the first time in Apex Legends? It’s handy to know what their abilities do, and how you can use them. If you’re looking to get your timings down pat, we’ve got you covered with all Ultimate and Tactical ability cooldowns in Apex.

One of the biggest learning curves of picking up a new character in Apex Legends is ability usage. While some Legends feel similar to one another, you might find yourself stranded if you expect a shorter cooldown than normal on your abilities.

Don’t fear though. If you want to get a basic grasp of how each Legends’ kit works, we’ve got a breakdown of all their cooldown timers below, so you can launch into the Outlands with the right mindset.

Pathfinder from Apex Legends with thumbs up
Respawn
Looking for Apex Legends ability cooldowns? We’ve got you covered.

Apex Legends Tactical ability cooldowns

Legends’ Tactical abilities ⁠are just their regular, normal abilities. They all charge faster than each Legends’ ultimate, and some of them, like Bangalore’s, can store multiple charges. Tactical abilities can also recharge 20% faster with a gold Helmet.

Here’s everything you need to know about each Legends’ Tactical ability cooldowns:

Legend Ability Cooldown
Bangalore Smoke Launcher 33s (holds 2 charges)
Bloodhound Eye of the Allfather 25s
Caustic Nox Gas Trap 25s (holds 3 charges)
Crypto Surveillance Drone 40s (once destroyed)
Fuse Knuckle Cluster 25s
Gibraltar Dome of Protection 30s
Horizon Gravity Lift 15s
Lifeline D.O.C. Heal Drone 45s
Loba Burglar’s Best Friend 29s
Mirage Psyche Out 15s
Octane Stim 2s
Pathfinder Grappling Hook 10-30s
Rampart Amped Cover 20s (holds 3 charges)
Revenant Silence 25s
Wattson Perimeter Security 30s (holds 4 charges)
Wraith Into the Void 25s

Apex Legends Ultimate ability cooldowns

In Apex Legends, ultimates can make or break teamfights. Making sure you have them ready in between fights is a must ⁠— so if you find an Ultimate Accelerant (instant 20% ult charge) or a gold Helmet (20% faster recharge), be sure to put them to use!

Here’s everything you need to know about each Legends’ Ultimate ability cooldowns:

Legend Ability Cooldown
Bangalore Rolling Thunder 180s
Bloodhound Beast of the Hunt 180s
Caustic Nox Gas Grenade 120s
Crypto Drone EMP 180s
Fuse The Motherlode 120s
Gibraltar Defensive Bombardment 270s
Horizon Black Hole 120s
Lifeline Care Package 360s
Loba Black Market Boutique 90s
Mirage Life of the Party 60s
Octane Launch Pad 60s
Pathfinder Zipline Gun 120s
Rampart Emplaced Minigun “Sheila” 120s
Revenant Death Totem 180s
Wattson Interception Pylon 180s
Wraith Dimension Rift 210s