How to master the R-99 in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & more

Apex Legends players know that having an R-99 SMG at their side is key to grabbing a victory. Though, there are a few tips that you can use in battle to really master this rapid weapon.

The R-99 SMG is one of the top tier weapons to use in Apex Legends, so picking one up is a great way to give yourself a chance of becoming the Apex Champion.

However, the rapid sub-machine gun is a weapon that can also be pretty tricky to handle. Its recoil is one of the most difficult to control in-game and to do the full 198 damage, you will have to land 90% of the shots from one round of ammo – which can be difficult in the late game.

To help you unleash the R-99’s full potential, you’ll need to get to grips with its hyper-aggressive playstyle.

Apex Legends R-99 damage stats

As noted, the R-99 can deal some serious damage if you get up close and personal with an enemy player. If you’ve managed to master the recoil, you’ll shred through an enemy’s health in no time.

If you’re lucky enough to get a weapon in the early part of the game, where enemies don’t have a ton of armor on, it’ll take between six and eight clean shots to deal 100 damage to an unarmored opponent. The full damage breakdown for the Volt can be found below.

Damage Head 17 (1.5x) Body 11 Legs 9 Body DPS 198

R-99 Mag attachments

This lightning-fast SMG can spew out hundreds of Light Rounds with very little downtime, provided you have the ammo. To avoid having to constantly reload mid firefight, you’ll want to prioritize upgrading the R-99’s Mag.

Below you can see the number of rounds each mag rarity will give you.

Stock: 20

20 White Mag: 22

22 Blue Mag: 24

24 Purple/Gold: 27

R-99 optic attachments

Here are the optics that can be equipped to the R-99:

1x Holo

1x HCOG “Classic”

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

1x-2x Variable Holo

1x Digital Threat

Load up on attachments and use optics

Now, if you’re dedicated to getting better at Apex, mastering the R-99’s recoil can take some time in the Firing Range. However, if the luck is on your side, you’re better off loading up on attachments – specifically the Barrel Stabilizer, Extended Light Mag, and a sight of your choice.

Unlike some other weapons, you aren’t slowed down when you aim down sight. In fact, when you aim down sight with the R-99, you’re still pretty quick across the ground. This means that you ADS without becoming a sitting duck.

Don’t ever use the R-99 at long range

Kill hungry Apex players will take shots with weapons even when they aren’t supposed to. You may deal a tiny touch of damage to an enemy, but you’re likely to never get a kill as enemies will simply dash away.

The R-99 only has a one times headshot multiplier from 39 meters and beyond. This means you’re better off either using your secondary weapon at range or trying to get closer to your foe.

R-99 recoil pattern

You can see the recoil pattern for the R-99 above. After shaking from side-to-side for the first 5-6 shots, it goes flying up and slightly to the right. To mitigate this, simply pull down and veer slightly left.

Once you’ve mastered this recoil pattern, you’ll be even more accurate in close-quarter fights. You can see recoil patterns for all the weapons here.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the R-99. If you follow these R-99 tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more SMG kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.