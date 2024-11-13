Apex Legends directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Apex Legends first released in 2019 and with each season that goes by, gameplay, weapons, the Legends, and maps are always changing. Our directory has been created to keep you up to date on the latest meta and help you dominate the Apex arena.

Over the years, we have reviewed and produced a lot of guide content around the new Apex Legends seasons. Our writers have regularly attended preview events, interviewed the developers, and pushed our helpful content out to our audience on Twitter/X via alphaINTEL (Apex Legends News).

Sometimes it can be hard to keep up with, so we’re hoping we can give you a helping hand by putting everything in one place for you here.

Tier lists – Weapons & Characters

Electronic Arts Let’s look at the best Legends, Weapons, and more in Apex Legends.

Weapon guides

If you’re looking to master any of these weapons, check out our guides on tips, tricks, and best ways of playing with each.

Character guides

Each Legend, or character for those not using the Apex lingo, in the game has their own abilities you will need to master – if you’re looking to main them. These guides below will guide you through their passives, abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, so once you settle on a specific Legend to play as – whether it’s the disappearing Mirage or smokey Bangalore – you know how to make the most of what’s at your disposal.

Map guides

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends maps are changing all the time.

The map rotation varies quite often in Apex Legends, meaning one day you could be playing on Kings Canyon and the next it will be Olympus again. After many games of playing – wins, losses, and lag outs included – we have recorded the best places to land on each to set you up for success.

Skin & Heirlooms guides

Each Legend has a selection of amazing skins, some of which are available and others are not. We have a few lists of ‘best skins’ for some of the most popular characters below.

General & How To guides

