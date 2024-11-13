Apex Legends directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Apex Legends directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesDexerto
Apex Legends first released in 2019 and with each season that goes by, gameplay, weapons, the Legends, and maps are always changing. Our directory has been created to keep you up to date on the latest meta and help you dominate the Apex arena.
Over the years, we have reviewed and produced a lot of guide content around the new Apex Legends seasons. Our writers have regularly attended preview events, interviewed the developers, and pushed our helpful content out to our audience on Twitter/X via alphaINTEL (Apex Legends News).
Sometimes it can be hard to keep up with, so we’re hoping we can give you a helping hand by putting everything in one place for you here.
Tier lists – Weapons & Characters
Weapon guides
If you’re looking to master any of these weapons, check out our guides on tips, tricks, and best ways of playing with each.
- Volt
- R301
- Bocek Bow
- Flatline
- R-99
- G7 Scout
- Peacekeeper
- Wingman
- Hemlok
- Kraber
- Mastiff
- CAR SMG
- Alternator
- 30-30 Repeater
- Havoc
- Longbow
- Triple Take
- RE-45
- Mozambique
- P2020
- L-Star
- Spitfire
Character guides
Each Legend, or character for those not using the Apex lingo, in the game has their own abilities you will need to master – if you’re looking to main them. These guides below will guide you through their passives, abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, so once you settle on a specific Legend to play as – whether it’s the disappearing Mirage or smokey Bangalore – you know how to make the most of what’s at your disposal.
- Bangalore
- Catalyst
- Fuse
- Pathfinder
- Rampart
- Bloodhound
- Crypto
- Caustic
- Horizon
- Lifeline
- Loba
- Mad Maggie
- Newcastle
- Valkyrie
- Alter
- Conduit
- Gibraltar
- Octane
- Revenant
- Seer
- Vantage
- Wraith
- Wattson
- Ash
- Ballistic
- Mirage
Map guides
The map rotation varies quite often in Apex Legends, meaning one day you could be playing on Kings Canyon and the next it will be Olympus again. After many games of playing – wins, losses, and lag outs included – we have recorded the best places to land on each to set you up for success.
- Best landing spots in Kings Canyon
- Best landing spots in Storm Point
- Best landing spots in World’s Edge
- Best landing spots in Broken Moon
- Best landing spots in Olympus
Skin & Heirlooms guides
Each Legend has a selection of amazing skins, some of which are available and others are not. We have a few lists of ‘best skins’ for some of the most popular characters below.
- Heirlooms list
- Best Horizon skins
- Best Revenant skins
- Best Lifeline skins
- Best Wattson skins
- Best Seer skins
- Best Pathfinder skins
- Best Bloodhound skins
- Best Octane skins
- Best Loba skins
- Best Mirage skins
- Best Caustic skins
- Best Valkyrie skins
- Best Ash skins
- Best Crypto skins
- Best Fuse skins
- Best Wraith skins
General & How To guides
- How to get higher FPS
- How to get Heirlooms
- How to use Crossplay
- How to get the Golden Ticket
- How to turn aim assist On and Off
- How to see total playtime in Apex
- How to change your name
- How to use gifting
- How to make dummies move and attack
- How to claim Apex Legends Prime Gaming rewards
- How to join and play Realm
- How to increase visibility
- How to claim Free Apex Packs
- How to change reticle colors
- How to Fix Apex Legends Code 100 Error
- How to Unlock Heirlooms
- How to Earn Arenas Badges
Meet our Team of Apex Legends experts
Mention who is testing the game, we got it early, reviewed it etc
For more Apex Legends news and tips, check out all of our Apex content here.