How to use the Charge Rifle in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 14/Feb/2021 5:28

by Andrew Amos
The Charge Rifle is an underappreciated Sniper in Apex Legends. If you usually skip over it for something that’s a bit easier to use, you might be interested in our guide ⁠— as it’s arguably the most powerful Sniper in the game aside from the Kraber.

You heard us right. The Charge Rifle is incredibly good, but it requires a bit of practice. It doesn’t fire like most Snipers, given the big charge up, but if you can land your shots, you can pack a punch.

It has a lot of features most other guns don’t. Here’s everything you need to know about the Charge Rifle, so you can use it effectively your next time on the Outlands.

Apex Legends Charge Rifle damage stats

The Charge Rifle is one of the hardest-hitting guns in the game. After all, it is a Sniper. However, there are a few benefits it holds over its rivals. The Charge Rifle does 100% damage to legs, and also hits like a truck when it does.

Here’s the numbers you’ll need to know:

Body Part Damage
Head 56 (1.25x)
Body 45
Legs 45

With a fire rate of 30 RPM (0.5 shots per second), this gives the Charge Rifle a DPS of 28 for headshots and 22.5 for body shots, and that’s if you hit the final beam.

This might seem low, but given it hits hard, you only need two or three shots to take an enemy down from anywhere.

The Charge Rifle is unlike any other Sniper in Apex Legends. In the right hands, it should be feared.

Best Charge Rifle attachments

The Charge Rifle only has two sets of attachments: Optics and Stocks. You can equip almost every scope in the game on the Sniper however. Here’s a list of the eligible Optics:

  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 6x Sniper
  • 3x HCOG “Ranger”
  • 2x-4x Variable AOG
  • 4x-8x Variable Sniper
  • 4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat

We recommend using as high scale a scope as possible, so the 4x-8x Variable and the 4x-10x Digital Threat are perfect.

As for Sniper Stocks, just look for a Purple one. And remember, if it’s not on the ground, make sure to check it’s in the crafting rotation!

Make use of the Charge Rifle’s hitscan

The Charge Rifle is the only gun in Apex Legends that is “hitscan.” That means when you click, you’ll do damage on the spot immediately. While it takes a little bit for the full damage to come through, the initial ticks ⁠— three damage each to a max of 45 ⁠— can still be a game-changer.

When you’re firing from long range, you should make use of this hitscan. It’ll be a test of your tracking, but it’s a lot easier than trying to judge bullet drop. It’s also entirely accurate while hip-firing too, although you’ll have to deal with some shaking before firing.

Apex Legends Season 7 Emo Armor Ring Damage
Respawn Entertainment
The Charge Rifle is amazing at doing damage to charge up Evo Shields early.

Use the Charge Rifle to farm Evo Shields early

While you can take the Charge Rifle with you the whole game, it’s most effective in the early game. Why? With its huge damage, if you can fortify a hold in the zone early in the game, you can farm damage for your Evo Shields using the Charge Rifle.

By handing it to a mobile Legend like Octane, Wraith, or Loba, they can go and snipe enemies, get Red armor, drop it off with the rest of your teammates, and go on another expedition. This allows you to prep for late-game fights without risking too much.

You’ll probably want to drop the Charge Rifle off for another gun in the late game ⁠— a care package drop, or maybe loot from an enemy death box. Once you get your Red Shields using it, you’ll be prepped to take on any squad and become the Champion.

If you’re confident enough with the sniper and your tracking though, feel free to use it late into the game. Just make sure to swap sights to something a bit more close range, like a 2x or 3x HCOG.

Hopefully, with these tips, you’ll be mastering the Charge Rifle in no time. For more Apex Legends guides and news, be sure to check out @TitanfallBlog on Twitter.

Apex Legends Locked and Loaded mode could be permanent like Warzone

Published: 13/Feb/2021 17:55

by Joe Craven
Mozambique shotgun next to Apex Season 8 logo
Some Apex Legends players are enjoying the Locked and Loaded Takeover ruleset so much, that they’re hoping the devs make it a permanent setting for base matches. This would see starting loot mirror that of Warzone much more closely. 

Respawn, as is the case with plenty of other battle royales, like to throw in limited-time-modes to keep their games fresh and give audiences other ways to play. Very occasionally, these LTMs re-skin the base game, often with the promise of returning to normal soon.

Some, though, are used by developers to see how the community responds to large-scale changes and fundamentally different gameplay. It seems that players are hoping this is the case with the Locked and Loaded Takeover, which drastically changes a player’s equipment when they first drop into the Apex Games.

Mozambique in Apex Legends

In Locked and Loaded matches, players start all game with a Mozambique, 2 Shield Cells and 2 Syringes, as well as common versions of the Evo Shield, Helmet, Knockdown Shield and Backpack. All other floor loot is Rare or above and the spawn rates of Care Package Weapons are also slightly increased.

Essentially, it removes players dropping in with no equipment, and gives them basic gear in the event of an early, unavoidable gunfight.

The mode, which has been touted as a ‘temporary takeover’ of Apex Legends, has been pretty popular with players, to the point of calling for it to be made permanent.

TSM’s Colton ‘Viss’ Visser, said: “Make locked and loaded the base mode for Apex”. His comments were echoed by pro player ImperialHal, who suggested that the only change he’d want to see would be the removal of the Mozambique.

Hal argued this would “Prevent the stupidity of other players that decide to just shoot you straight away instead of going for loot”.

Other users echoed Viss’ suggestions, asking Respawn whether it can be kept as the game’s base mode. There were some contrary opinions, though, as certain players pointed out that teams dropping with weapons can swarm an enemy who then has no chance of escape.

Whether it is made permanent remains to be seen, but Respawn will take confidence from the fact that some prominent Apex figures are fans of the large-scale gameplay adjustments.