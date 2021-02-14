The Charge Rifle is an underappreciated Sniper in Apex Legends. If you usually skip over it for something that’s a bit easier to use, you might be interested in our guide ⁠— as it’s arguably the most powerful Sniper in the game aside from the Kraber.

You heard us right. The Charge Rifle is incredibly good, but it requires a bit of practice. It doesn’t fire like most Snipers, given the big charge up, but if you can land your shots, you can pack a punch.

It has a lot of features most other guns don’t. Here’s everything you need to know about the Charge Rifle, so you can use it effectively your next time on the Outlands.

Apex Legends Charge Rifle damage stats

The Charge Rifle is one of the hardest-hitting guns in the game. After all, it is a Sniper. However, there are a few benefits it holds over its rivals. The Charge Rifle does 100% damage to legs, and also hits like a truck when it does.

Here’s the numbers you’ll need to know:

Body Part Damage Head 56 (1.25x) Body 45 Legs 45

With a fire rate of 30 RPM (0.5 shots per second), this gives the Charge Rifle a DPS of 28 for headshots and 22.5 for body shots, and that’s if you hit the final beam.

This might seem low, but given it hits hard, you only need two or three shots to take an enemy down from anywhere.

Best Charge Rifle attachments

The Charge Rifle only has two sets of attachments: Optics and Stocks. You can equip almost every scope in the game on the Sniper however. Here’s a list of the eligible Optics:

1x Holo

1x HCOG “Classic”

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

1x-2x Variable Holo

6x Sniper

3x HCOG “Ranger”

2x-4x Variable AOG

4x-8x Variable Sniper

4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat

We recommend using as high scale a scope as possible, so the 4x-8x Variable and the 4x-10x Digital Threat are perfect.

Read More: How to open Explosive Holds in Apex Legends

As for Sniper Stocks, just look for a Purple one. And remember, if it’s not on the ground, make sure to check it’s in the crafting rotation!

Make use of the Charge Rifle’s hitscan

The Charge Rifle is the only gun in Apex Legends that is “hitscan.” That means when you click, you’ll do damage on the spot immediately. While it takes a little bit for the full damage to come through, the initial ticks ⁠— three damage each to a max of 45 ⁠— can still be a game-changer.

When you’re firing from long range, you should make use of this hitscan. It’ll be a test of your tracking, but it’s a lot easier than trying to judge bullet drop. It’s also entirely accurate while hip-firing too, although you’ll have to deal with some shaking before firing.

Use the Charge Rifle to farm Evo Shields early

While you can take the Charge Rifle with you the whole game, it’s most effective in the early game. Why? With its huge damage, if you can fortify a hold in the zone early in the game, you can farm damage for your Evo Shields using the Charge Rifle.

By handing it to a mobile Legend like Octane, Wraith, or Loba, they can go and snipe enemies, get Red armor, drop it off with the rest of your teammates, and go on another expedition. This allows you to prep for late-game fights without risking too much.

You’ll probably want to drop the Charge Rifle off for another gun in the late game ⁠— a care package drop, or maybe loot from an enemy death box. Once you get your Red Shields using it, you’ll be prepped to take on any squad and become the Champion.

If you’re confident enough with the sniper and your tracking though, feel free to use it late into the game. Just make sure to swap sights to something a bit more close range, like a 2x or 3x HCOG.

Hopefully, with these tips, you’ll be mastering the Charge Rifle in no time. For more Apex Legends guides and news, be sure to check out @TitanfallBlog on Twitter.