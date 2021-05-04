How to use the Bocek Bow in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS - Dexerto

The deadly accurate Bocek Bow has arrived in Apex Legends Season 9 and it’s certainly got an incredibly high skill ceiling. Luckily, there are a few tips and tricks you can take into your matches to help you dominate with the new weapon.

Apex Legends Season 9 has finally arrived and the community is desperate to check out all of the new content. From the brand new Legend Valkyrie to the fast-paced Arenas mode, there’s no denying this is one of the game’s most significant updates yet.

Despite all of these huge additions, it’s the new Bocek Bow that’s had the player base most excited for the new season. With rumors circulating earlier in Season 8 that a bow was being developed, the hype and anticipation have had time to build.

Now, players have their hands on the weapon, it’s time to master the bow and learn how to use it effectively throughout a match.

Apex Legends Bocek Bow damage stats

Before checking out which hop-ups and attachments can be used on the bow, it’s important you familiarize yourself with the weapon’s damage profile.

While it certainly won’t pump out the same amount of damage as the Spitfire or Volt, the bow rewards those who are capable of consistently landing shots. As the Bocek’s damage is dealt in chunks, it’s possible to surprise your enemies and take them out quicker than they would expect.

As with any weapon, you’ll want to be aiming for the head to make the most of the damage multiplier. However, the Bocek still does respectable damage no matter where you hit your opponent.

What makes the bow unique though, is that you can fire it fully drawn or half-drawn (increasing fire rate, but reducing damage).

Body Part Damage Head (Fully drawn) 123 Body (Fully drawn) 70 Head (Tap fire) 37 Body (Tap fire) 30

Bocek Bow hop-ups

It’s key you understand the role of each of the new hop-ups if you’re going to master the Bocek Bow as they both change how the weapon should be used.

Deadeyes Tempo : Firing in an indicated pattern will increase the bow’s fire rate

: Firing in an indicated pattern will increase the bow’s fire rate Shatter Caps: Rounds split into a blast pattern upon firing

It’s likely the Shatter Caps hop-up will act as a situational attachment for the majority of players in their Apex games. Although the blast pattern shots are certainly effective at close range, it’s likely most players will just opt to pick up a shotgun.

The Deadeye's Tempo hop-up will increase fire rate if you fire during the sweet spot. Check out the difference here. It's easy in Firing Range, not so easy in game! 😬 pic.twitter.com/fb13PVZ1DF — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) April 29, 2021

On the other hand, the Deadeyes Tempo hop-up turns the Bocek into a mid-range damage machine, if you’re capable of landing your shots. Firing the weapon in the indicated pattern significantly increases the fire rate and can turn the weapon into a serious threat in the right player’s hands.

Bocek Bow optics

Here are the scopes that can be equipped to the Bocek Bow:

1x Holo

1x HCOG

2x HCOG

2-3x Variable Holo

3x HCOG “Ranger”

Bocek Bow tips & tricks

1. Use the bow’s silence to your advantage

Unlike the majority of weapons in Apex, the Bocek bow’s shots are very quiet (but not completely silent), making it difficult for enemies to figure out where the arrows are coming from.

This means you can usually get two or three shots on a squad without them attempting to fight back. If all of your arrows hit their targets, you’ll have the perfect opportunity to push a weakened set of opponents and this should result in an easy wipe for your squad.

Keep in mind, you’ll want to run a weapon alongside the Bocek that’s capable of aggressively pushing enemies, That way your bow can act as a setup for your secondary weapon, which can finish off any damaged opponents.

2. Put in the practice with the bow

The Bocek Bow feels completely unique compared to any other weapon in Apex Legends. Although it’s extremely fun, if you’re not familiar with how it shoots arrows, it’s unlikely you’re going to hit your targets.

So, it’s key you jump into the practice range and spend some time learning how the weapon works. Equipping the Deadeyes Temp hop-up and shooting at each of the targets after the indicator appears is a great way to practice with the weapon.

By doing this, you’ll be less likely to panic while using the bow in an intense encounter with an enemy squad.

3. Don’t forget to pick up your arrows

When using the bow, you’ll quickly realize that running out of ammo will often be a problem you run into. As there’s no reload animation, it’s easy to get carried away and waste all your arrows on long-range pop shots.

However, it’s worth keeping in mind that when using the bow at close to medium range, missed arrows can be picked off the floor by simply running to the location where they landed. This is a key tip to remember after you’ve finished a gunfight and are gathering loot ready to leave the nearby area.

Arrows will be very rare to find on the ground and in supply bins, so you’ll definitely need to pick up fired arrows if you don’t want to run out. If you kill an enemy with the bow, then the arrows will be in their deathbox.

Keep in mind that when using Shatter Caps, the arrow is always consumed and cannot be looted off the ground.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the new Bocek Bow. If you follow these tips and tricks, you’ll be landing highlight-reel shots with the new weapon in no time.

