Apex Legends Triple Take guide: tips & tricks to master “shotgun sniper” - Dexerto

How to master the Triple Take in Apex Legends: tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 24/Feb/2021 7:14

by Andrew Amos
Triple Take guide for Apex legends
Respawn Entertainment / Dexerto

Apex Legends’ Triple Take is not a sniper in the conventional sense. It’s in the name, but the three-shot gun fires out multiple projectiles with each pull of the trigger and has the potential to deal devastating damage if you land all of them.

It’s not called the “shotgun sniper” for nothing. The Triple Take is a sniper that excels in close-quarters combat, although it’s still decently handy at range too. It might not be the strongest sniper, but it has its uses.

It received some handy buffs in Apex Legends Season 8 that make it worth picking up ⁠— at least in the early game ⁠— if you do find one. At worst, it’ll do the job. At best, you can use it to hold attachments for a better gun down the line. However, if you want to get good at the Triple Take itself, we’ve got all the tips and tricks you need to know right here.

Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment
The Triple Take is a shotgun and sniper, all in one.

Apex Legends Triple Take damage stats

While the Triple Take does a lot of damage, one thing players have to consider is that it’s split across three projectiles. That means if only one or two connect with a target, you’ll be doing considerably less DPS.

However, the sniper makes up for it with a higher-than-usual fire rate of 72 RPM, which can really benefit you in short-range fights (more on that later). The full damage breakdown for the Triple Take can be found here:

Body Part Damage
Head 46 (2x)
Body 23
Legs 21 (0.9x)

Triple Take attachments

The Triple Take takes most of the Sniper attachments in Apex Legends. You’ll be able to equip Extended Magazines, Sniper Stocks, and of course, Optics.

When it comes to Extended Magazines and Sniper Stocks; the rarer, the better. Golden Sniper Mags are great for making sure your Triple Take is stocked up while fighting with your secondary, and Purple Sniper Stocks help reduce ADS time and aim drift.

However, for sights, they come down to personal preference. Although listed as a Sniper, you maybe want to stray away from the Sniper scopes, as they don’t really take advantage of the Triple Take’s power in close range. Instead, the 2x or 3x HCOGs, or the 2x-4x Variable AOG might be better.

Pathfinder using Triple Take in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Don’t put too high a scope on the Triple Take.

Here’s all the attachments you can pick up for the Triple Take:

Extended Sniper Magazines

  • Common: 7 rounds
  • Rare: 8 rounds
  • Epic: 9 rounds
  • Legendary: 9 rounds

Sniper Stock

  • Common
  • Rare
  • Epic

Optics

  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 6x Sniper
  • 3x HCOG “Ranger”
  • 2x-4x Variable AOG
  • 4x-8x Variable Sniper
  • 4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat

Okay at range, but better up close

The Triple Take, being a sniper, should be good at range. That’s true ⁠— it is serviceable, but out of all the snipers, it’s the worst at taking long-range engagements. However, it’s the best at taking fights up close because of the way it works.

Because the shots of the Triple Take split into three, it acts as a pseudo-shotgun up close. If you manage to land all three projectiles on someone, it does massive damage with a very fast fire rate.

Putting on a smaller scope ⁠— nothing more than a 3x ⁠— allows you to get the full potential of this power. So, be sure to treat the Triple Take as more of a shotgun if you can and maximize its potential.

Respawn EntertainmentThe Triple Take is a decent sniper, but as good a shotgun too.

Take a rifle or SMG with you

Because the Triple Take basically acts as both a shotgun and a sniper, you don’t want to pair it with another gun of a similar type. Instead, you’ll want something fully automatic ⁠— like a rifle or an SMG.

Power picks like the Prowler, R-99, Volt, Devotion LMG, R-301 and Flatline are perfect backups for the sniper. It’s not as important to find something that’s good up close as the Triple Take can fill that void, but as long as it fires fast, it’s a good secondary to run.

All of these picks will give you a well-rounded loadout that excels at both close-range fights as well as longer engagements. It also can change the way you use the Triple Take. If you have a rifle, you can use the Triple Take more like a shotgun. SMG or LMG? It’s a good long-distance gun. This flexibility is one of the Triple Take’s biggest perks, and you should abuse it if you can.

Apex Legends devs “considering” permanent loot changes after Locked & Loaded mode

Published: 24/Feb/2021 9:51 Updated: 24/Feb/2021 9:56

by Jacob Hale
Mozambique shotgun next to Apex Season 8 logo
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8 Respawn

Apex Legends developers Respawn Entertainment are considering making the Locked & Loaded loot changes permanent thanks to how well-received the adjusted mode was by fans.

Locked & Loaded took place during the Anniversary Collection event throughout February 2021, removing grey or Level 1 loot from the loot pool and spawning players in with it instead.

Rather than dropping in with no weapon, you’d automatically have a helmet, shield, Mozambique, optic and syringes, somewhat similar to how battle royale competitor Warzone is.

That said, while it was only supposed to be a limited time event, players loved it — and now it might become permanent.

Mozambique shotgun in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Locked & Loaded sees all players spawn in with level 1 loot, including the Mozambique.

After one fan took to Reddit to commend Locked & Loaded and ask Respawn to consider making it the standard, they were provided with a little more hope than they might have expected.

A lead game designer at Respawn, Daniel Klein, commented in response, giving fans a glimmer of hope.

“We are… considering [it],” he said. “Carefully. No conclusion has been reached yet. I’m personally a little worried about shortening the loot loop by removing grey loot… other than that though, it seems like all upside.”

Locked and loaded changes permanent in Apex Legends
Reddit
The Locked and Loaded loot changes may well become permanent soon enough.

Of course, the dev was met with a multitude of responses, overwhelmingly in favor of the change, but some were against it.

Some players said that going back to the base game was difficult, even if it was only for a couple of games. Others, though, suggested that it might be best to start with the grey loot but no weapon.

This is a sentiment echoed by TSM’s Viss and ImperialHal, who want the change to be made permanent, though Hal also believes there should be no weapon off spawn.

Obviously, as Klein says, no conclusion has been reached yet. They will likely continue to test how best the Locked & Loaded loot changes could work in the regular battle royale, but it definitely seems as though players are keen to make this change permanent.