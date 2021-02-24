Apex Legends Triple Take guide: tips & tricks to master “shotgun sniper” - Dexerto

Apex Legends’ Triple Take is not a sniper in the conventional sense. It’s in the name, but the three-shot gun fires out multiple projectiles with each pull of the trigger and has the potential to deal devastating damage if you land all of them.

It’s not called the “shotgun sniper” for nothing. The Triple Take is a sniper that excels in close-quarters combat, although it’s still decently handy at range too. It might not be the strongest sniper, but it has its uses.

It received some handy buffs in Apex Legends Season 8 that make it worth picking up ⁠— at least in the early game ⁠— if you do find one. At worst, it’ll do the job. At best, you can use it to hold attachments for a better gun down the line. However, if you want to get good at the Triple Take itself, we’ve got all the tips and tricks you need to know right here.

Apex Legends Triple Take damage stats

While the Triple Take does a lot of damage, one thing players have to consider is that it’s split across three projectiles. That means if only one or two connect with a target, you’ll be doing considerably less DPS.

However, the sniper makes up for it with a higher-than-usual fire rate of 72 RPM, which can really benefit you in short-range fights (more on that later). The full damage breakdown for the Triple Take can be found here:

Body Part Damage Head 46 (2x) Body 23 Legs 21 (0.9x)

Triple Take attachments

The Triple Take takes most of the Sniper attachments in Apex Legends. You’ll be able to equip Extended Magazines, Sniper Stocks, and of course, Optics.

When it comes to Extended Magazines and Sniper Stocks; the rarer, the better. Golden Sniper Mags are great for making sure your Triple Take is stocked up while fighting with your secondary, and Purple Sniper Stocks help reduce ADS time and aim drift.

However, for sights, they come down to personal preference. Although listed as a Sniper, you maybe want to stray away from the Sniper scopes, as they don’t really take advantage of the Triple Take’s power in close range. Instead, the 2x or 3x HCOGs, or the 2x-4x Variable AOG might be better.

Here’s all the attachments you can pick up for the Triple Take:

Extended Sniper Magazines

Common: 7 rounds

Rare: 8 rounds

Epic: 9 rounds

Legendary: 9 rounds

Sniper Stock

Common

Rare

Epic

Optics

1x Holo

1x HCOG “Classic”

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

1x-2x Variable Holo

6x Sniper

3x HCOG “Ranger”

2x-4x Variable AOG

4x-8x Variable Sniper

4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat

Okay at range, but better up close

The Triple Take, being a sniper, should be good at range. That’s true ⁠— it is serviceable, but out of all the snipers, it’s the worst at taking long-range engagements. However, it’s the best at taking fights up close because of the way it works.

Because the shots of the Triple Take split into three, it acts as a pseudo-shotgun up close. If you manage to land all three projectiles on someone, it does massive damage with a very fast fire rate.

Putting on a smaller scope ⁠— nothing more than a 3x ⁠— allows you to get the full potential of this power. So, be sure to treat the Triple Take as more of a shotgun if you can and maximize its potential.

Take a rifle or SMG with you

Because the Triple Take basically acts as both a shotgun and a sniper, you don’t want to pair it with another gun of a similar type. Instead, you’ll want something fully automatic ⁠— like a rifle or an SMG.

Power picks like the Prowler, R-99, Volt, Devotion LMG, R-301 and Flatline are perfect backups for the sniper. It’s not as important to find something that’s good up close as the Triple Take can fill that void, but as long as it fires fast, it’s a good secondary to run.

All of these picks will give you a well-rounded loadout that excels at both close-range fights as well as longer engagements. It also can change the way you use the Triple Take. If you have a rifle, you can use the Triple Take more like a shotgun. SMG or LMG? It’s a good long-distance gun. This flexibility is one of the Triple Take’s biggest perks, and you should abuse it if you can.