Apex Legends

How to use the Mastiff in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 11/Feb/2021 16:56 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 16:57

by Connor Bennett
Mastiff
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 5

The Mastiff is capable of downing enemies in just a few shots, so we’ve got a few tips that could help you cement your Victory on the battlefield.

There are plenty of different weapons that you can use in Apex Legends, but only a few will pretty much guarantee you victory. One of these is the Mastiff.

This powerful shotgun has always been a viable option for those looking to melt their enemies in close-quarter firefights. While the EVA-8 has received a decent buff, the Mastiff is still the game’s best option for those that enjoy the shotgun playstyle.

Apex Legends Mastiff damage stats

Respawn Entertainment
The Mastiff is extremely deadly in close-quarter fights.

Shotguns are obviously powerful weapons and the Mastiff ranks just behind the Peacekeeper when it comes to dealing damage. Though, you are more likely to find a Mastiff. 

At close range, while ADS-ing, the Mastiff will rip through players in the early game – whether they use armor or not. Things do become a little bit difficult when enemies have better armor. The full damage breakdown for the Mastiff can be found below.

Damage
Head16 (1.25x) per pellet
128 (16×8) total
Body13 per pellet
104 (13×8) total
Body DPS13-104

Mastiff Shotgun Bolt attachments

The Mastiff may lack the speedy fire rate of the EVA-8, but it makes up for that with its high accuracy. Whenever you ADS, the Mastiff’s bullet spread drastically decreases, which enables you to opt for a more precise approach.

However, this deadly shotgun does have an incredibly slow RPM (60), so you’ll want to utilize the Epic (purple) Shotgun Bolt. While the speed increase may seem low, it greatly enhances the Mastiff’s overall DPS, making it a must for any player looking to snag more kills.

Below you can see the fire rate increase offered from each Shotgun Bolt. 

  • Common: +10%
  • Rare: +15%
  • Epic: +20%

Mastiff optic attachments

Mastiff
Respawn Entertainment
The Mastiff is a lot more effective when aimed down sights.
  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 1x Digital Threat

Always aim down the sights and for the head

Now, when you have a shotgun in any FPS game, the temptation is to go wild and just fire from the hip while at close range. However, the Mastiff is a little different thanks to its spray pattern. 

Whether you want to use something like the 1x Holo or get lucky and find a 1x Digital Threat, aiming down the sights of the Mastiff is a better choice than just firing from the hip. When aiming down the sights, your shots will reduce in spray, increase in accuracy, and deal more damage as a result – especially to the body. 

This might be difficult to do – fighting at close range in Apex does get quite hectic after all, but you’re going to have more success by using the sights than not using them. 

Respawn/EA
The Mastiff has become a must-use weapon in Apex Legends season five.

Find a trusty sidekick

Now, while the Mastiff is powerful, it won’t get the job done all by itself. You will need to pick up a weapon that can hold its own against enemies as well. 

It would be able to rustle up a combination of the Mastiff and something like the R99 or R301, but if you don’t find them, a weapon like the Hemlok will suffice. These rifles can soften up an enemy and allow you to first them off with the shotgun sidekick.

Of course, some players will swear off weapons that they’ve no interest in using – and shotguns have fallen foul of this in the past because they can be a bit unpredictable.

However, it is definitely worth giving the Mastiff another look if you haven’t already as it is a weapon that you can get comfortable with pretty quickly, especially if you’re an up-close and personal type player.

So there you have it, five tips to help you master the Mastiff. If you found this guide helpful, then be sure to follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news. 

Apex Legends

How to use the L-STAR in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 11/Feb/2021 15:30 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 15:35

by James Busby
L-STAR Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

The L-STAR is one of the most unique weapons in Apex Legends, but how can you master this high-damage energy weapon to secure yourself a dominant win? 

Apex Legends’ L-STAR performs very differently to the majority of weapons in the game. This is partly down to its unique mechanic, which allows players to continuously fire until the gun overheats. 

While it certainly doesn’t lack in the damage department, it can be tricky to master due to its slow projectile speed and recoil pattern. As a result, many players often ditch the L-STAR in favor of reliable weapons like the Spitfire and 30-30 Repeater. However, if you’re willing to put in the time to mastering the L-STAR, you’ll be able to capitalize on its incredible kill potential. 

Apex Legends L-STAR damage stats

L-STAR LMG
Respawn Entertainment
The L-STAR shreds in close-quarter firefights.

Before you go blasting anything that moves, you’ll want to get to grips with the L-STAR’s damage profile first. After all, this gun is capable of some dizzying damage numbers. This is especially true when you land those all-important head and bodyshots. 

While the L-STAR will overheat after 22 continuous shots (26 with Modded Loader), it still deals decent damage across both close to medium engagement ranges, particularly when you fire it in short bursts. The full damage breakdown for the L-STAR can be found below.

 Damage
Head36×2
Body18
Legs14
Body DPS180

L-STAR optic attachments

Here are the scopes that can be equipped to the L-STAR:

  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 3x HCOG “Ranger”
  • 2x-4x Variable AOG

Fire in short bursts

Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment

Unlike the majority of guns in Apex Legends, the L-STAR allows you to keep firing at your target as long as you keep under the overheat threshold. This means you can maintain pressure if you simply fire in short bursts and have the necessary ammo. 

This can be rather difficult to do, especially when you get caught in the heat of the moment. Many L-STAR users simply hold down the trigger when fighting, but you’ll want to break this habit if you wish to avoid being stuck in a lengthy cooldown animation.

Lead your shots

L-STAR
Respawn Entertainment
Get used to leading your shots when engaging any distant enemies.

Due to the overall bulk and size of the L-STAR’s rounds, the projectiles are incredibly slow when fired at range. This can make landing any shots incredibly difficult outside of close-quarter firefights. As a result, you’ll either want to switch to a different weapon entirely or lead your shots. 

When using the L-STAR at mid-range distances, try to predict where your target will be and shoot just ahead of them. This can be pretty tricky on more mobile Legends like Wraith and Octane, but a few well-placed shots will quickly stop them dead in their tracks. 

Pair the L-STAR with a ranged weapon

Apex Legends Pathfinder
Respawn Entertainment
It’s often best to save your ammo for close-quarters firefights.

To compensate for the L-STAR’s high recoil and slow projectile speed, it’s often best to simply pair it with a long-range weapon. This will instantly alleviate any frustrations that come from trying to hit any targets at mid to long-range distances. 

The L-STAR has one of the slowest ranged projectile speeds in the game, so you’ll often find yourself outclassed in situations where you need a little extra precision. Having a gun that you can quickly switch to during mid to long-range firefights will certainly cover up the L-STAR’s main weakness. 

Master the L-STAR’s recoil pattern

L-STAR firing range
Respawn Entertainment
The L-STAR’s recoil is still a little tricky, but it is fairly manageable.

One of the main reasons a lot of players dislike the L-STAR is due to its unwieldy recoil. However, Respawn alleviated this issue by giving it a new recoil pattern that has lowered the sporadic nature of its kick. 

To avoid any frustrating deaths and to increase your overall accuracy, you’ll want to head into the practice range and unload your entire clip into the nearest target. The LMG will start to move to the left of the screen, then climb vertically.

As soon as the L-STAR begins to kick upwards, simply pull down on your mouse/analog stick to keep your shots on target. However, the recoil is very manageable and requires next to no recoil control when fired from the hip in close-quarter fights.

So there you have it, five tips to help you master the L-STAR LMG. If you found this guide helpful, then be sure to follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news. 