How to use EVA-8 Auto in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

The EVA-8 Auto may not be the best shotgun in Apex Legends, but its fast fire rate can net you many a close-quarters kill if you use it right.

As of February 2021, following the Season 8 update, the EVA-8 Auto received a buff to its fire rate and the removal of the gun’s Double Tap Trigger. While the small increase in fire rate will likely do little to help the EVA-8 become the go-to shotgun, it has definitely increased its lethality.

Apex Legends’ EVA-8 may still be one of the many guns reserved for early-game skirmishes, but you’ll want to master this blisteringly fast shotgun if you wish to secure some quick kills.

Apex Legends EVA-8 Auto damage stats

Just like every gun in Apex Legends, it’s important to know what kind of damage your gun is capable of dishing out. While the EVA-8 may not share the high kill potential of the Mastiff, it is still capable of shredding through even the tankiest of foes. After all, its high rate of fire makes landing multiple shots incredibly easy.

Because of the full-auto nature of the EVA-8, players can quickly rack up some pretty decent damage, particularly when the majority of the pellets hit. Of course, like most shotguns, the EVA-8’s damage drops off completely outside of close-quarter engagements.

The full damage breakdown can be found below.

Damage Head 99 (11×9) Body 63 (7×9) Body DPS 15-135

EVA-8 Shotgun Bolt attachments

Arguably the strongest selling point of the EVA-8 is its high rate of fire. This speedy shotgun can pump out plenty of buckshot rounds at a rate of 126 RPM. This makes landing follow up shots incredibly easy, which is a bonus if you find it tricky to hit shots with the Mastiff.

If you plan on utilizing the EVA-8, you’ll want to try and find an Epic (purple) Shotgun Bolt. This speed-enhancing attachment increases the EVA’s fire rate by a whopping +35%, which drastically increases the gun’s damage in close-quarter scenarios.

Below you can see the fire rate increase offered from each Shotgun Bolt.

Common: +15%

Rare: +25%

Epic: +35%

EVA-8 optic attachments

1x Holo

1x HCOG “Classic”

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

1x-2x Variable Holo

1x Digital Threat

Seek out close-quarter firefights

The EVA-8 Auto only shines in close-quarter firefights as its damage drastically drops off at range. Instead, try to aggressively flank your enemies and ambush them to deliver a deadly surprise. Due to the automatic nature of the EVA-8, you’ll be able to effortlessly hit multiple targets with very little downtime between each shot.

This makes it perfect in the early to mid-game firefights when very few players have access to the game’s best shields. Combine this with the increased fire rate from the Epic Shotgun Bolt and you have a shotgun down targets pretty quickly.

Pair the EVA-8 with a mid to long-range weapon

While the EVA-8 is capable of taking down foes in close-quarter skirmishes, its lackluster range damage can prove problematic. As a result, it’s often best to pair it with a mid to long-range weapon like the R-301 Carbine or 30-30 Repeater.

Both of these guns will give you the power needed to sling lead downrange, giving you numerous opportunities to stop squads before they can even get to you.

If your enemies duck behind cover, simply rush their position and get ready to melt them with your EVA-8. This works wonders when you manage to catch any enemies undergoing any lengthy shield or healing animations.

Don’t ADS

This may sound like an incredibly simple rule, but it is an important one. Due to the EVA-8’s decent hipfire accuracy, there is little reason to ever ADS. If you’re using the EVA-8 as intended, you should never be far from your foe. Aiming down sights can often take the precious seconds you need to down a target, so it’s often best to avoid doing so entirely.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the EVA-8. If you follow these EVA-8 tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more close-quarter kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.

