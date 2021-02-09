Logo
How to use EVA-8 Auto in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 9/Feb/2021 12:11

by James Busby
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

The EVA-8 Auto may not be the best shotgun in Apex Legends, but its fast fire rate can net you many a close-quarters kill if you use it right.

As of February 2021, following the Season 8 update, the EVA-8 Auto received a buff to its fire rate and the removal of the gun’s Double Tap Trigger. While the small increase in fire rate will likely do little to help the EVA-8 become the go-to shotgun, it has definitely increased its lethality. 

Apex Legends’ EVA-8 may still be one of the many guns reserved for early-game skirmishes, but you’ll want to master this blisteringly fast shotgun if you wish to secure some quick kills. 

Apex Legends EVA-8 Auto damage stats

EVA-8 apex legends bug
Respawn Entertainment
The EVA-8 boast impressive damage thanks to its high fire rate.

Just like every gun in Apex Legends, it’s important to know what kind of damage your gun is capable of dishing out. While the EVA-8 may not share the high kill potential of the Mastiff, it is still capable of shredding through even the tankiest of foes. After all, its high rate of fire makes landing multiple shots incredibly easy.

Because of the full-auto nature of the EVA-8, players can quickly rack up some pretty decent damage, particularly when the majority of the pellets hit. Of course, like most shotguns, the EVA-8’s damage drops off completely outside of close-quarter engagements.

The full damage breakdown can be found below.

 Damage
Head 99 (11×9) 
Body63 (7×9)
Body DPS15-135

EVA-8 Shotgun Bolt attachments

Arguably the strongest selling point of the EVA-8 is its high rate of fire. This speedy shotgun can pump out plenty of buckshot rounds at a rate of 126 RPM. This makes landing follow up shots incredibly easy, which is a bonus if you find it tricky to hit shots with the Mastiff. 

If you plan on utilizing the EVA-8, you’ll want to try and find an Epic (purple) Shotgun Bolt. This speed-enhancing attachment increases the EVA’s fire rate by a whopping +35%, which drastically increases the gun’s damage in close-quarter scenarios. 

Below you can see the fire rate increase offered from each Shotgun Bolt. 

  • Common: +15%
  • Rare: +25%
  • Epic: +35%

EVA-8 optic attachments

EVA-8 optics
Respawn Entertainment
The EVA-8 has some pretty decent optic attachments.
  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 1x Digital Threat

Seek out close-quarter firefights

EVA-8
Respawn Entertainment
Close-quarter fights are where the EVA-8 excels.

The EVA-8 Auto only shines in close-quarter firefights as its damage drastically drops off at range. Instead, try to aggressively flank your enemies and ambush them to deliver a deadly surprise. Due to the automatic nature of the EVA-8, you’ll be able to effortlessly hit multiple targets with very little downtime between each shot. 

This makes it perfect in the early to mid-game firefights when very few players have access to the game’s best shields. Combine this with the increased fire rate from the Epic Shotgun Bolt and you have a shotgun down targets pretty quickly. 

Pair the EVA-8 with a mid to long-range weapon

30-30 Repeater
Respawn Entertainment
The 30-30 Repeater is a decent ranged option.

While the EVA-8 is capable of taking down foes in close-quarter skirmishes, its lackluster range damage can prove problematic. As a result, it’s often best to pair it with a mid to long-range weapon like the R-301 Carbine or 30-30 Repeater

Both of these guns will give you the power needed to sling lead downrange, giving you numerous opportunities to stop squads before they can even get to you. 

If your enemies duck behind cover, simply rush their position and get ready to melt them with your EVA-8. This works wonders when you manage to catch any enemies undergoing any lengthy shield or healing animations. 

Don’t ADS

EVA-8 hipfire
Respawn Entertainment
The EVA-8 has some very accurate hipfire.

This may sound like an incredibly simple rule, but it is an important one. Due to the EVA-8’s decent hipfire accuracy, there is little reason to ever ADS. If you’re using the EVA-8 as intended, you should never be far from your foe. Aiming down sights can often take the precious seconds you need to down a target, so it’s often best to avoid doing so entirely. 

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the EVA-8. If you follow these EVA-8 tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more close-quarter kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.

Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event: Skins, Heirlooms, more

Published: 9/Feb/2021 11:50 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 11:52

by James Busby
Apex Legends Season 8 is launching with the Anniversary Collection bringing a collection of skins and other cosmetics for players to get into for the start of the new season.

When is the Anniversary Collection event?

To celebrate the two year anniversary of Apex Legends, the Anniversary Collection Event will start on February 9, 2021.

The Anniversary Collection Event is expected to start at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT. There will be no update required, as it’s just a playlist update in-game, meaning you won’t have to wait for any long downloads.

The event will end on February 23, meaning you have exactly two weeks to grind through it and unlock as much as possible.

Anniversary Collection event trailer

Here’s everything we know about the Season 8 Anniversary Collection event. 

Season 8 Anniversary Collection event

Anniversary Collection event
Respawn Entertainment
Anniversary Collection Event is live in Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends Anniversary skins

Just like with every Apex Legends update, Season 8 is bringing plenty of new Legend and weapons skins to the table. All Legends – except the three most recent – will be getting an “Anniversary” recolor.

By unlocking the collection items, you will get 150 heirloom shards, to spend on an heirloom of your choice.

Respawn said: “We’re bringing back 24 fan-favorite items and giving them a fresh look with crimson red and gold touches. If you’ve missed out on a skin you really wanted in the past, now’s the time to snag it, but with a new look that lets others know you were here in the early days of Apex Legends. ”

These are just some of the skins coming in the event:

Revenant Blood Ritual Legendary

Revenant Collection Event Skins

Gibraltar Golden God Legendary

Gibraltar Collection event skins

Wraith Hellcat Legendary

Wraith collection event skin

Bangalore Fire with Fire

Bangalore collection event skin

Wattson Rocket Scientist

Wattson Collection event skin

Loba Red Handed

Loba collection event skin

Anniversary Collection Event Heirloom

Unlike previous collection events, the one will not add a new Heirloom to the mix. Instead, players who complete the 24-part collection will be granted 15o Heirloom shards – enough to purchase a single Heirloom from the store.

To make it easier to unlock the full collection event, crafting cost for all items has been reduced by 50%, for this one time only.

Heirloom Collection event

Apex Anniversary bundles

The bundles and skins for this event include recolor skins, Apex Packs and the returning Paradigm Shifter R-99 skin will be in the store.

Anniversary Bundles
Respawn Entertainment
The Anniversary bundles offer skins and packs at a discounted rate.

Anniversary Prize track

Players will be able to get 22 earnable items, including two Event Packs and ten Apex Packs.

Anniversary Event Prize track

Challenges

There’s some unique challenges coming as part of the event too:

  • Get the “Daily Discovery” Nessie Badge by completing 75 Daily Challenges
  • “Respect your elders” and earn the Mozambique Badge by dealing 102,816 Damage (get the reference?)
  • Earn “Time to Win and Stay Alive” with 8 different Legends to get the Smolfinder Badge

Anniversary collection event badges
Respawn Entertainment
Earn these badges through unique challenges in the Anniversary collection event.

Also, snag the “Mozambique Here” Weapon Charm by dealing 3,333 Damage with everyone’s favorite weapon to ping, the Mozambique. The Locked and Loaded takeover may help with this one.

Mozambique charm
Respawn Entertainment
The Mozambique charm will require 3,333 damage with the gun.

Locked and Loaded takeover

The event will add the Locked and Loaded LTM as a takeover mode.

“In “Locked and Loaded”, hit the ground with a full loadout of level 1 gear. You’ll have a Mozambique, White Shotgun Bolt, HCOG Classic Scope, White Evo Shield, White Helmet, White Backpack, White Incap Shield, two Syringes, two Shield Cells, and one stack of shotgun ammo. What more could you possibly need, right?

All Common/White level attachments and equipment will also be removed from the loot pool (outside of Common scopes) during the takeover. Drop in and knock ’em out!”