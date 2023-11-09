Will there be new episodes of Gilmore Girls?

With fans embarking on their annual Gilmore Girls rewatch, you might be wondering: will there ever be any new episodes of the beloved series?

Autumn is easy to see coming. The cooling of the air, the falling of the leaves, and the catchy theme song of Gilmore Girls playing in your ears.

Because just as pumpkin spice lattes are synonymous with the fall, so is an annual rewatch of the popular TV show, which features the relationship between three generations of Gilmore women as they live their lives around Stars Hollow.

The series ran for seven initial seasons between 2000-2007, with a four part revival special “A Year in the Life” premiering on Netflix in 2016. But considering how popular the show still is after all these years, will there be more Gilmore Girls?

Will there be a Gilmore Girls Year in the Life Season 2?

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like there will be any more Gilmore Girls seasons or episodes.

A Year in the Life was posed to be a mini series, and the ending of said series felt final, what with Rory’s final line, “Mom, I’m pregnant.” Showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino had even told multiple outlets for years that she had always planned the ending this way, down to the final four words.

As for any members of the cast and crew returning, stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel stated in 2017 that there were “no immediate plans” to return for another season. Graham explained to TV Line, “I don’t know if there is a need to do more. I wouldn’t want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome.”

Sherman-Palladino echoed those feelings in 2018, telling Vanity Fair that any return “would have to be the right story, and the right moment. A lot went into getting it together the first time.”

Where can I watch Gilmore Girls?

Gilmore Girls is primarily located on Netflix, where you can stream all seven seasons and A Year in the Life.

The golden globe nominated series is also available for physical and digital purchase from retailers such as Amazon.

Or simply watch the clips down below, to get a taste of the show – and of coffee.

