Will there be an XO, Kitty Season 2?

XO, Kitty’s first season has proven popular, but will there be a Season 2, or will it fall victim to Netflix’s trigger happy fingers?

After the popularity of the To All the Boys I Loved Before movies, it seems like the Netflix franchise is far from over. The youngest Covey sister, Kitty, is now starring in her own series, XO Kitty, much to the excitement of those who love romantic comedies and K-Dramas.

The first season of XO, Kitty has proven popular, and the plot points towards there being a second season. However, a successful Season 1 doesn’t always guarantee a Season 2.

So, is the show set for another season, or will it be cancelled by Netflix? Read on to find out…

Will XO, Kitty get a second season?

As of writing, XO, Kitty is yet to be officially renewed or cancelled by Netflix. We will update this article when we learn more.

It’s no secret that Netflix is rather cancel-happy as of late, with shows like Lockwood and Co. being the latest to be axed prematurely. With this being said, it’s easy to be nervous about XO, Kitty’s chances.

However, there are certain signs that could suggest that it won’t be cancelled. For starters, it’s a spin-off show from To All the Boys I Loved Before, a film series which Netflix allowed to stay until it’s final third movie. Being part of a popular franchise could mean that XO, Kitty has a better chance of survival.

One major deciding factor will be the viewership numbers, but saldy Netflix likes to keep those numbers close to its chest. XO, Kitty would have to prove extremeley popular, along the lines of Wednesday and Stranger Things, to snag a defintie second season.

For now, the show has only been out for less than a week, so it’s to early to call it either way.

What could happen in XO, Kitty Season 2?

WARNING: Spoilers for Season 1 ahead!

One reason why we can hope for a second season of XO Kitty is that the story clearly isn’t finished, so there’s plenty of material for Season 2.

For starters, Kitty’s love life is in all forms of disarray. She’s fallen out of love with Dae and in love with his fake girlfriend Yuri, plus there’s a chance things could be heating up with previously frenemy – and Dae’s best friend – Min Ho.

Yuri is preoccupied with Juliana now, along with her newfound half-brother Alex, which stirs up trouble for their mother, the Principal of KISS.

On top of all that, Q is doing everything he can to be with Florian. However, this leads to Florian cheating on his exams to stay in school, which then causes Dae to lose his scholarship to KISS.

Clearly there’s a lot of drama bubbling to the surface, so pulling the plug now would be cruel. But for now, it seems that only time will tell if we will get to see these characters again.

XO Kitty premiered on Netflix on May 18, 2023. For more TV & movies content, be sure to check out our main page for all of the latest news. And for more Netflix-specific content, click here.