When is the Spy X Family Season 2 finale out?

Spy x Family Season 2 is coming to an end. Here’s when the final episode will air.

After a tremendous run, Spy x Family Season 2 is getting ready to end 2023 with a bang. Over the next few days we’ll see the release of not only the season’s final episode, but also the release of the upcoming feature film Spy x Family Code: White.

After the success of Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family anime adaptation back in 2022, the franchise returned in Fall 2023 with its second season. And fans were delighted to join the Forger family on their hilarious antics once again.

So, with only a few days to go, here is when and where you can watch Spy x Family Season 2’s final episode.

When is Spy x Family Season 2’s final episode out?

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 12 will air on December 23.

Titled Part of the Family, the final episode for Spy x Family Season 2 will be approximately 24 minutes long and available with English subtitles on all Crunchyroll.

You can check out your release time below:

11:00pm Japanese Standard Time

8:30am Pacific Time

9:30am Mountain Time

10:30am Central Time

11:30am Eastern Time

4:30pm Greenwich Mean Time

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 11 recap

In Episode 11, we saw more of Becky’s obsession with Loid Forger. After daydreaming about replacing Yor and becoming Anya’s new stepmom, we see her (and her Butler) visiting the Forger home in an attempt to win him over. With Anya responding with hilarious childish naivety by helping her friend’s attempts at replacing Yor.

One of these attempts involves Becky pretending to be drunk, like how she’s seen in her favorite TV dramas. But of course the adults don’t know this. So, in a panic, Yor rushes Becky to the hospital where the truth about her crush on Loid is revealed.

Instead of being angry with Becky, Yor sympathizes with Becky and tells her that Loid married her because she’s strong. After Yor then accidentally destroys a “test your strength” game, Becky becomes her apprentice.

But Becky’s not the only one with a crush on Loid Forger. Fiona also has a soft spot for him too. We see Fiona observing Loid from afar while reflecting on her admiration for Agent Twilight as a person and a super spy. And she’s determined to do whatever it takes to win him over from Yor.

But could she have more of a chance than Becky? The episode concludes with Loid presenting Fiona with gifts from the Loreilei and Fiona stating how much she loves him. Maybe the Forger family’s biggest problem isn’t government threats, but tangled up in romantic complications instead?

Find out what happens in Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 12, on December 23.

