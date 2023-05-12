XO, Kitty: Release date, plot, cast, & more

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Netflix show, XO, Kitty, including what happens in it and when it will drop.

After the popularity of the To All the Boys I loved Before movies, its seems like the Netflix franchise is far from over.

The youngest Covey sister, Kitty, is now set to star in her own series, XO, Kitty, much to the excitement of those who love romantic comedies and K-Dramas.

But when will the show premiere, and will Lara Jean and Peter be involved? Well, read on, as here’s everything we know so far.

XO, Kitty release date: When is the show coming out?

XO, Kitty will premiere on Netflix on May 18, 2023. The show is set to have 10 half-hour episodes, all of which will drop at once.

The spin-off show was first announced in October 2021 by the streaming platform. “I’ll bet you thought the story was over, that there wouldn’t be any more letters,” the video announcement stated. “But there’s one Covey sister — some might call her the favorite — whose love story is just beginning.”

XO, Kitty cast: Who is working on the show?

The cast of XO, Kitty, is set to include many returning faces from To All the Boys I Loved Before, along with some new folks. This cast list includes:

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Covey

John Corbett as Dr. Covey

Sarayu Blue as Trisha

Choi Min-yeong as Dae

Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho

Gia Kim as Yuri

Anthony Keyvan as Quincy

Peter Thurnwald as Alex

Regan Aliyah as Juliana

Yunjin Kim as Principal Jina Lim

Michael K Lee as Professor Lee

Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison Miller

Sadly, it seems like Peter (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) won’t be returning for the series, nor will Kitty’s other sister Margot (Janel Parrish).

In April 2022, Condor explained that she hadn’t had “any conversations” about appearing in the series. “I’m very excited for Anna Cathcart, who plays Kitty,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s kind of her turn now to fall in love and have new experiences, so I’m very excited for her. I think she’s very ready and capable to do so.”

Showrunner Jenny Han, who wrote the franchises’ original books – and also penned this series’ pilot episode – did hint to Insider that cameos could be in the horizon for Lara Jean and Peter, stating: “That would be, like, a dream to see them again. But we’ll have to wait and see.”

XO, Kitty trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, in March 2023 Netflix released a First Look clip for X,O Kitty. A feature trailer was dropped a month later, and you can watch both below:

This clip features Kitty herself, as she persuades her father to let her travel abroad for high school. Her reasoning: That she wants to learn more about her late mother, and further her relationship with Dae.

The feature trailer then shows Kitty in her desired destination: Seoul. However, things get chaotic quickly as she realises that Dae actually has another girlfriend. Expect many romantic comedy hijinks to ensue.

XO, Kitty plot: What is happening in the show?

According to Netflix, XO, Kitty “revolves around the teen matchmaker who moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend and soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

As stated above, the series will see Kitty moving from Portland to Seoul in order to connect with her late mother, along with her romantic option Dae, before getting caught up in a love-triangle.

Kitty will have to handle these issues on her own, without her sisters there with her, but that might not be so bad. “She is probably the most self possessed of the three girls,” Jenny Han explained to Insider. “You know, she’s the kind of person who is very sure of herself and strong-willed and confident in the decisions she makes. The show will be about seeing her make a few stumbles and really grow into her own.”

That’s everything we know about X,O Kitty so far. We’ll update this page upon further announcements, and in the meantime you can check out our other TV hubs below:

