Squid Game Season 2 fans are “jealous” of Stranger Things

Even though Squid Game Season 2 will be landing on Netflix before Stranger Things Season 5, the fans are feeling jealous right now.

Why? Because of the hype, or lack thereof. It’s not hard to see the disparity between the Netflix shows’ promotional efforts.

It seems like every week there’s a new tease, BTS clip, or production update for Stranger Things’ fifth and final season, despite the fact that we’re not set to get new episodes until 2025.

On the other hand, Squid Game Season 2 is due to arrive on Netflix in December this year, and yet the fanfare has been minimal. The official X/Twitter and Instagram accounts’ last posts were in February.

Sure, Stranger Things has been running for longer, but what’s upsetting fans is the fact that there’s so little hype about the return of one of Netflix’s most successful shows.

Taking to the Squid Game subreddit, one fan wrote, “Is the Squid Game fandom dead? Season 2 will be released this late year but where’s the hype though? While I’m posting this on this sub there is only one player online and it’s me.

“It’s so hard for me to find an active fan to talk about Squid Game these days. Well, probably because there is no update about Season 2 lately. All I could search are casting announcements from a year ago and a first look teaser and photos from months ago.”

They went on to say that while they respect the efforts to keep plot details under wraps, they’d at least expect some jokes, rumors, or updates.

“Some will say that it’s because of the time gap between seasons. Understandable, but Stranger Things?? I’m so jealous of its fandom, and I’m one of them too.”

The post has received more than a hundred responses, with fans sharing their reasons and predictions for the fandom moving forward.

“I don’t think Season 2 will reach the same global success of Season 1 but I think a lot of the fandom will come back,” said one. “It’s hard to be actively involved in a fandom that isn’t getting any news or content.”

Another wrote, “I recently went back and rewatched Squid Game. While it is still very good, the true thrill was the unexpected twists it took us on. Once they’re known, the fervor dies down. Hopefully the radio silence is a promise of good secret twists to come!”

A third added, “This always happens when there is too much time between seasons. It will have to organically grow again, if it’s good enough.”

Let it be known that Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and two of the show’s lead stars Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-Jun will be attending Italy’s Lucca Comics and Games convention on October 31, where they’ll be sharing teases for the Netflix show’s second chapter.

So, we can expect more then, with one fan suggesting that the hype “will most likely come alive again once we get trailers and stuff. First teaser/trailer is being shown on October 31 at a Comic Con in Italy and hopefully online as well.”

