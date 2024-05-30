Is Love Island: All Stars getting a Season 2?

Molly and Tom got together on Day 11 during All Stars.

With Love Island UK and Love Island USA each getting 2024 seasons, the question remains whether All Stars is also going to make a comeback.

Just like the regular seasons, Love Island: All Stars was filled with romance and chaos from start to finish, the only difference being viewers recognized the stars.

The premiere season brought back over a dozen former stars of the UK series for another chance at love. While that was successful for a few couples (including winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare), it also led to a round of intense breakups like the split between Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison.

Nonetheless, the season accomplished its goal of an on-screen LI UK reunion for former islanders, the only question is whether or not it was a one-time season or if fans can expect this to be a long-standing spin-off within the franchise.

Love Island: All Stars- Renewed or canceled?

Love Island: All Stars is returning for a second season. Set to air in 2025, which is the 10th anniversary of the UK landmark dating series, All Stars Season 2 is already in the casting process.

This announcement was made on May 28, along with a message from Love Island UK’s Creative Director Mike Spencer about the upcoming season.

“Lots of people have been in contact about it, lots of fun people, from series one onwards. We cast it because we knew what was going on behind the scenes of who was getting with who and now even more stories have come out. I think we will now save ex-islanders for All Stars,” reported Mirror.

Now the waiting game begins for cast announcements and potential premiere date! The only other show within the LI spin-off that centered around former stars coming back is Love Island Games.

And as of May 2024, there have been no updates on whether the series will be renewed or canceled. But, judging by Mike’s comments, it will most likely be cut from the lineup.