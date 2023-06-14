XO, Kitty Season 2: Returning cast, plot, more

XO, Kitty is getting a season two! Here are all of the details that have been announced so far for the Netflix series.

Based on the beloved side character in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before movie series, fans were ecstatic to get a spin-off series for Kitty Covey.

Season 1 of XO, Kitty centered around Kitty’s journey at a Korean school and all of the love drama she got involved in along the way. And now, she’s officially back for more.

Netflix announced on June 14 that the popular show is officially coming back for a second season. Here is everything you need to know about Season 2 and what to expect.

XO, Kitty Season 2: Who is returning?

Based on the Season 2 announcement video Netflix posted on Instagram on June 14, several of the main cast members are expected to reprise their roles.

The cast featured in the clip are:

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Covey

Choi Min-yeong as Dae

Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho

Gia Kim as Yuri

Anthony Keyvan as Quincy

XO, Kitty Season 2: What is the plot?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Warning: Season 1 spoilers ahead!

Based on the Season 1 finale, there are still so many questions that need to be answered.

For starters, Kitty’s love life definitely needs more explanation. The first season left off with Kitty breaking up with Dae. She wants to explore her feelings with Yuri instead, but her previous romance with Min Ho could still be on the table.

And, since all four of these stars were included in the Season 2 feature, viewers will most likely get even more relationship drama in the second season.

That’s everything we know about Season 2 of XO, Kitty so far. Make sure to check back here for the latest updates. For other TV news, make sure to check our page here.