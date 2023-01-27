Will there be a Lockwood & Co. Season 2? Netflix has a knack for canceling shows in their prime, but will there be a second season?

New show Lockwood & Co. has just dropped on Netflix. Based on the books by Johnathan Stroud and made by the same people who did 2011’s Attack the Block, this new series draws back to the supernatural YA craze of early 2010s TV.

If you’ve never heard of the show before, and you want the quick rundown, the official Netflix synopsis reads: “In a world plagued by ghosts, three teens band together as paranormal investigators, risking what little they have to unravel a diabolical conspiracy.”

Now, the story of the series hasn’t quite been wrapped up yet, and the show has been a point of excitement for many a viewer, which begs the question: is there going to be a Season 2?

Will Lockwood & Co. have a Season 2?

As of writing, Season 2 of Lockwood & Co. has not been confirmed.

A second season will be down to whether or not Netflix wishes to renew the series. And we are of course in an age where Netflix shows are being canceled left and right, so no one’s favorite show can feel safe.

If Lockwood & Co. manages to be a juggernaut like recent series Wednesday was, there may be hope for it. But only time – and viewership – will tell.

What would happen in Lockwood & Co. Season 2?

Now, the first season covers the first two books in the five-book Johnathan Stroud series of the same name. Meaning that there are three more books to cover. This not only gives more incentive for there to be a second season, but there’s more plenty more plot to come.

So when we asked the cast and director of the show, Joe Cornish, if they were hoping for a second season, the answer was a definitive yes: “They’d be nothing we’d like more than to do more.”

Though Cornish did make sure to add, “But we’re also very very happy with what we’ve done, and we’re very excited for people to see it, and then hopefully get into it,” meaning that Season 2 is far from being confirmed as of yet.

And when asked what plans they had for a potential future season, this is what he had to say: “We’d continue with the books. Yeah, we’d love to do more, the books get better and better, the characters get more and more interesting, the situations get more complex and exciting.”

Check out the interview below to see for yourself:

Lockwood & Co. is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out the rest of our coverage of the show here.