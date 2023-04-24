FUBAR: Release date, cast, trailer and plot of Arnie’s Netflix series

Arnold Schwarzenegger is swapping the big-screen for streaming, starring in his first series in the shape of new Netflix show FUBAR. Here’s everything we know about the action-comedy, from release date and cast, to trailer and plot.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has had three distinct careers. First he was the most successful bodybuilder on the planet. Then the biggest movie star. Before finally becoming Governor of California.

He’s now segued out of politics and back into acting, appearing in Terminator: Dark Fate, as well as movies like Killing Gunther and The Iron Mask.

And now he’s making a move to the small-screen, thanks to a new show called FUBAR. Here’s what to expect…

FUBAR will premiere on Netflix on May 25, 2023.

Being a Netflix show, all eight episodes will drop that day, so you’ll be able to binge the entire thing.

Arnie is clearly excited about doing a long-form series, saying in a statement: “FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.”

FUBAR cast: Who’s in it?

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes the lead in FUBAR, playing Luke Brunner, a veteran CIA operative on the verge of retirement.

The supporting cast and characters are as follows…

Monica Barbaro as Emma

Milan Carter as Barry

Fortune Feimster as Ruth

Travis Van Winkle as Aldon

Fabiana Udenio as Tally

Jay Baruchel as Carter

Aparna Brielle as Tina

Andy Buckley as Donnie

Barbara Eve Harris as Dot

Gabriel Luna as Boro

Fubar trailer

The trailer for FUBAR is out not, and can be viewed below…

Here’s what showrunner and executive producer Nick Santora told Netflix about the show: “FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career. I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films – I’d hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen – so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me.

“The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass… that’s why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that — and more.”

FUBAR plot – What’s it about?

The official synopsis for the forthcoming series is as follows…

When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor.

While Arnie had this to say about the tone/genre: “Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is.”

Fubar will be streaming on Netflix from May 25, 2023, while you can check out more preview hubs below…

