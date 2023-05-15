When and where can you watch XO, Kitty – How many episodes will there be?

XO, Kitty is almost here, but when and where can you watch it? Will it be on streaming, like earlier films in the franchise?

After the popularity of the To All the Boys I loved Before movies, its seems like the Netflix franchise is far from over.

The youngest Covey sister, Kitty, is now set to star in her own series, XO, Kitty, much to the excitement of those who love romantic comedies and K-Dramas.

But when will the show premiere, and where can you watch it? Plus, how many episodes will there be to watch? Well, keep reading, as we will explain all…

Where are the episodes of XO, Kitty streaming?

XO, Kitty will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, May 18.

There will be 10 half-hour long episodes in total, all of which will be dropping at the same time on the same day.

According to Netflix, XO, Kitty “revolves around the teen matchmaker who moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend and soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

What time can I watch XO, Kitty on Netflix?

While not officially confirmed, all episodes of XO, Kitty will likely drop at the same time as most Netflix releases. If so, the time schedule will be as follows:

12am PDT

3am EDT

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

Thankfully, while time zones may mean you’ll have to get up early to watch it first thing, the series will be dropping on the same day for every time zone listed above.

