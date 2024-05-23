TV & Movies

The Boys creator reveals one spinoff isn’t a “real TV show” yet

Christopher Baggett
Homelander in The BoysAmazon Prime Video

While Prime Video’s The Boys is preparing to return in just a few weeks, one proposed spin-off is still far from fruition.

The Boys Season 4 will hit Prime Video on June 13, 2024, and sees a dying Billy Butcher reunite with his former team in a bid to stop Homelander and save his son, Ryan.

But there are fans just as curious about the future of various spin-offs. However, one show that won’t be in the news for a while is The Boys: Mexico.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kripke offered an update on the project, but it isn’t great news for eager fans. The Boys: Mexico is seemingly still in its very early days and “a while away” from being realized.

“They are still making the deal with the writer for the pilot,” Kripke says. “He has an amazing pitch, and we all giggle and think about how fun it would be. But there are a lot of hurdles for that show before it’s a real show.”

The Boys: Mexico is a spin-off announced in 2023. It is expected to star Mozart in the Jungle and Werewolf by Night actor Gael García Bernal, with Andor star Diego Luna serving as an Executive Producer.

Additional details are not available regarding the series’ potential plot, and The Boys: Mexico does not have a direct comic book counterpart. If it comes to fruition, it would become the third in an ever-expanding series of The Boys spin-offs.

The first, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, is a 2022 anthology series that consists of stand-alone stories. It currently does not have announced plans for a second season but it was received very well by fans and critics alike.

It was followed in 2023 by Gen V, which focused on students at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting who aspired to become members of The Seven. After its release, Gen V was confirmed for a Season 2; however, production has been put on hold following the death of Chance Perdomo.

Rumors have also recently pointed to a potential animated Boys spin-off more closely based on the original comics, but such a series has yet to be confirmed.

We’ll have more on The Boys: Mexico as it becomes available, but until then, you can check out our rankings of every season of The Boys. You can also learn about new TV shows streaming this year, like The Penguin TV show, or look ahead to Invincible Season 3.

